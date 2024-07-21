‘I Left It All Out There’ - Justin Rose Admits ‘Choking Back Tears’ After Close Call At The Open

Justin Rose admitted he was "choking back tears" as he walked off the 18th green at Royal Troon on Sunday having just secured what would turn out to be a T2 finish at The Open via a 72nd-hole birdie.

Rose began the final round two behind overnight leader Billy Horschel on three-under for the Championship and was in the hunt for the second Major trophy of his career to back up the 2013 US Open victory at Merion.

But despite some inspired golf by the 43-year-old - particularly at the weekend - Xander Schauffele proved simply too good for everyone and collected another huge title courtesy of a nine-under total.

The American won his second Major of 2024 by two strokes from Rose and Horschel just months after breaking his duck in the biggest events by lifting the PGA Championship at Valhalla. At the same event, Rose produced what was - at the time - his best result of the season via a T6 finish.

Although it was not to be for Rose at Royal Troon, the man who had originally burst onto the scene at the 1998 Open Championship stated he was still "super proud" of everything he had done this week and "left it all out there" on the links.

What a week from Justin Rose, who finishes T2nd to Xander Schauffele alongside Billy Horschel at Royal Troon. Unbelievable golf from the Englishman as well as Horschel, very well played 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qUHv5ovP2KJuly 21, 2024

Describing his immediate emotions after a brutal examination of golf, Rose said: "Yeah, pretty -- two emotions: Gutted when I walked off the course and it hit me hard because I was so strong out there today.

"I kind of got off to the start I wanted. I really played the way I wanted to today. I got off on the front foot. I played my way right into the tournament early doors. Felt comfortable with it all day. Did a lot of the hard things really well on the golf course today.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Yeah, just a critical moment midway through the back nine just momentum-wise. Obviously Xander got it going. I hit a couple of really good putts that didn't fall, and then suddenly that lead stretched.

"In terms of how I played and the execution of my emotions today, my mindset, I left it all out there. I'm super proud of how I competed."

Rose's performance at Royal Troon this week was something of a surprise to many, if not the man himself, after six missed cuts and only one top-10 (PGA Championship) from 17 starts.

Billy Horschel and Justin Rose embrace at The Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The South African-born golfer also came through final qualifying at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club to even make it to a 21st Open Championship of his career.

Yet, Rose believes he is far from in the twilight of his career and could go on to have many more chances at Majors - proved by the two best performances of his season coming in the blue-chip events.

Rose said: "Yeah, that's the deal I made with myself today - to come off with no regrets. Obviously, yeah, I'll have a few more chances, of course, but you know that this is a great opportunity today. You want to walk off the golf course going, yeah, I didn't squander that.

Sunday's final leaderboard from The 152nd Open.@nttdata | #Leaderboard | #NTTDATAWall pic.twitter.com/DlMiYAEhntJuly 21, 2024

"I ran putts at the hole today. I feel like I had opportunities. I felt like I took a lot of them. But I felt super comfortable out there, which the fact that I haven't really been in contention much this year, that gives me a lot of heart.

"Two major championships this year, strongest fields in golf, they've been my two best weeks.

"Yeah, I've got a lot of confidence that I can -- like I said, that's what I'm gunning for. That's what I'm working hard for is to have these big time moments in my career.

"I felt like Rome [Ryder Cup] was one of them a few months back. I put that up there in terms of what it meant to me, in terms of what I'm looking for toward the end of my career. I'm looking for those big-stage moments, and today was nearly it. It was a lot of fun."