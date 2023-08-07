Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs By A Single Shot After Last Hole Drama

This was a pitch shot that looked certain to drop - but it stayed out. Is his season over?

Justin Thomas Misses Playoffs Wyndham
Justin Thomas hits the deck after his pitch hits the pin on 18 at the Wyndham Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By Michael Weston
published

Justin Thomas is staring at a lengthy period watching on from the sidelines after his quest to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs came up agonisingly short at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner and former world number one finished in a tie for 12th, which left him at 71st in the season-long FedEx points list, with only the top 70 advancing to next week’s St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

Thomas, a two-time Major champion having lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for a second time in 2022, came within inches of a sensation pitch-in on the final hole, his ball bouncing off the pin and coming to rest within tap-in range.

This came after a loose drive on 18, which forced the 30-year-old to play a spectacular hook with an 8-iron around a tree just yards in front of him.

No one can accuse the American of not giving it his all, his fine recovery effort somehow making it to just off the front of the green.

He followed that approach shot, one that almost left him on his backside in the pine straw, with a near-perfect pitch.

However, when it failed to drop, Thomas did end up on the floor – and his season could well have come to a premature end.

Thomas starred in the Netflix Full Swing docuseries, where in spoke in length about his passion for winning and how it hurts to struggle.

This one will definitely hurt, although Thomas was quick to share his thoughts on Twitter, where he said he was “proud of how hard I fought”.

The 2017 FedEx Cup champion started the final day of the Wyndham Championship in 72nd spot, and briefly flirted with safety at 70th, but after parring the 18th in spectacular style he found himself on the wrong side of that number.

Thomas’ fate wasn’t sealed until some time later, but in finishing eight points adrift of 70th Ben Griffin, he will now miss the Playoffs for the first time since his rookie season in 2014.

The 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship winner has been out of sorts this season, and he came into the Wyndham Championship having missed five cuts from his last seven starts.

He also carded two rounds over 80 in this year’s Majors, although he’s frequently insisted that his game has not been too far off.

However, despite proving a valuable member of the US Ryder Cup team in the past (his record in two appearances is 6-2-1), qualification for the biennial showdown in Rome at the end of September is now out of his hands.

Should Thomas not make captain Zach Johnson’s team, it may be quite a while before we see one of the PGA Tour's most entertaining players in action again.

Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

