Jon Rahm Survives Injury Scare Ahead Of US Open To Card Under-Par Round At LIV Golf Houston

On Friday at LIV Golf Houston, it seemed that Jon Rahm was dealing with an injury scare just a week out from the US Open, the third men's Major of 2024.

Starting at the par 4 third, the two-time Major winner parred his first four holes before coverage turned to Rahm on the par 3 seventh. Playing the 163-yard hole, he struck a short-iron in and, on impact, was visibly in pain as he attempted to walk it off.

Jon Rahm clearly dealing with some kind of injury here. Was getting his foot worked on just minutes before teeing off, and now visibly in pain after this shot.Makes you wonder how long he's been dealing with this. pic.twitter.com/We8FZCRdv0June 7, 2024

Although Rahm was reportedly receiving treatment on his foot before the round, it was then stated on the LIV Golf broadcast that the cause of the wincing and pain was due to a cut between his toes, with the injury not being overly significant.

Following the seventh hole, which he parred, Rahm then birdied the eighth, 10th, 12th and 13th, before a double bogey on the 18th hole, his 16th of the day, put him back to two-under-par.

Following the double bogey, he did finish par-birdie to fire a three-under 69 at the Golf Club of Houston, which put him into a share of 15th and four back of leaders Martin Kaymer, Adrian Meronk and Caleb Surratt.

Making his first start since missing the cut at the PGA Championship in May, Rahm is, currently, the only player on the LIV Golf roster to finish inside the top 10 at all seven events in 2024.

Sitting 15th after the first day at three-under-par, alongside 10 others, it's set to be a busy few weeks for some on the LIV Golf circuit, with a total of 12 LIV players heading to Pinehurst No.2 next week for the US Open. Becoming the first Spaniard to win the event in 2021, Rahm will then tee it up at LIV Golf Nashville the week after the US Open, before featuring at LIV Golf Andalucía in his home country of Spain, at Valderrama.