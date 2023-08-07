Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs By A Single Shot After Last Hole Drama
This was a pitch shot that looked certain to drop - but it stayed out. Is his season over?
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Justin Thomas is staring at a lengthy period watching on from the sidelines after his quest to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs came up agonisingly short at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The 15-time PGA Tour winner and former world number one finished in a tie for 12th, which left him at 71st in the season-long FedEx points list, with only the top 70 advancing to next week’s St. Jude Championship in Memphis.
Thomas, a two-time Major champion having lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for a second time in 2022, came within inches of a sensation pitch-in on the final hole, his ball bouncing off the pin and coming to rest within tap-in range.
This came after a loose drive on 18, which forced the 30-year-old to play a spectacular hook with an 8-iron around a tree just yards in front of him.
PAIN. 😦Justin Thomas with a brutal near-birdie 3 on 18 as he settles for par and a final-round 68.📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/b32vXsdhu7August 6, 2023
No one can accuse the American of not giving it his all, his fine recovery effort somehow making it to just off the front of the green.
He followed that approach shot, one that almost left him on his backside in the pine straw, with a near-perfect pitch.
However, when it failed to drop, Thomas did end up on the floor – and his season could well have come to a premature end.
Thomas starred in the Netflix Full Swing docuseries, where in spoke in length about his passion for winning and how it hurts to struggle.
Can use adversity as an opportunity to shy away from a challenge, or take it head on. Was a tough season for me, but I actually had fun battling it out and playing golf this week. It’s why we play. Beyond gutted to miss the playoffs, but I’m proud of how hard I fought #onwardAugust 7, 2023
This one will definitely hurt, although Thomas was quick to share his thoughts on Twitter, where he said he was “proud of how hard I fought”.
The 2017 FedEx Cup champion started the final day of the Wyndham Championship in 72nd spot, and briefly flirted with safety at 70th, but after parring the 18th in spectacular style he found himself on the wrong side of that number.
Thomas’ fate wasn’t sealed until some time later, but in finishing eight points adrift of 70th Ben Griffin, he will now miss the Playoffs for the first time since his rookie season in 2014.
The 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship winner has been out of sorts this season, and he came into the Wyndham Championship having missed five cuts from his last seven starts.
He also carded two rounds over 80 in this year’s Majors, although he’s frequently insisted that his game has not been too far off.
However, despite proving a valuable member of the US Ryder Cup team in the past (his record in two appearances is 6-2-1), qualification for the biennial showdown in Rome at the end of September is now out of his hands.
Should Thomas not make captain Zach Johnson’s team, it may be quite a while before we see one of the PGA Tour's most entertaining players in action again.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Best Tour Edge Golf Clubs 2023
Tour Edge has been making great golf clubs since it opened shop in 1986 and it is starting to get the commercial recognition it deserves.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
‘The Shoe That’s Different…’ The Incredible Story Of FootJoy’s 100 Years In Golf
Neil Tappin travels to Brockton, MA to tell the story of one of golf's most ubiquitous brands from its' birth, 100 years ago
By Neil Tappin Published
-
'He Was With Me Out There All Day Today' - DeChambeau Dedicates 58 To Late Father
The victory was the first since the unfortunate passing of his father in November 2022
By James Nursey Published
-
Alex Fitzpatrick Secures First Pro Title With Classy Final Round
A final round 68 gave Sheffield golfer Fitzpatrick a five-shot win at St Mellion in the British Challenge
By James Nursey Published
-
Trick Shot Expert Turned Pro Holes Miracle Shot With Putter Toe
Wesley Bryan made his name on YouTube with wacky trick shots and his skills came in handy at the Wyndham Championship
By James Nursey Published
-
"It's Been A Nice Upward Trend Since That Moment" - Horschel Moves Into Wyndham Championship Contention
Horschel co-leads the Wyndham Championship, just two months after admitting his confidence had never been lower in a tearful confession
By James Nursey Published
-
Former Masters Champion Angel Cabrera Released From Prison
The Argentine was sentenced in 2021 for domestic assault and other charges relating to former partners
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Peter Baker Wins JCB Championship After Rain-Abandoned Final Round
The Englishman held a one-shot lead over Vijay Singh after 36 holes, with play abandoned for Saturday's final round
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Pro Makes Hole-In-One On Par 4 During PGA Tour Canada Event
Davis Shore became the first player to achieve the feat on PGA Tour Canada after making an ace on the 321-yard par 4
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Justin Thomas And Adam Scott Involved In Lengthy Drop Drama At Wyndham Championship
The pair found the creek with their drives on the par-four eighth before proceeding to take a near 10 minutes to figure out where they should take their drops
By Ben Fleming Published