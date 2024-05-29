'I Looked Up To Her' - LPGA Pros Pay Tribute To Retiring Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson made the shock announcement that she would be retiring from a full playing schedule, and her peers have paid tribute to the 11-time LPGA Tour winner and six-time Solheim Cup player.

Lexi, who competes in her 18th-consecutive US Women's Open this week after making her debut as a 12-year-old, will play the remainder of the year, where she has set a goal of making another Solheim Cup appearance before hanging up her clubs.

Her surprise decision was the talk of the golf world on Tuesday and two big names had their say on her incredible career and the influence she's had on them and the women's game in general.

"I honestly heard probably 15 minutes ago that she's retiring. She's had such an amazing career, I think. I've gotten to be on the team with her a couple times representing our country," World No.1 Nelly Korda said at Lancaster Country Club, site of this week's US Women's Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think she does an amazing job for the Tour. She spends so much time going to each Pro-Am party. She really dedicated her time to growing the game.

"It's sad to see that she's obviously leaving and not going to be out here with us anymore, but she's had an amazing career, and I wish her the best in this new chapter of her life."

The defending champion Allisen Corpuz revealed she looked up to Lexi while growing up and was another to praise her for her work in growing the women's game and spending time greeting fans and partners at Pro-Am parties.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"First I just wanted to say she's had such a great career. I looked up to her, and I'm not that much younger than her, but I watched her play in multiple US Opens, watched her win a bunch," Corpuz said.

"She's just such an inspirational player both on and off the course. She's at pretty much every Pro-Am party, always up to do everything. Just to see how she's impacted the Tour is really special, and I just wish her all the best."

"I think the reason why I'm here is because of, like you said, all the women before me and really just making their best effort to put their best foot forward.

"I think it's really important just to keep growing the game and keep growing the women's side especially, just keep bringing more attention to how good we are."

Thompson spoke more about her decision to retire on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where she admitted that many don't know what professional athletes go through on a day-to-day basis in order to perform at the highest level - and the criticisms that come with performing on the big stage.

Powerful words from Lexi pic.twitter.com/7c6peI6x8DMay 28, 2024

"I just think, especially with what's happened in golf, as of recent too, a lot of people don't realize a lot of what we go through as a professional athlete," Thompson said in an emotional address to media.

"I'll be the last one to say like throw me a pity party. That's the last thing I want. We're doing what we love. We're trying the best every single day. You know, we're not perfect. We're humans. Words hurt. It's hard to overcome sometimes.

"But having the people around you that love you and support you, I feel like that's been the biggest thing for me. I might not have a huge friend group, but to have the people that matter the most around me have gotten me through some really hard times.

"I think it's a lot for everyone out here or in any professional sport. A lot of people don't know what we go through. The amount of training and hard work that we put ourselves through, it's a lot. I don't think we deserve -- I think we deserve a lot more credit than what we get."