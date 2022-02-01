PGA Tour Caddie Reveals Budget Pebble Beach Accommodation

The Pebble Beach Links is one of the most impressive golf courses in the world, so it’s hardly surprising that finding affordable accommodation close to tournament time doesn’t come cheap. Undeterred, caddie Geno Bonnalie has taken some innovative – if cramped – steps to get around the problem. Bonnalie, who caddies for Joel Dahmen, has teamed up with some fellow PGA Tour caddies for this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – by rooming together! Bonnalie took to social media to give an insight into the not-so-glamorous life of a PGA Tour caddie, sharing a photo of his home for the next few days, replete with decidedly basic decor and makeshift beds!

For a caddie, lodging near Pebble can be a little expensive...But not when you divide that shit by 4!! pic.twitter.com/H5AepQgCHZJanuary 31, 2022 See more

This isn’t the first time Bonnalie has presented a hilarious glimpse into his accommodation, either. He previously described his “glamping” experience during the Genesis Invitational in California as akin to staying in a commune, with a camper van for a home whose only light source was Christmas lights! Meanwhile, in September 2020, after he checked into his lodging for the US Open in Mamaroneck, New York, Bonnalie gave his social media followers a tantalising tour of the interior, pointing out bullet holes and blood stains, among other unsettling discoveries.

When your Airbnb cancels on you the day you arrive to the US Open: pic.twitter.com/1krlMq6r90September 15, 2020 See more

If that particular choice of accommodation seemed downright dangerous, at least this time Bonnalie has plenty of backup in case of unsavoury incidents. For Dahmen's sake, though, let’s just hope his caddie's a deep sleeper.