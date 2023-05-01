Jon Rahm Beats PGA Tour Season Money Record
The World No.1's runner-up finish in the Mexico Open earned him enough to surpass the record set by Scottie Scheffler
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
It has looked like an inevitability for some weeks, but following Jon Rahm’s runner-up finish in the Mexico Open, he has now surpassed the record for the most money earned in a PGA Tour season.
Rahm couldn’t quite do enough to secure his fifth win of the season and claim the $1.386m prize money at Vidanta Vallarta, with Tony Finau holding off the challenge of the Spaniard to claim his sixth PGA Tour win.
However, for his efforts, Rahm still earned a sizeable $839,300 to push his earnings for the 2022/23 season to $14,462,840. That beats the record Scottie Scheffler set last year, who finished the season with $14,046,910.
As well as his incredible form, Rahm has also benefited from the introduction of designated events to the PGA Tour this season. For example, his win in the Genesis Invitational earned him $3.6m, while he also banked big money following his victories in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Masters. However, the speed with which Rahm has beat Scheffler’s record is breathtaking.
Last year, the American needed 25 events to secure his total, whereas Rahm has surpassed it after just 12. With more designated events to come and the World No.1’s form showing no sign of waning, he is surely still some way short of what will eventually be the final tally.
One of those events, the Wells Fargo Championship, takes place this week at Quail Hollow. However, while the likes of World No.3 Rory McIlroy will be making his first appearance since The Masters, neither Rahm nor Scheffler are playing as they have opted to make this the designated event they are entitled to skip.
Rahm, in particular, has spoken of his desire for a break in recent weeks after a packed schedule. Following his Augusta National victory, the 28-year-old played in the following week’s RBC Heritage, where he admitted he was doing so as he “made a commitment” despite suffering from fatigue after his exertions at the Major. Rahm then missed the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but admitted before last week’s event that he was still tired after his Augusta win.
Following the Mexico Open, Rahm again stressed the importance of rest. He said: "Right now I've got a couple sponsor days coming up the next few days and after that I probably need a bit of time off, just a little bit of rest. Not too much, just mind, body and soul just need it. It's been a lot of golf. And again, I haven't had time to really sit back and rest after the Masters. I'm looking forward to do that."
However, it won’t be long until we see Rahm in action again, with the PGA Championship coming later this month. While Rahm will go into that tournament eager to secure back-to-back Major wins, he could also have his sights set on another milestone. After joining the PGA Tour in 2016, he is now within $1m of surpassing $50m in career earnings, at $49,486,883.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
2023 Wells Fargo Championship Betting Picks and Prediction
The PGA Tour is heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Wells Fargo Championship. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
LIV Golfer Earns Invite To PGA Championship
Days after Talor Gooch received an invite to the PGA Championship, Anirban Lahiri will also be at the Major
By Matt Cradock • Published