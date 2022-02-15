Joel Dahmen Sends Cheeky Invitation To Rory McIlroy - Will He Accept?

Joel Dahmen has a reputation for not taking himself too seriously. Indeed, as recently as last Sunday, the 34-year-old American – along with his playing partner Harry Higgs – removed his shirt and swung it wildly above his head at the 16th hole of the final round of the WM Phoenix Open. By this point, the party atmosphere at TPC Scottsdale was frenetic enough, but Dahmen went one step further, drinking beer from one of the many beverages that rained down on the pair following the display.

However, 24 hours after creating his “things you can never unsee” moment, Dahmen was back in the spotlight with a proposal that displayed even more front than the events of the day before. Taking to Twitter, Dahmen sent out a cheeky invitation to Rory McIlroy to partner him at April’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Dahmen’s tweet reads: “Hey @McIlroyRory. @Zurich_Classic partners? I promise to keep my shirt on.” Beneath the message is an image of the formal invite with an envelope bearing the 32-year-old Northern Irishman's name.

Hey @McIlroyRory. @Zurich_Classic partners? I promise to keep my shirt on pic.twitter.com/IU5xaAUnk9February 14, 2022 See more



At the time of writing, the World No.5 has yet to respond to Dahmen, which is perhaps understandable given McIlroy is currently preparing for this week’s Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. However, we suspect that even with Dahmen’s promise not to go topless, the invitation will be politely declined, not least because the Zurich Classic is a tournament McIlroy has never played.

Still, there’s a first time for everything, and, having already stated he’s aiming for a six-win season, perhaps an extra opportunity for a victory is just what McIlroy fancies to help him achieve his goal. There again, with Dahmen and his equally hilarious caddie Geno Bonnalie to contend with, it might just be safer for McIlroy to sit this one out.