KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Field 2023

The Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey hosts the second women’s Major of the year, where In Jee Chun defends the title she won in 2022 at Congressional.

Back then, the South Korean won by one shot ahead of Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson. However, it had looked as though Thompson was heading for her second Major title before she threw away a two-shot lead in the final three holes. The American also received a $2,000 fine for slow play to compound her agony. She will be hoping for a better outcome this week. Australian Lee also plays, looking for her third Major win.

For any of the trio to take the title, they will need to finish ahead of plenty more of the world’s best, including 2021 winner Nelly Korda, who only recently slipped to second in the world rankings behind Jin Young Ko, who also plays.

Ko has been in excellent form recently, too. She has produced four top-10 finishes in her last seven tournaments, including wins in the LPGA Drive On Championship and Cognizant Founders Cup. Can she claim her first Major win since her brace in 2019?

Namesake Lydia Ko will hope it’s her instead. The New Zealander has endured some indifferent form in recent months, including a tie for 33rd in her most recent outing, the Mizuho America’s Cup. However, it is surely only a matter of time until she brings her best game to a tournament, and she’ll be determined it happens this week.

The winner of the Mizuho America’s Cup also plays. Rose Zhang lived up to her billing as one of the most exciting prospects of her generation at Liberty National by beating Jennifer Kupcho in her first tournament as a professional. As a result, there will be plenty of attention on the 20-year-old in her first appearance in the Major.

Rose Zhang won the Mizuho Americas Open at the start of the month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Lilia Vu won 2023’s first Major, The Chevron Championship, and she will be eager for a similar outcome to continue an impressive breakout year. Meanwhile, former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul is chasing her maiden Major victory after coming close on several occasions, including in this tournament in 2022, when she finished fourth.

The appearances of Hyo Joo-Kim, Georgia Hall and 2016 champion Brooke Henderson ensure that all of the world’s top 10 are in the field.

Brooke Henderson won the trophy in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other players to look out for include 2020 winner Kim Sei-Young, the player who claimed victory the year before her, Hannah Green, and 2018 champion Park Sung-Hyun. Danielle Kang, who claimed the title six years ago, also participates.

Leona Maguire won her second LPGA Tour title in last week’s Meijer LPGA Classic, and she will be confident of taking that momentum into this week’s tournament as she looks for her maiden Major victory.

LET Race to Costa Del Sol champion Linn Grant also plays. The Swede is looking for her first title in one of the showpiece tournaments, while compatriot and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist, who was victorious in this tournament way back in 2009, plays too.

Below is the complete field for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Field 2023