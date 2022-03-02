Jon Rahm Schedule – Where Is The World No.1 Playing Next?

Jon Rahm has fast emerged as the best golfer on the planet and when you look at his career to date, it’s not difficult to understand why. Rahm, a Spanish native, was awarded a scholarship at Arizona State University and went on to win 11 college tournaments, which is second behind Phil Mickelson’s record 16 wins. He claimed the Ben Hogan Award, which rewards the best college golfer in the United States, in 2015 and 2016, the first player to win it twice.

In 2015, Rahm finished tied for fifth in the Phoenix Open, where he was competing as an amateur during his junior year. He would go on to claim top spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, a position he held onto for a combined total of 60 weeks, an all-time record. His amateur ranking gave him exemption into the 2016 US Open, which would ultimately be his last event as an amateur. He claimed low amateur honours and a tie for 23rd place.

Since turning professional, Rahm’s career has continued on the same trajectory. Rahm claimed his first PGA Tour victory in emphatic fashion, with a 60-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole of the Famers Insurance. In his second appearance on the European Tour (now DP World Tour), Rahm claimed a comfortable six-shot victory at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. He would back this up with victory at the DP World Tour Championship, the final event of the 2017 season.

Success continued in 2018 with a playoff victory at the Career Builder Challenge. The Spaniard would go on to win his native open, the Open de Espana and play a key part in Europe’s victory in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National. His victory at the Hero World Challenge in December proved to be the icing on the cake.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm defended his Open de Espana, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and DP World Tour Championship titles in 2019 and added a further PGA Tour victory to his name at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with partner, Ryan Palmer). He would go on to claim his fourth and fifth PGA Tour victories in quick fashion at the Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship respectively.

Rahm was poised to defend his Memorial Tournament title in 2021 having built up a six-stroke lead after 54 holes but was forced to withdraw after the third round after testing positive for Covid-19. The Spaniard would be rewarded the following week where he claimed his maiden Major championship at the US Open, a victory he dedicated to the late Seve Ballesteros. The victory propelled Rahm to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking, a position he briefly touched the year prior. His season long performance crowned him the PGA Tour Player of the Year, as well as the Vardan Trophy and Byron Nelson award for the lowest scoring average.

Whilst Rahm has yet to taste success since his 2021 US Open victory, he has amassed eight top-10 finishes in his thirteen PGA Tour starts since and with that level of consistency, has remained atop of the OWGR.

The 27-year old recently announced that he and wife, Kelley Cahill, are expecting the arrival of a baby boy in the summer and whilst his schedule may be subject to change, we look ahead as to where he will tee it up throughout the rest of the calendar year.

JON RAHM SCHEDULE AND RESULTS 2022

Jan 6–9, 2022: Tournament of Champions, 2

Jan 20–23, 2022: The American Express, T14

Jan 26–29, 2022: Farmers Insurance Open, T3

Feb 10–13, 2022: Phoenix Open, T10

Feb 17–20, 2022: Genesis Invitational, T21

Mar 3–6, 2022: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Mar 10-13, 2022: The Players Championship

Mar 23-27, 2022: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Apr 7-10, 2022: The Masters

Apr 21-24, 2022: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Apr 28-May 1, 2022: Mexico Open

May 19-22, 2022: PGA Championship

Jun 2-5, 2022: The Memorial Tournament

Jun 16-19, 2022: US Open

Jul 14-17 2022: The Open Championship

Aug 11-14, 2022: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aug 18-21, 2022: BMW Championship

Sep 29-Oct 2 2022: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Oct 06-09 2022: Open de Espana

Nov 17-20 2022: DP World Tour Championship