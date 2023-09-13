Jim Furyk Wears 'That' 1999 Ryder Cup Shirt For USA Scouting Trip To Rome
Jim Furyk drew plenty of laughs from the current team when he donned the infamous USA 1999 Ryder Cup shirt on a recent scouting trip to Rome
Jim Furyk stole the show at dinner during the Team USA scouting trip to Marco Simone in Rome ahead of the Ryder Cup - by breaking out 'that' infamous shirt from the 1999 event at Brookline.
The Ryder Cup is no fashion contest, perhaps these days it's better but in previous years there have been some particularly dodgy outfits worn by both teams.
In any list of Ryder Cup fashion faux pas the Team USA shirt from 1999 at Brookline will regularly come out on top.
The infamous burgundy creation has picture frames of previous USA winning teams and is largely labelled as a monstrosity - although it was worn during the hosts' epic comeback from 10-6 to stun Europe.
And in case any of the current USA crop had either forgotten or had wiped it from their memories, Furyk gave them a reminder by wearing 'The Shirt' - as it's just known in golfing circles - to dinner in Rome.
Furyk drew plenty of laughs for pulling out the famous shirt, but also took a lot of credit, for not only still being able to fit in it after all these years, but also having the confidence to wear it in a crowded Rome.
An amazing meal in Rome to close out an unforgettable trip 🙏(& an unforgettable @jimfuryk fit 👀) pic.twitter.com/rARxdArORhSeptember 10, 2023
"It’s awesome," USA captain Zach Johnson told Sirius XFM PGA Tour Radio. "It’s so special.
"He texted me and asked 'what do you think?' And I said ‘buddy, if there's ever a place and time to wear that thing it's now’.
"I wasn’t on that team but boy, as an American golfer and as a guy who watched every second you remember those shirts and that team and what happened. I love seeing it."
"I'm like, 'buddy, if there's ever a place & a time to wear that thing, it's now.'"Jim Furyk pulled out his iconic '99 Ryder Cup shirt this past weekend in Rome.@ZachJohnsonPGA & @stewartcink talk about it w/ @bkatrek & @johnmaginnes on KMOT.🖼️: @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/XYmFvJVD8SSeptember 12, 2023
