Linn Grant's US Exile Set To End As Covid Laws Lift

Swede Linn Grant hasn’t played in the US since May 2021 in the NCAA Championship because she hasn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. That went against the US government’s restrictions on overseas visitors to the country.

However, that is all likely to change soon with confirmation from the US government that it is lifting the requirements for international air travellers to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

A statement released by the White House reads: “Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends.”

That date comes too soon for Grant to appear in the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup, which begins on the same day. However, it will leave her available for the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play that takes place in Las Vegas two weeks later.

In the two years since Grant last played in the US, the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the world’s best players. Among her achievements have been four victories on the LET and a win last year in its season-long Race to Costa Del Sol over compatriot Maja Stark.

The World No.27 has also teed it up in several LPGA Tour events during that time, including last year’s Toto Japan Classic, where she finished third, but all of those appearances were in events held outside the US.

As a result, she has missed important tournaments along the way, including the first Major of 2023, The Chevron Championship, which took place at Carlton Woods in Texas last month.

Grant will also miss this week’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown in San Francisco despite having qualified as one of the top four Swedes in the world ranking. Her place will now go to World No.119 Caroline Hedwall in a team with includes Stark, Madelene Sagstrom and Anna Nordqvist.