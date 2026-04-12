'I'm Going To Have To Be Better If I Want To Have A Chance To Win' - Rory McIlroy Reflects On Third Round As Six Shot Masters Lead Evaporates
The defending champion led by six shots going into Saturday, but poor play and charges from those in the field meant he finished his round in a share of the lead going in to Sunday
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A frustrating Moving Day for Rory McIlroy culminated in his six shot lead disappearing over 18 holes on Saturday, with the defending champion explaining he's "going to have to be better" to win on Sunday.
Sitting at 12-under-par, his six shot advantage was a new record at The Masters, but a one-over-par 73, combined with a seven-under 65 from Cameron Young, means a share of the lead at 11-under.
Reflecting on his tough day, McIlroy stated: "Yeah, didn't quite have it today. Even just starting at the first hole with that soft bogey, even though I hit a pretty good drive.
"I mean, the course was obviously gettable. There was a lot of good scores out there, and obviously the quality of the chasing pack is obvious. There was a lot of guys that shot good scores.
"There's a lot of guys in with a chance tomorrow. I'm still tied for the best score going into tomorrow, so I can't forget that, but I do know I'm going to have to be better if I want to have a chance to win."
Bogeying the opening hole, McIlroy then drove the par 4 third to set-up his first birdie of the round, but his lead was halved as the likes of Patrick Reed, Sam Burns and Shane Lowry made moves.
A birdie at the 10th was then followed by three dropped shots at the 11th and 12th. McIlroy did make back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th, but a bogey at the 17th meant a one-over-par final score.
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Having led by two strokes going into the final round of last year, McIlroy knows what it takes to claim victory at Augusta National, with the Green Jacket winner remaining positive despite the setback.
"I have to look at the positives even though there isn't that many to take today," explained the 36-year-old, who would become the fourth player in Masters history to win back-to-back championships.
"I did bounce back. I hit some good shots coming in. But yeah, I'm in a great position. I just know I need to be better tomorrow to have a chance."
What will be the main difference compared to last year? Well, that all comes down to the fact that McIlroy has the Green Jacket in his possession.
"I'd like to think that I'll play a little bit freer and I'll play like I've already got a Green Jacket, which I do," he stated.
"Sometimes I maybe just have to remind myself of that, but I think as well that the stakes in terms of, like, the pairing will be just a little bit easier. The atmosphere out there will be a little bit easier.
"I'm not worried about that at all. I wish I was a few shots better off, but I'm comfortable. I played with Cam the first two days. Playing with him again tomorrow. I think it's a comfortable group for both of us."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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