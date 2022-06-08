Justin Thomas Reveals He Is 'Disappointed' In Dustin Johnson

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Justin Thomas has expressed his disappointment in Dustin Johnson over his decision to sign up for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, starting at London’s Centurion Club on Thursday.

While Johnson will be teeing it up in the Saudi-backed start-up, across the Atlantic, the PGA Tour continues with the RBC Canadian Open – a tournament that, until last week, DJ had been expected to appear in. That all changed when Johnson was named in the LIV Golf Invitational Series field after reportedly being offered $125m to sign up.

Speaking ahead of the Toronto event, PGA Champion Thomas said: “Yeah, you know, it's a bummer. I mean, I think a lot of us are - I don't know if annoyed or tired is the right way. I mean it's just one of those things. I mean I've thought a lot about it and it's like, look, like people are entitled to choose as they wish. I don't dislike DJ now. I don't think he's a bad dude. I'm not going to treat him any differently. It's like he's entitled to choose as he wishes.”

There have been suggestions that any PGA Tour player joining the new Series would face disciplinary action, while LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has insisted players are independent contractors who can choose where they play. Johnson has now resigned from the PGA Tour, and Thomas has some sympathy with players who have decided to opt for the big money offered in the new Series, but he says he's still disappointed.

“I think that the day and age that we live in now, it's just so negative that you see it in everything. Sport, politics, whatever it is, it's like if you disagree with someone you just feel that you're entitled to like hate them and talk bad about them and just bash their decision, when everybody's entitled to their own opinion, you know what I mean? Like I said, it doesn't make him a bad person. Now I'm disappointed and I wish that he and others wouldn't have done it, but that's their decision. I've said it all along, it's like guys can do as they wish. If they want to go they can go, if they want to stay they can stay."

Thomas pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour last month and challenged players tempted by the Series, “If you want to go, go.” Some more of those players have now gone, with reports of Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed to follow. Nevertheless, the World No.6 thinks that’s a shame they won’t be a part of what he sees as the best Tour around.

“Selfishly, I think and I know that the PGA Tour is the best place to play in the world and it's just the decision is theirs and it is what it is, but I just, I wish that it would take away or I wish it wouldn't be taking away from the great story lines and things that are going on on a Tour that's been around for a very long time and is in one of the best places it's ever been. It's just a bummer that those guys won't be a part of it.”