Lexi Thompson Makes Stunning Ace To Fire Her Team Into Contention At Mixed Event
Thompson and playing partner Rickie Fowler were left celebrating after the first-ever hole-in-one at the Grant Thornton Invitational
Lexi Thompson recorded a piece of history at the Grant Thornton Invitational courtesy of the tournament's first-ever ace.
Admittedly, 2023 marks the inaugural running of the mixed-team event at Tiburon Golf Club and Saturday was only the second day of competition, but Thompson's stunning strike was completely worthy of such a moment.
LEXI WITH THE HOLE-IN-ONE!pic.twitter.com/GWRDDNgUo0December 9, 2023
During the first co-sanctioned PGA TOUR-LPGA Tour competition in over two decades, Thompson stood on the par-three 16th tee with a 7-iron in her hands and floated a beautiful-looking shot right towards the pin.
Her ball crunched into the ground inches away from the hole before taking a lovely bounce to its right and dropping directly in.
On a day where Foursomes was the designated form of play, Thompson's playing partner Rickie Fowler was not required to make a putt and simply enjoyed the job of congratulating the women's World No. 31 on her 11th career ace.
"Definitely up there, probably one of my highest because I've only had about four in competition with crowds, with a good amount of crowds, so there was a lot of people around that tee box," Thompson said after the round.
She continued: "It was nice to high-five everybody and hear all the cheers. I can't wait to watch the video of it later. Definitely a good feeling. I mean, hitting a golf shot or making a putt and just committing to it and seeing the shot at hand and really just pulling it off, it's always a great feeling."
Thompson's heroics pushed her and Fowler up the leaderboard and helped them recover from a slow start at Tiburon. Having made the turn at one-over for the day, the late hole-in-one added into a back-nine score of 31 (five-under) and put them in a tie for fourth, four shots behind leaders, Lydia Ko and Jason Day heading into Sunday's unique format.
The final day's action will feature something called modified four ball, where both players on each team tee off before switching balls for their second shots, and continuing with that ball until it is holed. The lower score between the teammates will count towards the team score.
The 16 teams of 32 players are competing for a share of a $4m purse, and the winning team will claim $1m shared equally between the two victorious players.
Thompson's strong run at the Grant Thornton Invitational arrived a couple of months after she made her PGA Tour debut at the Shriners Children's Open during the FedEx Cup Fall series.
The 11-time LPGA Tour winner narrowly missed the cut at TPC Summerlin and would have become the first female player to achieve the feat since 1945 if she had managed it.
Thompson will this week focus all of her attention on trying to upset the odds alongside Fowler and claim another championship trophy.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Tony Finau Reportedly In Negotiations To Join LIV Golf
The American could be the next high-profile name to leave the PGA Tour after Rahm's big-money switch on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Promotions Event Leaderboard And Updates: Three Golden Tickets Up For Grabs As Final Round Nears Conclusion
Three LIV Golf spots are up for grabs, with 20 players battling it out over 36 holes on Sunday
By Michael Weston Last updated
-
'I Haven't Talked To One Person Who Thinks It's A Good Idea' - LPGA Tour Pro Criticises Universal Golf Ball Rollback
Brittany Lincicome is one of several female players surprised to see the women's game affected by the governing bodies' recent announcement
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'I Really Think This Is A PGA Tour Issue More Than Anything' - Annika Sorenstam Questions Universal Golf Ball Rollback
The legendary female golfer is not sure that recreational players and the LPGA Tour should have been targeted by the governing bodies' recent announcement
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout 2023
A total of 32 players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour compete in teams of two at Tiburon Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
PNC Championship Field 2023 - Team Woods Back As Singhs Defend Title
Tiger Woods and son Charlie headline the two-day event among a field with some of the game's greats
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘How Depressing’ - LPGA Tour Player Asks For Distance Rollback In Men’s Game Only
LPGA Tour member Jenny Shin requested a change to driver heads in the men's game as a way of dealing with the ever-increasing distance golf balls are travelling
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Seven-Time Major Winner Inbee Park Shortlisted For New Olympics Job
Inbee Park - who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics - is among 32 sport stars seeking to be elected into one of four positions on the IOC Athletes' Commission
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Aditi Ashok Claims Second Ladies European Tour Title At Season-Ending Finale
At the LET's season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España, there was far more than just one title at stake
By Alison Root Published
-
Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Prize Money Payout 2023
Six players are competing for the chance to claim the Race to Costa del Sol title
By Mike Hall Published