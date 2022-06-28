John Deere Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

There's a significant increase in the prize money on offer for the players taking part in the event at TPC Deere Run

Lucas Glover poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 John Deere Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By
published

With the Genesis Scottish Open just a week away and a star-studded field guaranteed for the co-sanctioned DP World Tour and PGA Tour event, it’s perhaps inevitable that the field for the 2022 John Deere Classic suffers as a result.

Nevertheless, there are still some intriguing names teeing it up at TPC Deere Run. Among them is champion Lucas Glover, who won his first PGA Tour title in 10 years with last year's victory. The 2009 US Open winner took the 2021 title by two shots over Ryan Moore and Kevin Na to win the first prize of $1.16m. Moore is back this year as he bids to go one better, but there’s no Na as the American is playing in the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Pumpkin Ridge.

Others to keep an eye on include Denny McCarthy, who finished in a creditable tie for 7th at this year’s US Open at The Country Club. McCarthy is one of the PGA Tour’s best putters, and he could well find the course’s smooth greens to his liking. Anirban Lahiri, who finished runner-up in March’s Players Championship, is also in the field.

Elsewhere, 2019 champion Dylan Fritelli will hope for a repeat of that winning formula as he looks for his second PGA Tour victory, while Steve Stricker, who won the tournament for three successive years between 2009 and 2011, also appears. Canadian Adam Hadwin, who also tied for 7th at the US Open, looks to build on his four top 10 finishes in the year to date, while World No.58 Webb Simpson will fancy his chances of adding to his seven PGA Tour career wins.  

Players will be competing for a $7.1m purse, an increase of $900,000 from last year. This year’s winner will earn $1.278m with the runner-up netting $773,900. Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.

John Deere Classic Prize Money Breakdown

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,278,000
2nd$773,900
3rd$489,900
4th$347,900
5th$291,100
6th$257,375
7th$239,625
8th$221,875
9th$207,675
10th$193,475
11th$179,275
12th$165,075
13th$150,875
14th$136,675
15th$129,575
16th$122,475
17th$115,375
18th$108,275
19th$101,175
20th$94,075
21st$86,975
22nd$79,875
23rd$74,195
24th$68,515
25th$62,835
26th$57,155
27th$55,025
28th$52,895
29th$50,765
30th$48,635
31st$46,505
32nd$44,375
33rd$42,245
34th$40,470
35th$38,695
36th$36,920
37th$35,145
38th$33,725
39th$32,305
40th$30,885
41st$29,465
42nd$28,045
43rd$26,625
44th$25,205
45th$23,785
46th$22,365
47th$20,945
48th$19,809
49th$18,815
50th$18,247
51st$17,821
52nd$17,395
53rd$17,111
54th$16,827
55th$16,685
56th$16,543
57th$16,401
58th$16,259
59th$16,117
60th$15,975
61st$15,833
62nd$15,691
63rd$15,549
64th$15,407
65th$15,265
66th$15,123
67th$14,981
68th$14,839
69th$14,697
70th$14,555
71st$14,413
72nd$14,271
73rd$14,129
74th$13,987
75th$13,845
76th$13,703
77th$13,561
78th$13,419
79th$13,277
80th$13,135
81st$12,993
82nd$12,851
83rd$12,709
84th$12,567
85th$12,425
86th$12,283
87th$12,141
88th$11,999
89th$11,857
90th$11,715

John Deere Classic Field

  • Armour, Ryan
  • Atwal, Arjun
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barjon, Paul
  • Barnes, Ricky
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Brown, Scott
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Chalmers, Greg
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cook, Austin
  • Crane, Ben
  • Creel, Joshua
  • Davis, Brian
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • Drewitt, Brett
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Ernst, Derek
  • Every, Matt
  • Flavin, Patrick
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Gannon, Luke
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Garrigus, Robert
  • Gay, Brian
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gómez, Fabián
  • Gotterup, Christopher
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Gutschewski, Scott
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hagy, Brandon
  • Hahn, James
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Hearn, David
  • Hensby, Mark
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hoag, Bo
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Howell III, Charles
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Huh, John
  • Imada, Ryuji
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Richard S.
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knous, Jim
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Lahiri, Anirban
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McCarty, Sean
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McLachlin, Parker
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Merrick, John
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Murray, Grayson
  • Noh, Seung-Yul
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Novak, Andrew
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Points, D.A.
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Reeves, Seth
  • Riley, Quinn
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Seiffert, Chase
  • Sanden, John
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Skinns, David
  • Sloan, Roger
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Stadler, Kevin
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Stefani, Shawn
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stricker, Steve
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Taylor, Vaughn
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Curtis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trahan, D.J.
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Uresti, Omar
  • Van der Walt, Dawie
  • Van Pelt, Bo
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Wagner, Johnson
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Weekley, Boo
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wolfe, Jared
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan

Where Do They Play The John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic takes place at TPC Deere Run, located along Rock River in Silvis, Illinois. The 7,289-yard par 71 course opened in 2000 on the site of a former Arabian horse farm and has hosted the tournament since.

What Was The Original Site Of The John Deere Classic?

The tournament began as the Quad Cities Open in 1971. It was played at Crow Valley Country Club in Davenport, Iowa between its inception and 1974. It was then played at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Illinois from 1975 where it underwent several more name changes before becoming the John Deere Classic in 1999. Finally, in 2000, it moved to TPC Deere Run.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.