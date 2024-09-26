After Dramatic Build-up, Relieved Jon Rahm Ready For Record Open De Espana Bid
It was a rollercoaster ride for Jon Rahm but he did finally make it into the Open de Espana field as he looks to win a record fourth title
It's been a dramatic ride but Jon Rahm made it to the Open de Espana on time to start his bid to make a slice of history - and also bolster his Ryder Cup chances.
After finally being cleared to play by the DP World Tour, Rahm then had to deal with both illness and the arrival of his third child all in order to tee it up at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
Rahm's wife, Kelley gave birth to their first daughter ahead of the tournament, while the Spaniard was also forced to miss the LIV Golf Team Championship due to 'flu-like symptoms' last week.
When Rahm also then pulled out of Wednesday's Pro-Am in Spain it was feared the Open de Espana would miss out on its headline act - but those fears have been allayed.
Three-time champion Rahm will now be in the field as he tries to moved ahead of the great Seve Ballesteros and win his national open for a fourth time.
“I’m very happy with how well everything turned out," Rahm was quoted as saying in the Irish Times. "Being able to bring the little one home and for the kids to meet her.
"I would have been sad if I had to leave and miss that moment. We were lucky to be able to do all that and still arrive at the tournament on time. Thank God both are in very good health and I’m very grateful for how well everything went.”
The two-time Major champion is favourite in Madrid, having won two of his three Open de Espana titles on this same course - and it's a tournament Rahm says means a lot to him.
The 29-year-old is only able to play after appealing against the fines and suspensions he's been handed by the DP World Tour for playing in competing events on LIV Golf.
Rahm says he has no intention of paying those fines but while the two sides try to agree on a way forward, the appeal means he can play and try to get the four events in he needs to keep his card.
Retaining DP World Tour membership is a must if Rahm wants to play in the Ryder Cup, and captain Luke Donald has consistently reiterated that the rules will not be changed for any player - even one as important as Rahm.
With the Olympics counting as one of those four, the Open de Espana will be the second before Rahm then hopes to tee it up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Andalucia Masters in a busy run back on the DP World Tour.
Along with Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton, Rahm is joined by multiple LIV Golfers in making the trip to Spain to play. These include Patrick Reed and Spaniards David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
