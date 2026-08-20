LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil gave a few more details on how he sees the league surviving and addressed the latest lawsuit against the team tour ahead of the now final event of the season in Indianapolis.

Despite the $40m season-ending Michigan Team Championship being cancelled, O'Neil was upbeat as he faced the media in Indianapolis, but did admit that there was a deadline to get enough players to commit their future to LIV Golf to make sure the deal with a new lead investor goes through smoothly.

He did add that a meeting between the potential lead investor and the players "was everything I hoped it would be" and insisted "I wouldn't bet against us" in terms of the league's survival.

The LIV boss says he's spoken to golf's leaders recently and wants to work with other tours rather than compete against them, with a plea aimed at the DP World Tour in particular to let his players into tournaments next season without fines and sanctions.

If not, O'Neil says LIV will work with "feeder" tours to create enough events for his players to stay active outside of just the 10 proposed events on the team tour in 2027.

O'Neil also addressed the latest lawsuit about another unpaid bill and spoke about his hope that Bryson DeChambeau will remain with the tour next season and beyond.

LIV Golf deadline to get deal done

O'Neil has been on a tight timeline ever since the Saudi PIF announced it's withdrawal, and he's now trying to get enough star players signed up to enable the lead investment deal to go through.

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It's almost a chicken and egg scenario as investment in the league would likely depend on enough top quality players hanging around, but players are still unsure about exactly what the future holds.

"The entirety of our focus is to get to this transaction and get through it," said O'Neil.

"Without the players, that becomes very difficult. I have a good level of confidence in my conversation that we'll have a critical mass of the right players to move this league forward."

Today at LIV Golf Indianapolis, our 2026 season finale, CEO Scott O’Neil addressed the media and reflected on the League’s evolution, the vision for the next chapter of the League, and the opportunity ahead for the game of golf as a whole. pic.twitter.com/jATLjH5uiTAugust 19, 2026

And a recent meeting with the players and the lead investor may have helped ease some of their concerns.

"It was everything I hoped it would be," O'Neil said of the meeting. "You have a visionary, charismatic, driven, well-connected leader, investor, businessman who answered questions with grace, shared his vision, and I think was able to convey a lot of the things that players and GMs and my colleagues wanted to hear. It was a fantastic meeting."

Golf doesn't need one tour to win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

O'Neil says he's spoken to "many of the guardians and stewards of the game of golf" recently who all want to "put the parochial friction of the past behind us" and work together.

"It's time to move forward. Let's once again put the game first," said O'Neil, who is preaching a mantra of "complete not compete" for LIV Golf - the exact opposite of the disruptive beginning of the new tour under Greg Norman.

"Golf doesn't need one tour to win and everyone else to lose," he added. "There are great tours around the world. They serve different markets, different fans and have different purposes."

O'Neil believes LIV can add a fun element with a different fanbase to the game of golf alongside the traditional tours, but he must have his biggest names available to do it - and that means them being able to also play on the main tours without sanction.

"We believe players should have the flexibility to compete across these platforms when they are good enough and enhance the fields," O'Neil said on the subject.

"We shouldn't live in a world where one group of golfers is uniquely restricted from playing elsewhere. Our goal isn't to replace or restrict any tour. Our mission is to bring something distinctive to the ecosystem that elevates it and makes the whole game better."

LIV will create new events with feeder tours

O'Neil says he hasn't spoken to Brian Rolapp directly, but did comment on the DP World Tour reportedly set to reintroduce fines for its members playing in LIV Golf next year.

"Stuart Cage [DP World Tour player liason], apparently he called a bunch of agents of our players and some of our players directly," O'Neil claimed. "I don't know him. I've met him once but I don't know him. I'm sure he's a wonderful guy.

"But I'd encourage you to direct those questions to the leadership at the European Tour. It seems counter to where the golf is going, but I can't answer for them."

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship are just the latest two LIV golfers to get invites into DP World Tour events, and O'Neil hopes that continues - but if not he has a plan to use smaller tours to create new events.

"It's pretty simple," he insisted. "If you look at some of the feeder tours and what their prize money is, it's simple enough for us to build events around our events and host them and bring people in.

"We just want to make sure we have enough events for our players to play a full schedule, and we're hoping that the ecosystem understands the value and power of inviting some of the most recognizable names in the world of golf into their events, into markets that others might not attend or travel to.

"It seems very obvious for sure. You don't have to look really too much further past the sponsor invites and where they're going. They're going to our players. I'm hoping that's true. If that's not the case, we'll just build events. Simple as that."

O'Neil on LIV Lawsuit & DeChambeau future

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Rumsey of Front Office Sports first reported the latest lawsuit against LIV Golf - with Fresh Tape Media suing for $1.2m for not being paid for producing preseason media day events in January.

O'Neil's response to them was short, insisting: "We're doing everything we can to make sure we can do right by them and the work they committed, and I hope we can.

"For the next generation, it will certainly be a different business with a different process."

We worked with a lot of great people at @livgolf_league and are proud of what our team produced. This isn’t about the work or the people we collaborated with.It’s pretty simple: when a small business does the work, it deserves to be paid for it. https://t.co/AfPSjW5LJuAugust 18, 2026

O'Neil said filing for bankruptcy could be an option but also insisted that he had "100 percent confidence" LIV would retain Official World Golf Ranking status in its new form.

There was no mention of Jon Rahm's future amid all the reports of the Spaniard's remaining contract and whether he'll stay or go, but O'Neil did speak of his hope his other big star Bryson DeChambeau would remain.

"I have a lot of time for Bryson," said O'Neil. "I talk to him quite a bit. He cares about the global game of golf. He cares about building this next generation of fans.

"Bryson has become a good friend, a good advocate of the league. I certainly hope he's with us for the future. He's been extremely supportive, as I can say most of the big guys have been."

As with a lot of updates from O'Neil recently, many questions actually went unanswered, some can't be answered right now with so many moving parts in such a complex situation.

O'Neil will remain positive, you can be sure of that, but as the 2026 season winds down with still that investment deal not confirmed and player's futures not secured - there's still plenty of work to do to keep the league afloat next year and beyond.