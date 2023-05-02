Linn Grant's US Exile Set To End As Covid Laws Lift
The Swede is unvaccinated against Covid-19, meaning she was not permitted to travel by air to US tournaments
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Swede Linn Grant hasn’t played in the US since May 2021 in the NCAA Championship because she hasn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. That went against the US government’s restrictions on overseas visitors to the country.
However, that is all likely to change soon with confirmation from the US government that it is lifting the requirements for international air travellers to be fully vaccinated against the virus.
A statement released by the White House reads: “Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends.”
That date comes too soon for Grant to appear in the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup, which begins on the same day. However, it will leave her available for the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play that takes place in Las Vegas two weeks later.
In the two years since Grant last played in the US, the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the world’s best players. Among her achievements have been four victories on the LET and a win last year in its season-long Race to Costa Del Sol over compatriot Maja Stark.
The World No.27 has also teed it up in several LPGA Tour events during that time, including last year’s Toto Japan Classic, where she finished third, but all of those appearances were in events held outside the US.
As a result, she has missed important tournaments along the way, including the first Major of 2023, The Chevron Championship, which took place at Carlton Woods in Texas last month.
Grant will also miss this week’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown in San Francisco despite having qualified as one of the top four Swedes in the world ranking. Her place will now go to World No.119 Caroline Hedwall in a team with includes Stark, Madelene Sagstrom and Anna Nordqvist.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Wells Fargo Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Max Homa defends his title as the latest of the PGA Tour’s designated events takes place at Quail Hollow
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Donald Trump Sets Out Vision To Build 'One Of The Great Golf Courses Of The World'
Work has commenced on the former US President's latest golf course in Scotland
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Hannah Green Claims JM Eagle LA Championship Title After Dramatic Playoff
The Australian beat Xiyu Lin and Aditi Ashok in a three-way playoff at Wilshere Country Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'I Love Golf' - Natalie Gulbis Back In LPGA Action In California
Solheim Cup assistant captain Natalie Gulbis talks about her love for golf as she returns to LPGA action in California
By Paul Higham • Published
-
JM Eagle LA Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
World No.1 Nelly Korda is part of a top-quality field as players compete for a purse of $3m at Wilshere Country Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Nelly Korda Moves Back To World No.1 After Chevron Championship
The American is at the top of the world rankings for the fourth time, with Lydia Ko making way
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Lilia Vu Wins Maiden Major Title At Chevron Championship
Vu defeated Angel Yin at the first playoff hole as she secured her first Major title and second LPGA Tour win in two months
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
LPGA Tour Rookie Given Slow Play Fine At Chevron Championship
First reported by Golf Digest, Lucy Li was handed a slow play fine after firing a four-over round of 76
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Major Winner Inbee Park Announces Birth Of First Child
LPGA Tour Hall of Famer, Inbee Park, announced the news via her social media
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'We'd Love To See A LIV Ladies Series' - Norman Says LPGA And LET Stars Eager To Join
Greg Norman says talks are ongoing about a LIV Golf ladies series, with LPGA and LET players telling him they want to sign up
By Paul Higham • Published