John Deere Classic Purse, Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
JT Poston defends his trophy with three places at this month's Open Championship also on offer
The PGA Tour heads next to Illinois for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
Due to the tournament’s awkward position in the schedule, with it being played just two weeks before the Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, many of the top players have opted to skip the tournament which has been a mainstay on the Tour schedule since 1971.
Those players will instead rest before heading over to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open next week, which is a co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
This week’s field at TPC Deere Run does feature some notable names, though, with nine of the top 50 competing for a purse of $7.4 million - a $300,000 increase from last year - with the winner pocketing $1,332,000. The tournament also offers three exemptions into the Open Championship.
The highest-ranked player teeing it up is last year’s PGA Tour rookie of the year, Cameron Young. The World No. 14 is still chasing his first PGA Tour win but has struggled to reach the same levels of performance after his breakthrough maiden year.
He finished second at the WGC Match Play and recorded a T7 finish at The Masters in April but has failed to finish inside the top 30 in his last seven events, missing two cuts in that time.
Another player in the field searching for his first win on tour is World No. 34, Denny McCarthy. The 30-year-old has enjoyed his most successful year on the PGA Tour and narrowly missed out on his maiden victory at the Memorial when he lost in a playoff to Viktor Hovland. The American has continued his good form, recording a T20 at the US Open and a T7 at the Travelers in recent weeks, and will be eyeing up a victory this week.
Elsewhere, there are notable competitors in Ryder Cup hopeful Sepp Straka and recent Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor. Defending champion JT Poston also returns, seeking to defend the title that he won in superb wire-to-wire fashion last year.
Ludvig Aberg will be another Ryder Cup hopeful looking to impress with the young Swede hoping to make a last-ditch effort to secure a captain’s pick from Luke Donald. The 23-year-old only turned professional at the Canadian Open but has recorded three-consecutive top-40 finishes since then.
Below is the full prize money, payout breakdown and field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
John Deere Classic Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,332,000
|2nd
|$806,600
|3rd
|$510,600
|4th
|$362,600
|5th
|$303,400
|6th
|$268,250
|7th
|$249,750
|8th
|$231,250
|9th
|$216,450
|10th
|$201,650
|11th
|$186,850
|12th
|$172,050
|13th
|$157,250
|14th
|$142,450
|15th
|$135,050
|16th
|$127,650
|17th
|$120,250
|18th
|$112,850
|19th
|$105,450
|20th
|$98,050
|21st
|$90,650
|22nd
|$83,250
|23rd
|$77,330
|24th
|$71,410
|25th
|$65,490
|26th
|$59,570
|27th
|$57,350
|28th
|$55,130
|29th
|$52,910
|30th
|$50,690
|31st
|$48,470
|32nd
|$48,470
|33rd
|$44,030
|34th
|$42,180
|35th
|$40,330
|36th
|$38,480
|37th
|$36,630
|38th
|$35,150
|39th
|$33,670
|40th
|$32,190
|41st
|$30,710
|42nd
|$29,230
|43rd
|$27,750
|44th
|$26,270
|45th
|$24,790
|46th
|$23,310
|47th
|$21,830
|48th
|$20,646
|49th
|$19,610
|50th
|$19,018
|51st
|$18,574
|52nd
|$18,130
|53rd
|$17,834
|54th
|$17,834
|55th
|$17,390
|56th
|$17,242
|57th
|$17,094
|58th
|$16,946
|59th
|$16,798
|60th
|$16,798
|61st
|$16,502
|62nd
|$16,354
|63rd
|$16,354
|64th
|$16,058
|65th
|$15,910
John Deere Classic Field 2023
- Aberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bryan, Wesley
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Byrd, Marcus
- Chalmers, Greg
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cole, Eric
- Collins, Chad
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Endycott, Harrison
- Ernst, Derek
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Giannetto, Jay
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Henley, Russell
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, SH
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kuest, Peter
- Kuhl, Tommy
- Laird, Martin
- Lamely, Derek
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, KH
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Mullinax, Trey
- Murray, Grayson
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noh, SY
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ogilvy, Geoff
- Palmer, Ryan
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Poston, JT
- Power, Seamus
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Stanley, Kyle
- Steelman, Ross
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
Who's In The Field For The John Deere Classic?
Due to its non-designated status and awkward position in the calendar, this week's John Deere Classic does not have the strongest field. The highest-ranked is World No. 14, Cameron Young, with eight other top 50 players also competing.
Where Is The John Deere Classic?
The John Deere Classic takes place at TPC John Deere in Illinois. The course was designed by D.A. Weibring and has hosted the tournament since 2000.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
