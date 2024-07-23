Keegan Bradley Names First Ryder Cup Vice Captain
The newly installed US Ryder Cup captain has appointed 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson as his first assistant
Just two weeks after Keegan Bradley was named the US Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 match at Bethpage Black, he has appointed Webb Simpson as his first vice captain.
Bradley explained that Simpson’s experience and winning mentality will be valuable components as he plots a path for Team USA to reclaim the trophy it lost comprehensively at Marco Simone last year.
“Webb is someone who I have long admired and respected as a competitor and friend,” he explained. “He possesses a wealth of team golf experience and knows what it takes to win. Webb will be a valuable member of our leadership team and a trusted resource for me as we prepare for Bethpage Black next September.”
This will be the first time the 2012 US Open champion has taken on the role, although he has plenty of Ryder Cup experience, having played in the 2012, 2014 and 2018 editions, with an overall record of 4-1-1. While each of those matches ended in defeat for the US, Simpson has also been on three winning US Presidents Cup teams.
Simpson said he was excited to get to work in the role. “I am honored to be chosen by Keegan to serve as a vice captain in 2025. Competing in three Ryder Cups will forever be among my career highlights,” he said. “I have no doubt that Keegan will be a fantastic captain and a tremendous leader, and could not be more excited to get to work as we seek to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”
Bradley, who was a Ryder Cup teammate of Simpson’s at the 2012 and 2014 matches, was the surprise choice to lead the team next year after favorite Tiger Woods pulled out of the running.
Still only 38, Bradley is in the peak of his playing career, while he has yet to serve as a vice captain. Nevertheless, his crushing disappointment at narrowly missing out on a wildcard for the 2023 edition was laid bare in the second season of Netflix docuseries Full Swing.
At the time of his appointment, he said: “My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger.
"The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”
With Simpson now on board, attention will turn to who else Bradley will appoint to assist him in New York next year as the team looks for its third successive victory on US soil.
The match will take place between 26 and 28 September 2025.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
