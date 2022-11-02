Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports Unveils Big-Name Investors

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The full list of investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new sports media and technology company TMRW Sports has been revealed.

Yesterday, it was announced that seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton had been brought on board as investor and he has now been joined by a host of other high-profile figures from the sports and entertainment world.

Revealing the news on Twitter, the company said: "Meet our initial investor group, a roster of icons across sports & entertainment matched with business titans - headlined by @StephenCurry30, @LewisHamilton, @alexmorgan13, @andy_murray, @Ninja, @CP3, Shohei Ohtani, @tonyromo, @jtimberlake @serenawilliams"

Among the standout names investing in the start-up are tennis stars Serena Williams and Andy Murray, former Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale, musician and actor Justin Timberlake, NFL quarterback Josh Allen, and a clutch of NBA basketball players including four-time NBA champions Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala, Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum. Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Trea Turner and ice hockey's three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby are also investing.

In the accompanying video, a statement from CEO Mike McCarley spelled out the venture's vision. It read: "Over the past year we've assembled a team of investors who will help deliver on the TMRW Sports mission to positively impact how sports are experienced in the future."

TMRW Sports aims to use technology as a way to bring golf to younger fans and, to that end, Woods and McIlroy unveiled TGL in August - a tech-focused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour that will bring that will bring team matches combining live action with digital technology to prime-time TV in 2024.

With some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment world now investing in TMRW Sports, it appears that a company that was only unveiled in August is gaining serious momentum.

Below is the complete list of investors in TMRW Sports.



TMRW Sports Investors