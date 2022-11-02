Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports Unveils Big-Name Investors
Serena Williams, Andy Murray, Gareth Bale and Justin Timberlake are among the high-profile investors in the start-up
The full list of investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new sports media and technology company TMRW Sports has been revealed.
Yesterday, it was announced that seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton had been brought on board as investor and he has now been joined by a host of other high-profile figures from the sports and entertainment world.
Revealing the news on Twitter, the company said: "Meet our initial investor group, a roster of icons across sports & entertainment matched with business titans - headlined by @StephenCurry30, @LewisHamilton, @alexmorgan13, @andy_murray, @Ninja, @CP3, Shohei Ohtani, @tonyromo, @jtimberlake @serenawilliams"
Meet our initial investor group, a roster of icons across sports & entertainment matched with business titans - headlined by @StephenCurry30, @LewisHamilton, @alexmorgan13, @andy_murray, @Ninja, @CP3, Shohei Ohtani, @tonyromo, @jtimberlake & @serenawilliams. pic.twitter.com/AS18WH6jgANovember 2, 2022
Among the standout names investing in the start-up are tennis stars Serena Williams and Andy Murray, former Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale, musician and actor Justin Timberlake, NFL quarterback Josh Allen, and a clutch of NBA basketball players including four-time NBA champions Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala, Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum. Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Trea Turner and ice hockey's three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby are also investing.
In the accompanying video, a statement from CEO Mike McCarley spelled out the venture's vision. It read: "Over the past year we've assembled a team of investors who will help deliver on the TMRW Sports mission to positively impact how sports are experienced in the future."
TMRW Sports aims to use technology as a way to bring golf to younger fans and, to that end, Woods and McIlroy unveiled TGL in August - a tech-focused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour that will bring that will bring team matches combining live action with digital technology to prime-time TV in 2024.
With some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment world now investing in TMRW Sports, it appears that a company that was only unveiled in August is gaining serious momentum.
Below is the complete list of investors in TMRW Sports.
TMRW Sports Investors
- Lewis Hamilton (F1,
- Alex Albon (F1, Williams)
- Lando Norris (F1, McLaren)
- Carlos Sainz (F1, Scuderia Ferrari)
- Mark Webber (retired nine-time F1 winner)
- Josh Allen (NFL, Buffalo Bills)
- Kelvin Beachum (NFL, Arizona Cardinals)
- Larry Fitzgerald (NFL, retired, Arizona Cardinals)
- Tony Romo (NFL, retired, Dallas Cowboys)
- Stephen Curry (NBA Golden State Warriors, four-time NBA Champion)
- Andre Iguodala (NBA Golden State Warriors, four-time NBA Champion)
- Chris Paul (NBA, Phoenix Suns)
- Jayson Tatum (NBA, Boston Celtics)
- Diana Taurasi (WNBA, Phoenix Mercury, three time WNBA Champion)
- Jozy Altidore (Liga MX Mexican football league, Puebla)
- Gareth Bale (MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy)
- Servando Carrasco (MLS, retired)
- Alex Morgan (NWSL, San Diego Wave FC, World Cup Champion)
- Shohei Ohtani (MLB, Los Angeles Angels)
- Trea Turner (Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Champion)
- Andy Murray (three-time tennis Grand Slam Singles Champion)
- Serena Williams (23-time tennis Grand Slam Singles Champion)
- Sidney Crosby (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins)
- Kanoa Igarashi (World Surf League, Olympic Silver Medalist)
- Tyler "Ninja" Blevins (professional gamer and entertainment personality)
- Justin Timberlake (musician and actor)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
