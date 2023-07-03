John Deere Classic Purse, Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023

JT Poston defends his trophy with three places at this month's Open Championship also on offer

JT Poston lifting a trophy after winning the John Deere Classic in 2022
JT Poston won last year's tournament with a wire-to-wire victory
The PGA Tour heads next to Illinois for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Due to the tournament’s awkward position in the schedule, with it being played just two weeks before the Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, many of the top players have opted to skip the tournament which has been a mainstay on the Tour schedule since 1971.

Those players will instead rest before heading over to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open next week, which is a co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

This week’s field at TPC Deere Run does feature some notable names, though, with nine of the top 50 competing for a purse of $7.4 million - a $300,000 increase from last year - with the winner pocketing $1,332,000. The tournament also offers three exemptions into the Open Championship.

The highest-ranked player teeing it up is last year’s PGA Tour rookie of the year, Cameron Young. The World No. 14 is still chasing his first PGA Tour win but has struggled to reach the same levels of performance after his breakthrough maiden year.

He finished second at the WGC Match Play and recorded a T7 finish at The Masters in April but has failed to finish inside the top 30 in his last seven events, missing two cuts in that time.

Another player in the field searching for his first win on tour is World No. 34, Denny McCarthy. The 30-year-old has enjoyed his most successful year on the PGA Tour and narrowly missed out on his maiden victory at the Memorial when he lost in a playoff to Viktor Hovland. The American has continued his good form, recording a T20 at the US Open and a T7 at the Travelers in recent weeks, and will be eyeing up a victory this week.

Nick Taylor of Canada celebrates with his caddie after making an eagle putt on the 4th playoff hole to win the RBC Canadian Open

Last month's Canadian Open champion, Nick Taylor, will be one of the top players in the field this week at the John Deere Classic

Elsewhere, there are notable competitors in Ryder Cup hopeful Sepp Straka and recent Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor. Defending champion JT Poston also returns, seeking to defend the title that he won in superb wire-to-wire fashion last year.

Ludvig Aberg will be another Ryder Cup hopeful looking to impress with the young Swede hoping to make a last-ditch effort to secure a captain’s pick from Luke Donald. The 23-year-old only turned professional at the Canadian Open but has recorded three-consecutive top-40 finishes since then.

Below is the full prize money, payout breakdown and field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

John Deere Classic Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,332,000
2nd$806,600
3rd$510,600
4th$362,600
5th$303,400
6th$268,250
7th$249,750
8th$231,250
9th$216,450
10th$201,650
11th$186,850
12th$172,050
13th$157,250
14th$142,450
15th$135,050
16th$127,650
17th$120,250
18th$112,850
19th$105,450
20th$98,050
21st$90,650
22nd$83,250
23rd$77,330
24th$71,410
25th$65,490
26th$59,570
27th$57,350
28th$55,130
29th$52,910
30th$50,690
31st$48,470
32nd$48,470
33rd$44,030
34th$42,180
35th$40,330
36th$38,480
37th$36,630
38th$35,150
39th$33,670
40th$32,190
41st$30,710
42nd$29,230
43rd$27,750
44th$26,270
45th$24,790
46th$23,310
47th$21,830
48th$20,646
49th$19,610
50th$19,018
51st$18,574
52nd$18,130
53rd$17,834
54th$17,834
55th$17,390
56th$17,242
57th$17,094
58th$16,946
59th$16,798
60th$16,798
61st$16,502
62nd$16,354
63rd$16,354
64th$16,058
65th$15,910

John Deere Classic Field 2023

  • Aberg, Ludvig
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barnes, Ricky
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Blair, Zac
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Byrd, Marcus
  • Chalmers, Greg
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cole, Eric
  • Collins, Chad
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Cook, Austin
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • Ernst, Derek
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gay, Brian
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Giannetto, Jay
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hahn, James
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Henley, Russell
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, SH
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Kuest, Peter
  • Kuhl, Tommy
  • Laird, Martin
  • Lamely, Derek
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, KH
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mouw, William
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Murray, Grayson
  • NeSmith, Matt
  • Noh, SY
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Ogilvy, Geoff
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Points, D.A.
  • Poston, JT
  • Power, Seamus
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Sargent, Gordon
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Stanley, Kyle
  • Steelman, Ross
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Cameron
  • Young, Carson
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Yuan, Carl

Who's In The Field For The John Deere Classic?

Due to its non-designated status and awkward position in the calendar, this week's John Deere Classic does not have the strongest field. The highest-ranked is World No. 14, Cameron Young, with eight other top 50 players also competing. 

Where Is The John Deere Classic?

The John Deere Classic takes place at TPC John Deere in Illinois. The course was designed by D.A. Weibring and has hosted the tournament since 2000.


