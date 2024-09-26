After Dramatic Build-up, Relieved Jon Rahm Ready For Record Open De Espana Bid

It was a rollercoaster ride for Jon Rahm but he did finally make it into the Open de Espana field as he looks to win a record fourth title

It's been a dramatic ride but Jon Rahm made it to the Open de Espana on time to start his bid to make a slice of history - and also bolster his Ryder Cup chances.

After finally being cleared to play by the DP World Tour, Rahm then had to deal with both illness and the arrival of his third child all in order to tee it up at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Rahm's wife, Kelley gave birth to their first daughter ahead of the tournament, while the Spaniard was also forced to miss the LIV Golf Team Championship due to 'flu-like symptoms' last week.

When Rahm also then pulled out of Wednesday's Pro-Am in Spain it was feared the Open de Espana would miss out on its headline act - but those fears have been allayed.

Three-time champion Rahm will now be in the field as he tries to moved ahead of the great Seve Ballesteros and win his national open for a fourth time.

“I’m very happy with how well everything turned out," Rahm was quoted as saying in the Irish Times. "Being able to bring the little one home and for the kids to meet her. 

"I would have been sad if I had to leave and miss that moment. We were lucky to be able to do all that and still arrive at the tournament on time. Thank God both are in very good health and I’m very grateful for how well everything went.”

The two-time Major champion is favourite in Madrid, having won two of his three Open de Espana titles on this same course - and it's a tournament Rahm says means a lot to him.

The 29-year-old is only able to play after appealing against the fines and suspensions he's been handed by the DP World Tour for playing in competing events on LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm holds the Open de Espana trophy in 2022

Jon Rahm won his third Open de Espana title in 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm says he has no intention of paying those fines but while the two sides try to agree on a way forward, the appeal means he can play and try to get the four events in he needs to keep his card.

Retaining DP World Tour membership is a must if Rahm wants to play in the Ryder Cup, and captain Luke Donald has consistently reiterated that the rules will not be changed for any player - even one as important as Rahm.

With the Olympics counting as one of those four, the Open de Espana will be the second before Rahm then hopes to tee it up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Andalucia Masters in a busy run back on the DP World Tour.

Along with Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton, Rahm is joined by multiple LIV Golfers in making the trip to Spain to play. These include Patrick Reed and Spaniards David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra.

