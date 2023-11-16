‘Something Had To Give’ - Rory McIlroy Explains Shock PGA Tour Board Resignation

Rory McIlroy says that his resignation from the PGA Tour Policy Board was due to him having just too much on his plate - as he now looks to focus on his own personal responsibilities.

The four-time Major champion first served on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council (PAC) from 2019-2021, where he was PAC chairman in 2021, before moving up to a Player Director on the Policy Board in 2022 and 2023.

But he resigned just before his return to action in Dubai in the DP World Tour Championship - and has now explained exactly why.

"I just think I’ve got a lot going on in my life between my golf game, my family, my growing investment portfolio, my involvement in TGL and I just felt like something had to give," McIlroy told Sky Sports after his first round in Dubai.

"I just didn’t feel like I could commit the time and the energy into doing that."

After being heavily involved in all the changes to the PGA Tour during the huge split in the sport with the introduction of LIV Golf, McIlroy now wants to just concentrate on his own matters.

"I don’t mind being busy, but I just like being busy doing my own stuff so something had to give," added McIlroy, who has already wrapped up the Race To Dubai title ahead of the season-ending event in Dubai.

"There’s guys that are on that board that are spending a lot more time and a lot more energy on it than I am and it’s in good hands and I felt like it was the right time to step off."

McIlroy was rolled out by the PGA Tour as their unofficial spokesman and main firefighter against the perceived threat of LIV Golf - only to then feel like he'd been thrown under the bus when Jay Monahan made a deal with the Saudi PIF.

Rory McIlroy shot an eventful 71 in his first round of the DP World Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many feel McIlroy's decision to resign was also in a bid to end his Major drought, which will stretch into a 10th year in 2024 – with those including Jon Rahm.

The World No.3 said that having such a big responsibility to the rest of the PGA Tour playing membership would surely impact on McIlroy’s chances of winning a fifth Major.

“Being part of the PAC and the chairman, it does require some time. I think it is a significant commitment, so it could have an effect,” Rahm said.

“So I think it could hinder a little bit, and there’s a reason probably why I can’t recall any great player being a full-time board member and winning tournaments and Majors at the same time, at least in recent history.

“But I can see how the lack of sleep definitely will limit your ability to compete.”