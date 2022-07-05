Justin Thomas Mocks Talor Gooch After LIV Ryder Cup Comparison
The recently-crowned PGA Champion has taken a dig at Talor Gooch following his Ryder Cup comparison
Justin Thomas has taken aim at Talor Gooch following his post round comments at the LIV Golf Series event in Portland where he compared the tournament's atmosphere to the Ryder Cup.
Gooch, who was a part of the victorious 4 Aces team, captained by Dustin Johnson, said: "I haven't played a Ryder Cup or a Presidents Cup, but can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of difference."
The 30-year-old, who recently insinuated that he and fellow LIV Golf players were responsible for the recent spike in PGA Tour purses, was then subject to some light-hearted ridicule by fellow American, Justin Thomas.
Thomas, who has been a part of two Ryder Cup and two Presidents Cup teams, is playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor where he told the Golf Channel: "I’m just blown away by what today is and what this weekend and week has been. It’s going to be impeccable. The golf course is beautiful, seems like it’s great for spectators. I mean, it feels pretty close to a Ryder Cup today."
The recently-crowned PGA Champion also reacted on Instagram to Gooch's comments: “I’ve seen some funny stuff online, but this is one of the better ones," before taking another dig to the American's plea for Boston Celtics tickets with: "I’m sure you can afford some tickets for yourself now sir."
Thomas remains one of the most outspoken PGA Tour stars and has publicly expressed his "disappointment" in those that have abandoned the established ecosystem before insisting that "everybody has a price."
In a recent No Laying Up Podcast appearance, the American said: "For them to say that is all for the betterment of the game and for them - I just, to be perfectly honest, I just wish one of them would have the balls to say I’m doing this for the money. Like, I personally would gain a lot more respect for that."
Whilst it was Gooch's comments that received the most attention, Patrick Reed also made the same comparison. Reed, who earned the nickname "Captain America" for his clutch and exciting performances in three Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances, said: "It was unreal. Just seeing how electric and how pumped up all the guys were getting, it felt like I was playing a team event back in Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups and events like that where everyone is just all in.”
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James' golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
