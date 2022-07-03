Tour Pro Compares LIV Golf To Ryder Cup
Speaking after his 4 Aces quartet secured the $3 million team prize, Talor Gooch came out with a rather bold claim
On Saturday, Branden Grace secured victory at the second LIV Golf event, with the South African pocketing $4,375 million in the process. However, it was a quote from Team 4 Aces GC player, Talor Gooch, that caught headlines as the 30-year-old compared the LIV Golf event to a Ryder Cup!
You read that correctly, a Ryder Cup... as, speaking after his team's victory, Gooch explained: "I haven't played a Ryder Cup or a Presidents Cup, but can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of difference."
He actually said it! pic.twitter.com/jtWSNj9B9mJuly 3, 2022
The statement obviously sent golf Twitter into a slight meltdown, with many questioning whether what they had just heard was in fact true. Such was the statement, one individual actually changed Gooch's Wikipedia page to read: "He (Gooch) hasn’t actually played in a Ryder Cup, but came close as a member of the 4 Aces in Portland."
It isn't the first time that Gooch has spoken up about LIV Golf. Just under a fortnight ago, the 30-year-old posted a cheeky response to news that purses on the PGA Tour will be raised in response to the threat from LIV Golf.
Gooch, who left the PGA Tour to join the new Saudi-backed series, quoted the news alongside a GIF of wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that said ‘You’re Welcome’, insinuating that had he and a number of his colleagues not jumped ship, then the prize pools on the PGA Tour would have remained as they were.
At the start of the week, the American also explained his decision to play at the first LIV Golf event at Centurion back in June, with the American stating: “I want to continue playing the PGA Tour, and I don’t see why they can’t coexist,” before adding that he had never intended to leave altogether; he signed up for the London event as a one-off.
“It worked out best for my schedule to do that and obviously I had the chance to make a bunch of money, so it was a no-brainer. I didn’t think they were going to truly suspend us.”
Either way, some of his statements have raised eyebrows amongst the golfing community, with the LIV Golf Series now heading to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on the 29th - 31st July.
