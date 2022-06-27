Lexi Thompson Fined After Agonising Major Collapse

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lexi Thompson threw away a two stroke lead in the final three holes of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and if that wasn't enough, she was then fined following the round for slow play.

Lexi was playing with Hye-Jin Choi and eventual winner In Gee Chun, and the group was put on the clock with two holes to play. They finally completed their last round in 5 hours, 45 minutes and Thompson received a $2,000 fine. It's unknown if Choi and Chun were also handed fines.

The American bogeyed four of the last seven holes, including both the 16th and 17th, to agonisingly finish one stroke back of In Gee Chun. Luckily, Lexi won over $718,000 so hopefully the $2,000 fine didn't hurt too much.

PGA Champion Justin Thomas was critical of the group being put on the clock with two holes left to play in a Major, saying it seems "like a good read the room situation."

I’m all for helping slow play, but putting those ladies on the clock with 2 holes left trying to win a major seems like a good read the room situation and don’t put them on the clock 🤷🏽‍♂️June 26, 2022 See more

Thompson hasn't won since 2019 and this is at least the third Major she has failed to convert coming down the stretch. She played her last eight holes in five-over-par at last year's US Women's Open to miss out on a playoff by one, after agonisingly losing the ANA Inspiration in 2017 after receiving a controversial four stroke penalty during the final round. She went on to lose in a playoff that year to So-yeon Ryu.

Her maiden Major title came at the age of 19 at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, which then became the ANA Inspiration and is now known as the Chevron Championship.

Following her agonising PGA Championship collapse, she declined to speak to the media before releasing a post on Instagram saying it was "not the outcome I wanted" but it was "still a special week" at Congressional Country Club.