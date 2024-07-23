Keegan Bradley Names First Ryder Cup Vice Captain

Just two weeks after Keegan Bradley was named the US Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 match at Bethpage Black, he has appointed Webb Simpson as his first vice captain.

Bradley explained that Simpson’s experience and winning mentality will be valuable components as he plots a path for Team USA to reclaim the trophy it lost comprehensively at Marco Simone last year.

“Webb is someone who I have long admired and respected as a competitor and friend,” he explained. “He possesses a wealth of team golf experience and knows what it takes to win. Webb will be a valuable member of our leadership team and a trusted resource for me as we prepare for Bethpage Black next September.”

This will be the first time the 2012 US Open champion has taken on the role, although he has plenty of Ryder Cup experience, having played in the 2012, 2014 and 2018 editions, with an overall record of 4-1-1. While each of those matches ended in defeat for the US, Simpson has also been on three winning US Presidents Cup teams.

Webb Simpson has been appointed as one of Keegan Bradley's US Ryder Cup vice captains (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simpson said he was excited to get to work in the role. “I am honored to be chosen by Keegan to serve as a vice captain in 2025. Competing in three Ryder Cups will forever be among my career highlights,” he said. “I have no doubt that Keegan will be a fantastic captain and a tremendous leader, and could not be more excited to get to work as we seek to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”

Bradley, who was a Ryder Cup teammate of Simpson’s at the 2012 and 2014 matches, was the surprise choice to lead the team next year after favorite Tiger Woods pulled out of the running.

Webb Simpson and Keegan Bradley have been Ryder Cup teammates twice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still only 38, Bradley is in the peak of his playing career, while he has yet to serve as a vice captain. Nevertheless, his crushing disappointment at narrowly missing out on a wildcard for the 2023 edition was laid bare in the second season of Netflix docuseries Full Swing.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the time of his appointment, he said: “My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger.

"The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”

With Simpson now on board, attention will turn to who else Bradley will appoint to assist him in New York next year as the team looks for its third successive victory on US soil.

The match will take place between 26 and 28 September 2025.