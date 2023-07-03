John Deere Classic Purse, Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023

The PGA Tour heads next to Illinois for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Due to the tournament’s awkward position in the schedule, with it being played just two weeks before the Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, many of the top players have opted to skip the tournament which has been a mainstay on the Tour schedule since 1971.

Those players will instead rest before heading over to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open next week, which is a co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

This week’s field at TPC Deere Run does feature some notable names, though, with nine of the top 50 competing for a purse of $7.4 million - a $300,000 increase from last year - with the winner pocketing $1,332,000. The tournament also offers three exemptions into the Open Championship.

The highest-ranked player teeing it up is last year’s PGA Tour rookie of the year, Cameron Young. The World No. 14 is still chasing his first PGA Tour win but has struggled to reach the same levels of performance after his breakthrough maiden year.

He finished second at the WGC Match Play and recorded a T7 finish at The Masters in April but has failed to finish inside the top 30 in his last seven events, missing two cuts in that time.

Another player in the field searching for his first win on tour is World No. 34, Denny McCarthy. The 30-year-old has enjoyed his most successful year on the PGA Tour and narrowly missed out on his maiden victory at the Memorial when he lost in a playoff to Viktor Hovland. The American has continued his good form, recording a T20 at the US Open and a T7 at the Travelers in recent weeks, and will be eyeing up a victory this week.

Elsewhere, there are notable competitors in Ryder Cup hopeful Sepp Straka and recent Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor. Defending champion JT Poston also returns, seeking to defend the title that he won in superb wire-to-wire fashion last year.

Ludvig Aberg will be another Ryder Cup hopeful looking to impress with the young Swede hoping to make a last-ditch effort to secure a captain’s pick from Luke Donald. The 23-year-old only turned professional at the Canadian Open but has recorded three-consecutive top-40 finishes since then.

Below is the full prize money, payout breakdown and field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

John Deere Classic Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,332,000 2nd $806,600 3rd $510,600 4th $362,600 5th $303,400 6th $268,250 7th $249,750 8th $231,250 9th $216,450 10th $201,650 11th $186,850 12th $172,050 13th $157,250 14th $142,450 15th $135,050 16th $127,650 17th $120,250 18th $112,850 19th $105,450 20th $98,050 21st $90,650 22nd $83,250 23rd $77,330 24th $71,410 25th $65,490 26th $59,570 27th $57,350 28th $55,130 29th $52,910 30th $50,690 31st $48,470 32nd $48,470 33rd $44,030 34th $42,180 35th $40,330 36th $38,480 37th $36,630 38th $35,150 39th $33,670 40th $32,190 41st $30,710 42nd $29,230 43rd $27,750 44th $26,270 45th $24,790 46th $23,310 47th $21,830 48th $20,646 49th $19,610 50th $19,018 51st $18,574 52nd $18,130 53rd $17,834 54th $17,834 55th $17,390 56th $17,242 57th $17,094 58th $16,946 59th $16,798 60th $16,798 61st $16,502 62nd $16,354 63rd $16,354 64th $16,058 65th $15,910

John Deere Classic Field 2023

Aberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Ricky

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bryan, Wesley

Byrd, Jonathan

Byrd, Marcus

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cole, Eric

Collins, Chad

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Endycott, Harrison

Ernst, Derek

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Giannetto, Jay

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, SH

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Kuest, Peter

Kuhl, Tommy

Laird, Martin

Lamely, Derek

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, KH

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

Murray, Grayson

NeSmith, Matt

Noh, SY

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Ogilvy, Geoff

Palmer, Ryan

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Poston, JT

Power, Seamus

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Stanley, Kyle

Steelman, Ross

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

