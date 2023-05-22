Koepka's Wife Jena Sims Posts Funny Video Following PGA Championship Win

Following his third PGA Championship victory at Oak Hill on Sunday, Brooks Koepka became just the 20th male golfer to ever achieve the feat of securing five Major titles, something which, only a year ago, seemed unlikely as was shown in his Netflix's Full Swing episode titled 'Win or Go Home'.

Certainly 2023 has got off to a great start for the American, with Koepka not only claiming another Major and a LIV Golf event, but also the announcement that his wife, Jena Sims, is pregnant with their first child.

Following the victory at Oak Hill though, many wondered why she wasn't present for when Koepka walked off the 18th green, with it now being revealed that Sims was at home via this very humorous post on her Instagram story.

Jena dusting off the trophy cabinet for Brooks’ third Wanamaker. Love it pic.twitter.com/0phwlK732kMay 22, 2023 See more

In the short video, we see Sims moving a ladder to the trophy cabinet, with the 34-year-old then dusting the empty spot where the Wanamaker Trophy is set to be positioned. The caption also reads "why weren't you there?" with Sims responding "I was busy making room for my new hardware."

Along with the video, Sims also posted a number of stories to her Instagram, with one of the posts also containing Michael Block's incredible hole-in-one on Sunday in front of Rory McIlroy.

Koepka and Sims began dating in 2017 and, according to reports, the actress, who grew up watching golf, initially met Koepka at the 2015 Masters tournament, with their relationship being made public after the man from Florida won the US Open in 2017.

During the Netflix episode, we see the two feature heavily and, regarding the trophy cabinet, Koepka in fact left a big empty spot ready and waiting for The Masters trophy. However, back in April, when leading after the third round, the American would miss out on the win, with Jon Rahm claiming a four shot victory. Prior to the PGA Championship, Koepka admitted to "choking away" the tournament but, at Oak Hill, he returned to win in superb fashion!