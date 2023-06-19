KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Field 2023
In Jee Chun defends her trophy as a world-class field participates in the second women’s Major of the year
The Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey hosts the second women’s Major of the year, where In Jee Chun defends the title she won in 2022 at Congressional.
Back then, the South Korean won by one shot ahead of Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson. However, it had looked as though Thompson was heading for her second Major title before she threw away a two-shot lead in the final three holes. The American also received a $2,000 fine for slow play to compound her agony. She will be hoping for a better outcome this week. Australian Lee also plays, looking for her third Major win.
For any of the trio to take the title, they will need to finish ahead of plenty more of the world’s best, including 2021 winner Nelly Korda, who only recently slipped to second in the world rankings behind Jin Young Ko, who also plays.
Ko has been in excellent form recently, too. She has produced four top-10 finishes in her last seven tournaments, including wins in the LPGA Drive On Championship and Cognizant Founders Cup. Can she claim her first Major win since her brace in 2019?
Namesake Lydia Ko will hope it’s her instead. The New Zealander has endured some indifferent form in recent months, including a tie for 33rd in her most recent outing, the Mizuho America’s Cup. However, it is surely only a matter of time until she brings her best game to a tournament, and she’ll be determined it happens this week.
The winner of the Mizuho America’s Cup also plays. Rose Zhang lived up to her billing as one of the most exciting prospects of her generation at Liberty National by beating Jennifer Kupcho in her first tournament as a professional. As a result, there will be plenty of attention on the 20-year-old in her first appearance in the Major.
Elsewhere, Lilia Vu won 2023’s first Major, The Chevron Championship, and she will be eager for a similar outcome to continue an impressive breakout year. Meanwhile, former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul is chasing her maiden Major victory after coming close on several occasions, including in this tournament in 2022, when she finished fourth.
The appearances of Hyo Joo-Kim, Georgia Hall and 2016 champion Brooke Henderson ensure that all of the world’s top 10 are in the field.
Other players to look out for include 2020 winner Kim Sei-Young, the player who claimed victory the year before her, Hannah Green, and 2018 champion Park Sung-Hyun. Danielle Kang, who claimed the title six years ago, also participates.
Leona Maguire won her second LPGA Tour title in last week’s Meijer LPGA Classic, and she will be confident of taking that momentum into this week’s tournament as she looks for her maiden Major victory.
LET Race to Costa Del Sol champion Linn Grant also plays. The Swede is looking for her first title in one of the showpiece tournaments, while compatriot and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist, who was victorious in this tournament way back in 2009, plays too.
Below is the complete field for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Field 2023
- Alex, Marina
- Altomare, Brittany
- An, Na Rin
- Anannarukarn, Pajaree
- Ashok, Aditi
- Boonchant, Jaravee
- Borge, Celine
- Boutier, Celine
- Buhai, Ashleigh
- Castren, Matilda
- Chang, Jennifer
- Changkija, Sandra
- Chien, Peiyun
- Choi, Chella
- Choi, Hye-Jin
- Chun, In Gee
- Ciganda, Carlota
- Coe, Joanna
- Connelly Eiswerth, Stephanie
- Corpuz, Allisen
- Coughlin, Lauren
- Darquea, Daniela
- Davidson, Karis
- Davies, Laura
- Delacour, Perrine
- Do, Brianna
- Doherty, Amanda
- Dryburgh, Gemma
- Emrey, Allison
- Ernst, Austin
- Ewart Shadoff, Jodi
- Ewing, Ally
- Fall, Dana
- Fassi, Maria
- Furue, Ayaka
- Giovannettone, Loretta
- Grant, Linn
- Green, Hannah
- Hall, Georgia
- Harigae, Mina
- Hartlage, Lauren
- Hataoka, Nasa
- Henderson, Brooke
- Henseleit, Esther
- Holmqvist, Daniela
- Hou, Yu-Sang
- Hsu, Wei-Ling
- Hull, Charley
- Ji, Eun-Hee
- Joo, Soo Bin
- Jutanugarn, Ariya
- Jutanugarn, Moriya
- Kang, Danielle
- Kang, Haeji
- Katsu, Minami
- Kemp, Sarah
- Kerr, Cristie
- Khang, Megan
- Kim, A Lim
- Kim, Christina
- Kim, Gina
- Kim, Grace
- Kim, Hyo Joo
- Kim, In Kyung
- Kim, Sei Young
- Kinhult, Frida
- Knight, Allie
- Knight, Cheyenne
- Ko, Jin Young
- Ko, Lydia
- Koerstz Madsen, Nanna
- Korda, Nelly
- Krauter, Aline
- Kupcho, Jennifer
- Kyriacou, Stephanie
- Laklalech, Ines
- Law, Bronte
- Lee, Alison
- Lee, Andrea
- Lee, Mi Hyang
- Lee, Min
- Lee, Minjee
- Lee6, Jeongeun
- Lewis, Stacy
- Li, Lucy
- Lin, Xi Yu
- Lincicome, Brittany
- Lindberg, Pernilla
- Liu, Yan
- Liu, Yu
- Lopez, Gaby
- Maguire, Leona
- Meadow, Stephanie
- Meechai, Wichanee
- Metraux, Morgane
- Miller, Emily
- Morrell, Samantha
- Munoz, Azahara
- Nishimura, Yuna
- Noh, Yealimi
- Nomura, Haru
- Nordqvist, Anna
- O’toole, Ryann
- Oh, Su
- Pace, Lee-Anne
- Paon, Alexa
- Park, Annie
- Park, Sung Hyun
- Pedersen, Emily Kristine
- Phatlum, Pornanong
- Reid, Mel
- Reto, Paula
- Rodriguez, Alisa
- Ruengmateekhun, Amy
- Ruffels, Gabri
- Ryu, Hae Ran
- Sagstrom, Madelene
- Saigo, Mao
- Salas, Lizette
- Saso, Yuka
- Schmelzel, Sarah
- Schubert, Sophia
- Shibuno, Hinako
- Shin, Jenny
- Song, Jennifer
- Stackhouse, Mariah
- Stanford, Angela
- Stark, Maja
- Steen, Marissa
- Stephenson, Lauren
- Strom, Linnea
- Suwannapura, Jasmine
- Szeryk, Maddie
- Szokol, Elizabeth
- Talley, Emma
- Tardy, Bailey
- Tavatanakit, Patty
- Then, Gabriella
- Thitikul, Atthaya
- Thomas, Charlotte
- Thompson, Lexi
- Uribe, Mariajo
- Valenzuela, Albane
- Vongtaveelap, Natthakritta
- Vu, Lilia
- Wagner, Samatha
- Weaver-Wright, Lindsey
- Weber, Dewi
- Yan, Jing
- Yang, Amy
- Yin, Angel
- Yin, Ruoning
- Yin, Xiaowen
- Yoktuan, Pavarisa
- Yubol, Arpichaya
- Zhang, Rose
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Best Used Golf Drivers 2023
Looking for a premium driver that won't break the bank? Then these used models could be the answer
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
What Went Wrong For Rory McIlroy At The US Open?
The Northern Irishman had arguably his closest call yet since his last Major win in August 2014
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Leona Maguire Cards Epic Finish To Secure Meijer LPGA Classic
The 28-year-old produced four birdies and an eagle in her final six holes to secure her second LPGA Tour title
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tour Pro Makes Hole-In-One And Albatross In LPGA Practice
LPGA Tour pro Amy Olson, who qualified for the US Open while six months pregnant, made the ace and 'double eagle' ahead of the Meijer LPGA Classic
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Meijer LPGA Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Jennifer Kupcho defends her title as five of the world's top 10 compete in Michigan
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Golfer Disqualified From Women's Amateur Championship
Scotland's Freya Russell signed for an incorrect score on day one at the Women's Amateur
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'I Try To Make Out That Diabetes Doesn’t Make It Harder, But It Does' - Hannah McCook
During Diabetes Awareness Week, the Scottish golfer hopes to inspire youngsters with the condition to continue playing sports
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Ashleigh Buhai Holds Off Hyo-Joo Kim To Win ShopRite LPGA Classic
The South African held off the challenge of Hyo-Joo Kim for her second win on the LPGA Tour
By Mike Hall • Published
-
PGA Tour Players React To Rose Zhang Victory On Professional Debut
A number of PGA players were praising of the 20-year-old, who secured the Mizuho Americas Open on her professional debut
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
ShopRite LPGA Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Brooke Henderson defends her trophy at the Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey
By Mike Hall • Published