John Daly And Son Sign With Hooters

John Daly and his son John Daly II have signed a deal to promote US restaurant chain Hooters.

Two-time Major winner Daly and his son have agreed name, image and likeness deals with the chain. The arrangement appears to be a match made in heaven, with Wild Thing Daly having a party-loving reputation throughout his career and the brand playing up to its own risqué image.

Meanwhile, Daly Jr is a University of Arkansas freshman, and a promising golfer in his own right. The father-and-son duo won the PNC Championship last December, edging Tiger Woods and his son Charlie into second place. Now, the pair have teamed up again, albeit to take part in the chain’s marketing activities and appearing on its social media channels.

Daly Sr revealed the news via social media, saying: "Can’t express how excited I am to be back with my @hooters family & having my son @johndalyll beside me on the next generation! Couldn’t ask for a better relationship & proud to represent the world wide brand"

Hooters of America senior vice president of marketing Bruce Skala said: “Hooters is thrilled to make our long-standing relationship with John official and to enter an exciting new venture with Little John as our first NIL ambassador. John’s larger-than-life personality makes him an ideal representative of Hooters’ fun-loving spirit, while ‘Little John’ will promote our brand to the next generation as one of the next big names in golf. We are ecstatic to have the Dalys, fantastic golfers and great personalities, on board as spokespeople for Hooters, the definitive 19th hole.”

As well as being a spokesman for the chain, Daly Sr will also wear Hooters-branded apparel and bag. Daly Jr is not permitted to wear branded apparel in his college tournaments. However, he will use it some amateur events.

Daly spent much of Masters week seen at Augusta’s Hooters branch – a tradition he has kept up for the last 25 years. This year, he sold Daly merchandise at the venue from a tent. The 55-year-old was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020. However, thankfully he appears to be on the mend, and has been in the news several times recently. Daly, now playing on the Champions Tour, spoke last month about his qualities as a role model. That was followed earlier this month with the release of an album featuring Willie Nelson, Whiskey & Water.