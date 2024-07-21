‘I Left It All Out There’ - Justin Rose Admits ‘Choking Back Tears’ After Close Call At The Open
The Englishman's wait for a second Major championship goes on after he finished in a tie for second alongside Billy Horschel at Royal Troon
Justin Rose admitted he was "choking back tears" as he walked off the 18th green at Royal Troon on Sunday having just secured what would turn out to be a T2 finish at The Open via a 72nd-hole birdie.
Rose began the final round two behind overnight leader Billy Horschel on three-under for the Championship and was in the hunt for the second Major trophy of his career to back up the 2013 US Open victory at Merion.
But despite some inspired golf by the 43-year-old - particularly at the weekend - Xander Schauffele proved simply too good for everyone and collected another huge title courtesy of a nine-under total.
The American won his second Major of 2024 by two strokes from Rose and Horschel just months after breaking his duck in the biggest events by lifting the PGA Championship at Valhalla. At the same event, Rose produced what was - at the time - his best result of the season via a T6 finish.
Although it was not to be for Rose at Royal Troon, the man who had originally burst onto the scene at the 1998 Open Championship stated he was still "super proud" of everything he had done this week and "left it all out there" on the links.
What a week from Justin Rose, who finishes T2nd to Xander Schauffele alongside Billy Horschel at Royal Troon. Unbelievable golf from the Englishman as well as Horschel, very well played 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qUHv5ovP2KJuly 21, 2024
Describing his immediate emotions after a brutal examination of golf, Rose said: "Yeah, pretty -- two emotions: Gutted when I walked off the course and it hit me hard because I was so strong out there today.
"I kind of got off to the start I wanted. I really played the way I wanted to today. I got off on the front foot. I played my way right into the tournament early doors. Felt comfortable with it all day. Did a lot of the hard things really well on the golf course today.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Yeah, just a critical moment midway through the back nine just momentum-wise. Obviously Xander got it going. I hit a couple of really good putts that didn't fall, and then suddenly that lead stretched.
"In terms of how I played and the execution of my emotions today, my mindset, I left it all out there. I'm super proud of how I competed."
Rose's performance at Royal Troon this week was something of a surprise to many, if not the man himself, after six missed cuts and only one top-10 (PGA Championship) from 17 starts.
The South African-born golfer also came through final qualifying at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club to even make it to a 21st Open Championship of his career.
Yet, Rose believes he is far from in the twilight of his career and could go on to have many more chances at Majors - proved by the two best performances of his season coming in the blue-chip events.
Rose said: "Yeah, that's the deal I made with myself today - to come off with no regrets. Obviously, yeah, I'll have a few more chances, of course, but you know that this is a great opportunity today. You want to walk off the golf course going, yeah, I didn't squander that.
Sunday's final leaderboard from The 152nd Open.@nttdata | #Leaderboard | #NTTDATAWall pic.twitter.com/DlMiYAEhntJuly 21, 2024
"I ran putts at the hole today. I feel like I had opportunities. I felt like I took a lot of them. But I felt super comfortable out there, which the fact that I haven't really been in contention much this year, that gives me a lot of heart.
"Two major championships this year, strongest fields in golf, they've been my two best weeks.
"Yeah, I've got a lot of confidence that I can -- like I said, that's what I'm gunning for. That's what I'm working hard for is to have these big time moments in my career.
"I felt like Rome [Ryder Cup] was one of them a few months back. I put that up there in terms of what it meant to me, in terms of what I'm looking for toward the end of my career. I'm looking for those big-stage moments, and today was nearly it. It was a lot of fun."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Billy Horschel 'Disappointed' Despite Best Ever Major Finish At The Open
Despite a three-under-par final round, the American left Royal Troon 'disappointed' after finishing two strokes behind fellow countryman, Xander Schauffele
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Xander Schauffele Reveals Caddie Told Him He 'Was About To Puke' On 18th On Way To Open Win
The Open champion has admitted his caddie Austin Kaiser was struggling to keep it together as Schauffele closed in on the Claret Jug
By Mike Hall Published
-
Billy Horschel 'Disappointed' Despite Best Ever Major Finish At The Open
Despite a three-under-par final round, the American left Royal Troon 'disappointed' after finishing two strokes behind fellow countryman, Xander Schauffele
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Xander Schauffele Reveals Caddie Told Him He 'Was About To Puke' On 18th On Way To Open Win
The Open champion has admitted his caddie Austin Kaiser was struggling to keep it together as Schauffele closed in on the Claret Jug
By Mike Hall Published
-
Dan Brown Didn't Win The 2024 Open, But Here's Everything He Gets After An Incredible Week At Royal Troon
Despite not lifting the Claret Jug, the Englishman enjoyed a brilliant Major debut and has earned several perks as a result...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Justin Rose And Billy Horschel Get For Finishing Runner-Up At The Open
Even though the pair missed out on the Claret Jug, Rose and Horschel get several eye-catching perks for finishing second
By Mike Hall Published
-
Calum Scott Wins Silver Medal At 2024 Open Championship
The Scottish player was one of four amateurs to make the cut at Royal Troon this year, but he went lowest to land the prestigious award on Sunday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Xander Schauffele’s Brilliant Six-Under Final Round 65 Clinches Open - Reaction
Xander Schauffele bagged his second Major of the year at Royal Troon and ensured an American sweep of all the Majors
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Open Final Round Odds: Who Is Favorite For The Claret Jug?
Xander Schauffele is favorite to overhaul Billy Horschel and the rest of the chasing pack to claim the Claret Jug
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘Roll The Ball Back, Huh?’ - Shane Lowry Questions Setup After Brutal Open Third Round
The overnight leader fired a six-over-par third round at Royal Troon, with Lowry starting Sunday three shots back of Billy Horschel
By Matt Cradock Published