Report: Lexi Thompson Splits With Golf Ball Sponsor After Six Years
Lexi Thompson has been with Bridgestone since 2018, along with high-profile names like Tiger Woods and Fred Couples
Lexi Thompson is set to reportedly split with golf ball sponsor Bridgestone after six years with the brand.
Thompson, one of the most recognisable faces in women's golf, has used a Bridgestone ball since 2016 before signing in an official capacity in 2018. The American has won three events in her six-year stint with the company, but will now move on to pastures new, Bridgestone CEO Dan Murphy confirmed.
"After a long and prosperous relationship, Bridgestone Golf and Lexi have parted ways," he said in a statement. "We thank her for her years of support and partnership and wish her great success in golf and life."
Bridgestone still have a number of high-profile players on their roster, including 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods and PGA Tour veterans Jason Day and Matt Kuchar.
The 11-time LPGA winner endured a tough first half of the season in 2023 but finished with a flurry, recording four consecutive top-ten finishes to end the year.
In October, Thompson also made headlines when she became only the seventh player to tee it up in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Open. The 28-year-old was aiming to become the first woman to make the cut at a PGA Tour event since 1945 but ultimately fell three shots short.
The uptick in form coincided with Thompson hiring Colton Heisey as her caddie, with the American moving away from having a family member on the bag. Heisey's appointment has now been made permanent heading into the new season.
"I'm super grateful for the opportunity to work with one of the best to ever do it," Heisey said when the news was announced. "Looking forward to a great season and doing everything I can to contribute to her success."
Thomspon will make her first start of the new season at next week's LPGA Drive On Championship.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
