‘I’m Optimistic’ - Jon Rahm Expresses Desire To Play Both PGA Tour And LIV Golf Events

Jon Rahm says he hopes to be able to play on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf as he outlined his vision for the future of the sport.

Rahm is competing at the Open de Espana this week in what is his first start on the DP World Tour since joining LIV Golf at the end of last year.

The 29-year-old was allowed to compete at his home Open at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid after appealing fines and sanctions imposed on him by the DP World Tour for competing in conflicting events while at LIV Golf.

He is expected to play two other events on the European circuit this year – the Dunhill Links Championship and the Analucia Masters – in order to keep his DP World Tour card and stay eligible to make Team Europe for next year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

With negotiations between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – which funds LIV Golf – still up in the air, Rahm said he is “optimistic” that a deal can be reached.

Asked about what he would like to see from a potential agreement, Rahm said he hopes to be able to “play freely” between different tours.

“Just one that allows us to play freely between tours and enjoy the game of golf,” he told reporters at the Spanish Open this week, according to Sports Illustrated.

“For example, in my case, play Torrey (Farmers Insurance Open) and American Express in January, and then continue to enjoy the fact of being a DP World Tour member and play some events in the fall as well without any problems.”

Rahm remained hopeful that a deal to end golf’s civil war will be reached soon.

“With the gossip and rumors that have been circulating over the last few weeks, it seems there has been a big step forward made,” he said. “I’m optimistic. I really am.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm has spoken in the past about his hopes of one day being able to compete on the PGA Tour once again.

Ahead of this year’s Masters, he said: “I still love the PGA Tour, and I still hope everything [for] the best, and I still hope that at some point I can compete there again.”

After missing LIV Golf's Team Championship last week due to illness, Rahm also pulled out of Wednesday's Pro-Am in Spain because of the arrival of his third child.

Despite his dramatic week, he managed to make it to the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid just in time as he chases his fourth victory at the Spanish Open, which has a field of several other LIV players including Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk and Patrick Reed.

“I’m very happy with how well everything turned out," Rahm said. "Being able to bring the little one home and for the kids to meet her.

"I would have been sad if I had to leave and miss that moment. We were lucky to be able to do all that and still arrive at the tournament on time. Thank God both are in very good health and I’m very grateful for how well everything went.”