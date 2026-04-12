'I'm Going To Have To Be Better If I Want To Have A Chance To Win' - Rory McIlroy Reflects On Third Round As Six Shot Masters Lead Evaporates

A frustrating Moving Day for Rory McIlroy culminated in his six shot lead disappearing over 18 holes on Saturday, with the defending champion explaining he's "going to have to be better" to win on Sunday.

Sitting at 12-under-par, his six shot advantage was a new record at The Masters, but a one-over-par 73, combined with a seven-under 65 from Cameron Young, means a share of the lead at 11-under.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on his tough day, McIlroy stated: "Yeah, didn't quite have it today. Even just starting at the first hole with that soft bogey, even though I hit a pretty good drive.

"I mean, the course was obviously gettable. There was a lot of good scores out there, and obviously the quality of the chasing pack is obvious. There was a lot of guys that shot good scores.

"There's a lot of guys in with a chance tomorrow. I'm still tied for the best score going into tomorrow, so I can't forget that, but I do know I'm going to have to be better if I want to have a chance to win."

Bogeying the opening hole, McIlroy then drove the par 4 third to set-up his first birdie of the round, but his lead was halved as the likes of Patrick Reed, Sam Burns and Shane Lowry made moves.

A birdie at the 10th was then followed by three dropped shots at the 11th and 12th. McIlroy did make back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th, but a bogey at the 17th meant a one-over-par final score.

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Having led by two strokes going into the final round of last year, McIlroy knows what it takes to claim victory at Augusta National, with the Green Jacket winner remaining positive despite the setback.

"I have to look at the positives even though there isn't that many to take today," explained the 36-year-old, who would become the fourth player in Masters history to win back-to-back championships.

Young is looking to add to his Players Championship success in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I did bounce back. I hit some good shots coming in. But yeah, I'm in a great position. I just know I need to be better tomorrow to have a chance."

What will be the main difference compared to last year? Well, that all comes down to the fact that McIlroy has the Green Jacket in his possession.

"I'd like to think that I'll play a little bit freer and I'll play like I've already got a Green Jacket, which I do," he stated.

"Sometimes I maybe just have to remind myself of that, but I think as well that the stakes in terms of, like, the pairing will be just a little bit easier. The atmosphere out there will be a little bit easier.

"I'm not worried about that at all. I wish I was a few shots better off, but I'm comfortable. I played with Cam the first two days. Playing with him again tomorrow. I think it's a comfortable group for both of us."