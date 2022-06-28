John Deere Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the Genesis Scottish Open just a week away and a star-studded field guaranteed for the co-sanctioned DP World Tour and PGA Tour event, it’s perhaps inevitable that the field for the 2022 John Deere Classic suffers as a result.

Nevertheless, there are still some intriguing names teeing it up at TPC Deere Run. Among them is champion Lucas Glover, who won his first PGA Tour title in 10 years with last year's victory. The 2009 US Open winner took the 2021 title by two shots over Ryan Moore and Kevin Na to win the first prize of $1.16m. Moore is back this year as he bids to go one better, but there’s no Na as the American is playing in the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Pumpkin Ridge.

Others to keep an eye on include Denny McCarthy, who finished in a creditable tie for 7th at this year’s US Open at The Country Club. McCarthy is one of the PGA Tour’s best putters, and he could well find the course’s smooth greens to his liking. Anirban Lahiri, who finished runner-up in March’s Players Championship, is also in the field.

Elsewhere, 2019 champion Dylan Fritelli will hope for a repeat of that winning formula as he looks for his second PGA Tour victory, while Steve Stricker, who won the tournament for three successive years between 2009 and 2011, also appears. Canadian Adam Hadwin, who also tied for 7th at the US Open, looks to build on his four top 10 finishes in the year to date, while World No.58 Webb Simpson will fancy his chances of adding to his seven PGA Tour career wins.

Players will be competing for a $7.1m purse, an increase of $900,000 from last year. This year’s winner will earn $1.278m with the runner-up netting $773,900. Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.

John Deere Classic Prize Money Breakdown

Position Prize Money 1st $1,278,000 2nd $773,900 3rd $489,900 4th $347,900 5th $291,100 6th $257,375 7th $239,625 8th $221,875 9th $207,675 10th $193,475 11th $179,275 12th $165,075 13th $150,875 14th $136,675 15th $129,575 16th $122,475 17th $115,375 18th $108,275 19th $101,175 20th $94,075 21st $86,975 22nd $79,875 23rd $74,195 24th $68,515 25th $62,835 26th $57,155 27th $55,025 28th $52,895 29th $50,765 30th $48,635 31st $46,505 32nd $44,375 33rd $42,245 34th $40,470 35th $38,695 36th $36,920 37th $35,145 38th $33,725 39th $32,305 40th $30,885 41st $29,465 42nd $28,045 43rd $26,625 44th $25,205 45th $23,785 46th $22,365 47th $20,945 48th $19,809 49th $18,815 50th $18,247 51st $17,821 52nd $17,395 53rd $17,111 54th $16,827 55th $16,685 56th $16,543 57th $16,401 58th $16,259 59th $16,117 60th $15,975 61st $15,833 62nd $15,691 63rd $15,549 64th $15,407 65th $15,265 66th $15,123 67th $14,981 68th $14,839 69th $14,697 70th $14,555 71st $14,413 72nd $14,271 73rd $14,129 74th $13,987 75th $13,845 76th $13,703 77th $13,561 78th $13,419 79th $13,277 80th $13,135 81st $12,993 82nd $12,851 83rd $12,709 84th $12,567 85th $12,425 86th $12,283 87th $12,141 88th $11,999 89th $11,857 90th $11,715

John Deere Classic Field

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

Davis, Brian

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Flavin, Patrick

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Gannon, Luke

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Gotterup, Christopher

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hardy, Nick

Hearn, David

Hensby, Mark

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Imada, Ryuji

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Richard S.

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kizzire, Patton

Knous, Jim

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Sean

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker

McNealy, Maverick

Merrick, John

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Murray, Grayson

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

O'Hair, Sean

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Quinn

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Seiffert, Chase

Sanden, John

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Stadler, Kevin

Stallings, Scott

Stefani, Shawn

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stricker, Steve

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uresti, Omar

Van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Villegas, Camilo

Wagner, Johnson

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Weekley, Boo

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Where Do They Play The John Deere Classic The John Deere Classic takes place at TPC Deere Run, located along Rock River in Silvis, Illinois. The 7,289-yard par 71 course opened in 2000 on the site of a former Arabian horse farm and has hosted the tournament since.