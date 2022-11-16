Jon Rahm Backs Sergio Garcia's Legacy To Survive LIV Controversy

Jon Rahm hopes Sergio Garcia's legacy in the game won't be tarnished by his move to LIV Golf as the "unprecedented" saga rumbles on.

The Spaniards are on opposite sides of golf's divide but the World No. 5 insists he harbours no ill will towards his countryman, whom he partnered to devastating effect at the 2021 Ryder Cup on his rookie outing.

That may prove to be Garcia's final appearance in the biennial dust-up after the contest's record points scorer failed to play in the minimum number of DP World Tour events this season to make himself eligible for an 11th appearance in Rome next year.

Rahm understands the backlash LIV golfers are facing and admits the likelihood is that it is harming their image but hopes the long-term impact for Garcia is minor given all he has achieved in a 25-year career.

Asked if he thought Garcia's legacy would be affected, he said: "I hope not. It's very unprecedented, right, what we've been dealing with in the game of golf. It hasn't even been that long, what, six months. And there's certainly going to be a before and after at some point, and there's definitely some division going on.

"But I think to the core fans who have been fans of Sergio, I don't think they care, really, where he plays. Some of them might, but most of them I don't really think they care.

"It still shouldn't change what he's done in the game, what he's done in the Ryder Cup, European Tour, PGA Tour, shouldn't be affected by where he decides to play golf, at least in my mind.

"It could have somewhat of an impact. I have a hard time believing a lot of those players are going to have a positive impact with their legacy right now. We don't know what's going to happen, but if it does, I hope it's not a big one, let's say it that way. He's done a lot for the game of golf, so it would be sad to see that change."

Rahm also touched on his relationship with another Spaniard on the LIV roster. As well as pursuing a host of big-name veterans, the Saudi-funded series courted young amateur talent for its inaugural season, securing the signature of Eugenio Lopez-Chaccara straight out of Oklahoma State University.

The World No. 2 amateur made his professional debut at the LIV Golf Invitational Portland before going on to capture his first victory at the Bangkok tournament in just his fifth start. In total, Chaccara made just shy of $7 million in seven events and Rahm can see why the allure of guaranteed money was too much to turn down for the 22-year-old.

“I don't blame him," Rahm added. "If I’d told my dad when I was in college, 'Hey, I have an opportunity to play for $10m - guaranteed’ but then said I was going to say ‘no’, I'd probably get smacked in the face. Especially if I said, 'Let's play a mini tour in Latin America instead and see how that works out’."