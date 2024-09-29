'I'm Proud Of Myself' - Jon Rahm Reflects On Open de Espana Near-Miss
The three-time Spanish Open winner had nothing but praise for Angel Hidalgo, who claimed a first victory on the DP World Tour, with Rahm 'happy' with his performance after a chaotic build-up
At the start of the week, it wasn't even clear as to whether Jon Rahm would tee it up at the Open de Espana but, following four rounds in the 60s, the Spaniard found himself in a playoff which, although he lost, still capped off an impressive week.
On Wednesday, news broke that Rahm's wife, Kelley, had given birth to their third child and that Rahm would, therefore, be present in Madrid as he searched for a record-breaking fourth title in his home open.
Although he birdied the final two holes on Sunday to get into the playoff with fellow countryman, Angel Hidalgo, Rahm fell short on the second hole, as a par wasn't good enough to compete with Hidalgo's birdie.
Despite this, both showed incredible respect for one another, as Hidalgo claimed Rahm is the "most important player in the last 20 years or 30 years in Spain." In return Rahm, the two-time Major winner, sent a classy message to Hidalgo, stating: "May he enjoy it. Winning at home, winning a Spanish Open with all the support that there has been. You could tell how much he felt it and how important it was for him. May he learn from these moments and enjoy them."
Using the event as one of his four qualifying tournaments for the Ryder Cup, Rahm was, overall, pleased with his play for the week, as he claimed: "Thinking that, on Tuesday morning, I was still in the hospital in another country, on the other side of the Atlantic, in the end, I’m happy.
"It's a pity to have lost in the playoff and not have been able to do better today. I can't say it has been a bad week. I gave myself a chance to win, which is what I wanted. I gave it my all until the end, and I'm proud of myself."
As mentioned, Rahm has now played two qualifying events for the Ryder Cup and, needing to play another two to meet the criteria of Team Europe, we will see the LIV Golfer at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next week, as well as the Andalucia Masters at the end of October.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
‘Unreal Mate’ - Angel Hidalgo Reacts To Incredible Open de Espana Victory
Following a first win on the DP World Tour in his home country of Spain, Hidalgo could barely contain his emotion as he described the winning feeling as 'absolutely insane'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Inspired Angel Hidalgo Defeats Jon Rahm In A Playoff To Win Exhilarating Open De Espana
LIV Golf's Jon Rahm was chasing a record-breaking fourth Open de Espana crown but fell in dramatic circumstances to Angel Hidalgo - who landed his first-ever DP World Tour trophy
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
‘Unreal Mate’ - Angel Hidalgo Reacts To Incredible Open de Espana Victory
Following a first win on the DP World Tour in his home country of Spain, Hidalgo could barely contain his emotion as he described the winning feeling as 'absolutely insane'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Inspired Angel Hidalgo Defeats Jon Rahm In A Playoff To Win Exhilarating Open De Espana
LIV Golf's Jon Rahm was chasing a record-breaking fourth Open de Espana crown but fell in dramatic circumstances to Angel Hidalgo - who landed his first-ever DP World Tour trophy
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
How Did The LIV Golfers Get On At The Open de Espana?
Five LIV players competed at the DP World Tour event in Madrid, with all five making the cut comfortably - here's how they got on
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Report: Jon Rahm To Make Open de Espana Appearance After Birth Of Third Child
The Spaniard was in danger of missing his home open after withdrawing from the Wednesday Pro-Am, but it is reported he will be teeing it up in Madrid after the birth of his first daughter
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much Angel Hidalgo Won At The Open de Espana
The Spaniard beat compatriot Jon Rahm in a playoff at the DP World Tour event - here's how much he won in Madrid
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Rory McIlroy Insists He's 'Happy With Where My Game Is' After Agonizing BMW PGA Championship Defeat
The four-time Major winner finished runner-up on the DP World Tour for the second week in a row at Wentworth, but he's determined to focus on the positives
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Think It's A Wonderful Opportunity For The Game To Come Together' - European Tour Chief Backs Global Golf Outcome In PIF Talks
Speaking to Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty, the European Tour Chief spoke about the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF, as well as the possibility of pro golf becoming more global
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Billy Horschel Eagles Second Playoff Hole To Win BMW PGA Championship From Rory McIlroy
The trio of Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence and Billy Horschel all finished at 20-under-par and, at the second playoff hole, Horschel eagled to win the event for a second time
By Matt Cradock Last updated