Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Record Comes To An End Following Houston Withdrawal

In December 2023, Jon Rahm made the jump to LIV Golf and, since then, has finished inside the top 10 of every single tournament on the 54-hole circuit.

However, at LIV Golf Houston, during his second round, Rahm was forced to withdraw with injury, specifically a cut between his toes, with the Spaniard replaced by New Zealander, Ben Campbell. Because of this, his streak of consecutive top 10s ended at seven.

Finishing in a tie for third in his debut LIV Golf event, Rahm then finished solo eighth in Las Vegas, fifth in Jeddah, tied for eighth in Hong Kong and tied for fourth in Miami, with his then worse result coming at Singapore, a tie for 10th.

As LIV took a month-long break, Rahm missed the cut at the PGA Championship during that time, with the two-time Major winner then seen grimacing on Friday at the Golf Club of Houston following a tee shot on the par 3 seventh.

Walking it off, he did fire a three-under-par first round to sit just outside the top 10 but, on Saturday, after six holes, Rahm was forced to withdraw, with a post on Legion XIII's (the side that Rahm captains) social media stating that: "Jon Rahm has withdrawn during Round 2 of LIV Golf Houston due to an infection in his left foot."

Get well soon, Captain.#LegionXIII #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/Ne3nvpqvoXJune 8, 2024

Rahm wasn't the only player to withdraw on Saturday at LIV Golf Houston, with Stinger GC captain, Louis Oosthuizen, pulling out prior to the second round with a back injury.

Although Oosthuizen isn't set to tee it up next week at the US Open, the third men's Major of 2024, Rahm is one of 12 LIV Golf players heading to Pinehurst No.2. However, despite the severity of the injury being unclear, if he were to tee it up next week, Rahm would have played just 24 competitive holes since missing the cut at the PGA Championship almost a month ago.