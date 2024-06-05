Which LIV Golfers Are In The 2024 US Open - And How Did They Qualify?

With Major season in full swing across both the men's and women's game, Pinehurst No.2 is gearing up to host the US Open between June 13-16.

156 players will tee it up at the historic North Carolina layout in a bid to add their name onto the long list of former US Open champions. A total of 12 of those will hail from the LIV Golf League.

The upcoming Major will feature among the lowest intake of LIV players since the breakaway circuit was formed - that is despite 35 of its roster opting to try and make it through sectional qualifying in the weeks leading up to the championship.

Only three LIV golfers qualified across 13 sites around the world - 10 of which were in the United States - adding on to the nine pros who were already exempt. A total of 67 golfers, either amateur or professional, earned their place in the field for the 2024 US Open via qualification.

But what about the LIV players? Who are the 12 professionals from the 54-hole league who are taking part at Pinehurst. Let's take a look...

GROUP OF RECENT PAST CHAMPIONS

The USGA hands out a 10-year exemption for winning the US Open, the shortest period for clinching a Major, and LIV players have won five of the past 10 US Open championships, starting with Martin Kaymer in 2014.

Since then, Dustin Johnson (2016), Brooks Koepka (2017, 2018), Bryson DeChambeau (2020) and Jon Rahm (2021) have all hoisted the precious silver cup above their heads on Sunday.

As a result of these wins, first and foremost, the five aforementioned LIV players were included in the field this year.

Top-10 And Ties From 2023

Although he has won an Open Championship within the past five years which would have booked his spot anyway, Cameron Smith's place at the 124th US Open was in fact secured via the second criteria on the USGA's list - the lowest 10 scorers and ties from the previous year's championship.

The Australian finished solo fourth on six-under in 2023, four shots back of eventual victor, Wyndham Clark.

Past Five PGA Championship Winners

Koepka is already exempt for the US Open via other means, but Phil Mickelson's record-breaking victory at Kiawah Island in 2021 is now the method in which Lefty is into this year's US Open.

Mickelson has famously never won the US Open - needing a title to complete his personal Grand Slam - but has six runner-up finishes across his highly-distinguished career.

He recently discussed the prospect of retiring from playing in the not-too-distant future, and has previously gone on record as saying if he ever won the US Open, he would call it a day. You can't argue with that logic.

RACE TO DUBAI TOP TWO

Adrian Meronk is one of the newest LIV signings - having switched from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in January 2024 - and finds himself with a US Open spot due to his high finish in the European Tour's season points list last year.

The Polish player - who was desperately unlucky not to make it onto Team Europe in the most-recent Ryder Cup - ended fourth in 2023 behind Rahm, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Rory McIlroy. Yet, with those three all exempt via other categories beforehand, Meronk was invited to Pinehurst No.2.

QUALIFIED AND ELIGIBLE FOR 2023 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

The final LIV player on its list of exempt golfers is Tyrrell Hatton - the man who moved over to join Rahm's Legion XIII shortly before the 2024 PGA Tour season began in earnest.

Hatton qualified for the Tour Championship last season and ended up finishing T16, which ultimately secured his place at Pinehurst.

THE THREE SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

Eugenio Chacarra went through final US Open qualifying in Texas midway through May and secured his spot alongside nine others - including Francesco Molinari and SH Kim.

The Fireballs GC player was later joined by David Puig and Dean Burmester - both of whom have enjoyed a sparkling past six months or so via multiple victories and several high finishes on either the Asian Tour or in the LIV Golf League.

LIV GOLFERS IN 2024 US OPEN FIELD



EXEMPT

Jon Rahm

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Cameron Smith

Phil Mickelson

Tyrrell Hatton

Adrian Meronk



QUALIFIED