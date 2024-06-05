How Much It Costs To Play LIV Golf Venue The Golf Club Of Houston
The venue for the LIV Golf Houston event is open to the public, and playing a round there is relatively inexpensive, too
It took two years and 30 tournaments, but LIV Golf’s maiden visit to Texas was finally confirmed for the Golf Club of Houston, with the big-money circuit beginning the second half of its third season at the venue.
There are two courses at the club – the Member Course and the Tournament Course, with the latter being graced by some of the biggest names in the world for the event.
The good news is you don’t need to merely watch enviously as many of the game’s elite experience it – it’s open to the public, and very reasonably priced, too. Green fees range between $62 and $104 on weekdays and between $68 and $187 at the weekend, which includes a cart.
That’s more expensive than another of the city’s famous public courses, Memorial Park Golf Course, which can cost a mere $10 for adult residents up to $140 for non-residents, but it still offers great value when compared against another famous, although admittedly more iconic, public course, TPC Sawgrass, will set you back closer to $900 in peak season.
So, what do we know about the course, and what can players expect when they tee it up there? Well, it was designed by Rees Jones and David Toms and opened in 2005. As its name suggests, it was built with big events in mind, and it delivered on that ambition soon after.
The Member Course hosted the PGA Tour’s Houston Open between 2003 and 2005, but that duty then went to the Tournament Course, where the likes of Vijay Singh, Adam Scott and current LIV golfers Phil Mickelson and Anthony Kim all won before the event moved to Memorial Park Golf Course.
The course is over 7,500 yards long, but it’s not just for the biggest hitters of the game – there are nuances throughout, including beautifully designed undulating greens and strategically placed bunkers.
Meanwhile, some of its impeccably maintained fairways are wide, while others require far more precision as players make their way around a beautiful course set among pines and wetland plants.
As the Tournament Course’s impressive history of hosting some of the game’s big events continues in 2024, rather than accept you’ll likely never walk the same fairways as modern-day icons including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and local hero Bryson DeChambeau, the chance to do it is in fact both straightforward and won’t cost the earth.
Golf Club Of Houston Green Fees
|Course
|Weekdays
|Weekends
|Tournament Course
|$62-$104
|$68-$187
|Member Coures
|Members Only
|Members Only
Golf Club Of Houston Location
Is The Golf Club Of Houston Open To The Public?
There are two courses at the Golf Club of Houston – the Member Course and the Tournament Course. However, only the latter of the two is open to the public, with green fees ranging between $62 and $187.
What Tournaments Has The Golf Club Of Houston Hosted?
The Member Course hosted the PGA Tour’s Houston Open between 2003 and 2005, before it moved to the Tournament Course until 2019. The course is once again under the spotlight in 2024 thanks to it being the host of LIV Golf Houston.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
