Brooks Koepka And Wife Jena Sims Announce They're Expecting First Child
Brooks Koepka and wife Jena Sims announce on Instagram that they're expecting their first child
It was a birthday to remember for Brooks Koepka, who celebrated turning 33 by announcing that he and his wife Jena Sims were expecting their first child.
The pair took to Instagram to celebrate the four-time Major champion's birthday, but also took the opportunity to announce the pregnancy.
Beach photos showed the pair with the ultrasound picture of their new arrival, with the final photo showing a cake with the words “HBD daddy” written on it.
The announcement comes a year after the pair were married - with the relationship starting in 2017, two years after they met at the Masters.
A post shared by Jena Sims Koepka (@jenamsims) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The 34-year-old Sims was a Miss Teen USA contestant who has gone on to be a model and actress who has appeared in films such as Last Vegas, Attack of the 50 foot Cheerleader and Sharknado 5.
She appeared in Koepka's episode of the Netflix docu-series Full Swing when backing her husband as he went through some tough times following injuries and a dip in form.
From looking unstoppable in Majors, claiming four of them in quick succession, Koepka's form fell off and it was his worry that he couldn't compete with the main PGA Tour stars that led to him joining LIV Golf.
Despite reports to the contrary, he insists he has no regrets about joining LIV Golf, and looked back to his best when challenging at the Masters.
After leading, Koepka eventually fell away in the final round to finish behind Jon Rahm but it was still a sign his Major form was returning.
And as well as having some of his best golf back, Koepka now has even more reason to celebrate with the new arrival expected soon.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
