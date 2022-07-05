Justin Thomas Mocks Talor Gooch After LIV Ryder Cup Comparison

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Justin Thomas has taken aim at Talor Gooch following his post round comments at the LIV Golf Series event in Portland where he compared the tournament's atmosphere to the Ryder Cup.

Gooch, who was a part of the victorious 4 Aces team, captained by Dustin Johnson, said: "I haven't played a Ryder Cup or a Presidents Cup, but can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of difference."

The 30-year-old, who recently insinuated that he and fellow LIV Golf players were responsible for the recent spike in PGA Tour purses, was then subject to some light-hearted ridicule by fellow American, Justin Thomas.

Thomas, who has been a part of two Ryder Cup and two Presidents Cup teams, is playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor where he told the Golf Channel: "I’m just blown away by what today is and what this weekend and week has been. It’s going to be impeccable. The golf course is beautiful, seems like it’s great for spectators. I mean, it feels pretty close to a Ryder Cup today."

The recently-crowned PGA Champion also reacted on Instagram to Gooch's comments: “I’ve seen some funny stuff online, but this is one of the better ones," before taking another dig to the American's plea for Boston Celtics tickets with: "I’m sure you can afford some tickets for yourself now sir."

Thomas remains one of the most outspoken PGA Tour stars and has publicly expressed his "disappointment" in those that have abandoned the established ecosystem before insisting that "everybody has a price."

In a recent No Laying Up Podcast appearance, the American said: "For them to say that is all for the betterment of the game and for them - I just, to be perfectly honest, I just wish one of them would have the balls to say I’m doing this for the money. Like, I personally would gain a lot more respect for that."

Whilst it was Gooch's comments that received the most attention, Patrick Reed also made the same comparison. Reed, who earned the nickname "Captain America" for his clutch and exciting performances in three Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances, said: "It was unreal. Just seeing how electric and how pumped up all the guys were getting, it felt like I was playing a team event back in Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups and events like that where everyone is just all in.”