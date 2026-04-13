'It Is So Easy To Write Justin Rose Off, But This Isn't The End Of His Major Chances'

There is always so much emotion stirring among golf fans in the immediate aftermath of Major championships, with hot takes aplenty doing the rounds.

Some have more substance than others. From "Rory McIlroy could complete the double Career Grand Slam" to "Jon Rahm's poor Major form is all down to LIV Golf and he might be coming back to the PGA Tour soon" - these knee-jerk reactions are common.

As it relates to Justin Rose, the common theme among even some of his most ardent supporters in the aftermath of a disappointing Masters Sunday is that the Englishman's quest for a second Major is probably over.

A T3rd result in 2026 means Rose has now ended second or third at The Masters on four separate occasions over his career without winning. The only man with more top-3 results minus a a Green Jacket is Greg Norman with six.

Recency bias, combined with previous near-misses, makes it so easy to write Rose off now. But I don't think this is the end of his Major chances.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course three bogeys on the second nine at Augusta National at the crucial stage of the tournament is never going to be enough, but to look at one nine-hole stretch is too short-sighted.

Considering the wider context, I believe the 45-year-old will have several more opportunities to add to his 2013 US Open victory - and potentially at the year's first Major.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The simple facts are these. Rose was leading The Masters through 63 holes. Results prove the course clearly suits his game and all those years of experience are only going to further enhance his understanding of what to do and where he can miss. Then it's about executing.

As far as producing the shots go, the man can still clearly play. Rose averaged almost 305 yards off the tee at Augusta National last week (32nd), he hit just over 80% of all fairways (T9th) and found more than 72% of all greens (T5th).

Going back further, Rose absolutely obliterated the Farmer's Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines back in February to win by seven strokes.

Then look at McIlroy, who is now a two-time champion. It took him 17 attempts to win one before he finally cracked the code.

Yes, McIlroy is nine years younger than Rose, but so what? Rose keeps such good care of his body with an incredibly disciplined program that age - to him - does truly seem to be just a number.

And speaking of figures, Rose is World No.4 again. That proves his performances of late are not flashes in the pan - as is the case for a few of his more junior multi-Major winning peers - and he remains one of the most consistent performers on the planet.

(Image credit: Hector Vivas via Getty Images)

He's still playing at an incredibly high level around the world - proved by another outstanding performance at the Ryder Cup last September - and this has been the case for a long time.

Plus, not only does Rose have six top-10s at The Masters since 2015, he has also produced a top-10 in at least one of the four Majors every season aside from 2022 during that time. Who says the end is in sight?

Providing he retains that hunger and desire to compete at the top level and continues to enjoy the process, Rose's chances of Major glory should remain high.

And, by the sounds of his comments at the end of The 2026 Masters, Rose is still well up for the fight.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "I would say in the last sort of two years I've really kind of re-kicked on and re-energized my career and myself and have a lot of belief in myself that there is a lot of runway ahead.

"I think there was a tough period early sort of 2021. '22, '23. Really feel like middle of '23 onwards kind of feel like I played some good golf.

"These are the tournaments I focus on. These are the tournaments why I practice. These are the tournaments that get me going that sort of extra mile to sort of have to show up and keep being in these great arenas is kind of why I practice, yeah."

Rose clearly still believes in his chances of more Major glory, and so do I.

What do you think? Can Rose win another Major before retiring or do you believe that's it for him? Let us know in the comments box below.