Jordan Spieth Plays Unbelievable Bunker Shot At TPC Scottsdale

There is no doubt that Jordan Spieth’s greatest shots' collection would create brilliant viewing and, in yesterday’s third-round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, he created a shot that would make its way straight into the reel.

Although he suffered a run of poor form where he didn't win in almost four years, he returned to form with a victory at the 2021 Valero Texas Open, with the American picking up another win at the RBC Heritage a year later. Now in contention at TPC Scottsdale, it's shots like this which are the reason!

🚨#VIDEO: The Long Lost Bunker Shot that Michael Greller says is the “Best bunker shot Jordan has ever hit.” Unreal 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/xh3TD413F2February 12, 2023 See more

Playing the driveable 17th, Spieth found the bunker to the right of the green and, after playing the hardest shot in golf, a 50-yard bunker shot, which was to a tucked pin and with water all over, it finished some three feet from the flag, with Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, reportedly labelling it the best bunker shot Spieth ‘has ever hit’.

If you followed the action live on TV, you’re probably wondering what shot we’re talking about and, the reason for that, is because it wasn’t broadcast live. The only footage we have available is a fan clip.

Currently, the three-time Major champion finds himself three shots back of defending champion and third round leader, Scottie Scheffler, with the likes of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and many others in contention at TPC Scottsdale.