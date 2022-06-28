John Deere Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
There's a significant increase in the prize money on offer for the players taking part in the event at TPC Deere Run
With the Genesis Scottish Open just a week away and a star-studded field guaranteed for the co-sanctioned DP World Tour and PGA Tour event, it’s perhaps inevitable that the field for the 2022 John Deere Classic suffers as a result.
Nevertheless, there are still some intriguing names teeing it up at TPC Deere Run. Among them is champion Lucas Glover, who won his first PGA Tour title in 10 years with last year's victory. The 2009 US Open winner took the 2021 title by two shots over Ryan Moore and Kevin Na to win the first prize of $1.16m. Moore is back this year as he bids to go one better, but there’s no Na as the American is playing in the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Pumpkin Ridge.
Others to keep an eye on include Denny McCarthy, who finished in a creditable tie for 7th at this year’s US Open at The Country Club. McCarthy is one of the PGA Tour’s best putters, and he could well find the course’s smooth greens to his liking. Anirban Lahiri, who finished runner-up in March’s Players Championship, is also in the field.
Elsewhere, 2019 champion Dylan Fritelli will hope for a repeat of that winning formula as he looks for his second PGA Tour victory, while Steve Stricker, who won the tournament for three successive years between 2009 and 2011, also appears. Canadian Adam Hadwin, who also tied for 7th at the US Open, looks to build on his four top 10 finishes in the year to date, while World No.58 Webb Simpson will fancy his chances of adding to his seven PGA Tour career wins.
Players will be competing for a $7.1m purse, an increase of $900,000 from last year. This year’s winner will earn $1.278m with the runner-up netting $773,900. Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.
John Deere Classic Prize Money Breakdown
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,278,000
|2nd
|$773,900
|3rd
|$489,900
|4th
|$347,900
|5th
|$291,100
|6th
|$257,375
|7th
|$239,625
|8th
|$221,875
|9th
|$207,675
|10th
|$193,475
|11th
|$179,275
|12th
|$165,075
|13th
|$150,875
|14th
|$136,675
|15th
|$129,575
|16th
|$122,475
|17th
|$115,375
|18th
|$108,275
|19th
|$101,175
|20th
|$94,075
|21st
|$86,975
|22nd
|$79,875
|23rd
|$74,195
|24th
|$68,515
|25th
|$62,835
|26th
|$57,155
|27th
|$55,025
|28th
|$52,895
|29th
|$50,765
|30th
|$48,635
|31st
|$46,505
|32nd
|$44,375
|33rd
|$42,245
|34th
|$40,470
|35th
|$38,695
|36th
|$36,920
|37th
|$35,145
|38th
|$33,725
|39th
|$32,305
|40th
|$30,885
|41st
|$29,465
|42nd
|$28,045
|43rd
|$26,625
|44th
|$25,205
|45th
|$23,785
|46th
|$22,365
|47th
|$20,945
|48th
|$19,809
|49th
|$18,815
|50th
|$18,247
|51st
|$17,821
|52nd
|$17,395
|53rd
|$17,111
|54th
|$16,827
|55th
|$16,685
|56th
|$16,543
|57th
|$16,401
|58th
|$16,259
|59th
|$16,117
|60th
|$15,975
|61st
|$15,833
|62nd
|$15,691
|63rd
|$15,549
|64th
|$15,407
|65th
|$15,265
|66th
|$15,123
|67th
|$14,981
|68th
|$14,839
|69th
|$14,697
|70th
|$14,555
|71st
|$14,413
|72nd
|$14,271
|73rd
|$14,129
|74th
|$13,987
|75th
|$13,845
|76th
|$13,703
|77th
|$13,561
|78th
|$13,419
|79th
|$13,277
|80th
|$13,135
|81st
|$12,993
|82nd
|$12,851
|83rd
|$12,709
|84th
|$12,567
|85th
|$12,425
|86th
|$12,283
|87th
|$12,141
|88th
|$11,999
|89th
|$11,857
|90th
|$11,715
John Deere Classic Field
- Armour, Ryan
- Atwal, Arjun
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barjon, Paul
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Chalmers, Greg
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Creel, Joshua
- Davis, Brian
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Drewitt, Brett
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Ernst, Derek
- Every, Matt
- Flavin, Patrick
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gainey, Tommy
- Gannon, Luke
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gómez, Fabián
- Gotterup, Christopher
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hahn, James
- Hardy, Nick
- Hearn, David
- Hensby, Mark
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoag, Bo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Howell III, Charles
- Hubbard, Mark
- Huh, John
- Imada, Ryuji
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Richard S.
- Johnson, Zach
- Kang, Sung
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knous, Jim
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kohles, Ben
- Kraft, Kelly
- Lahiri, Anirban
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCarty, Sean
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McLachlin, Parker
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merrick, John
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- Murray, Grayson
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- O'Hair, Sean
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Poston, J.T.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Reeves, Seth
- Riley, Quinn
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Seiffert, Chase
- Sanden, John
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Stadler, Kevin
- Stallings, Scott
- Stefani, Shawn
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stricker, Steve
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Curtis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Uresti, Omar
- Van der Walt, Dawie
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Villegas, Camilo
- Wagner, Johnson
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Weekley, Boo
- Werenski, Richy
- Whaley, Vince
- Wolfe, Jared
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
Where Do They Play The John Deere Classic
The John Deere Classic takes place at TPC Deere Run, located along Rock River in Silvis, Illinois. The 7,289-yard par 71 course opened in 2000 on the site of a former Arabian horse farm and has hosted the tournament since.
What Was The Original Site Of The John Deere Classic?
The tournament began as the Quad Cities Open in 1971. It was played at Crow Valley Country Club in Davenport, Iowa between its inception and 1974. It was then played at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Illinois from 1975 where it underwent several more name changes before becoming the John Deere Classic in 1999. Finally, in 2000, it moved to TPC Deere Run.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
