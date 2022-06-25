Jason Kokrak Gets Disqualified At Travelers Championship
Kokrak had been outside the cut mark, as his second shot at his final hole found the out of bounds area
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Disqualifications in golf are quite rare. However, at the Travelers Championship on Friday, one PGA Tour player was subsequently "disqualified after failing to record a score on his final hole (No. 9) in the second round" and "subsequently failing to return a scorecard."
Originally, it was believed that Jason Kokrak had gotten into his car and driven off, but it was later confirmed, by one source, that the American and his playing partners didn’t realise the ball had flown out of bounds and, that by the time he could figure out where to drop, the group behind was waiting.
Jason Kokrak was disqualified from the Travelers Championship after failing to record a score on his final hole (No. 9) in the second round and subsequently failing to return a scorecard.June 24, 2022
Because Kokrak was in a position where he was going to miss the cut anyway, plus he didn't want to hold them up for longer, he consequently picked up and DQ'd
Under Rule 14.6, if your ball is definitely out of bounds, you must play another ball from where you last played under penalty of stroke and distance, whether from the tee or fairway. So if it was your tee-shot that had gone OOB, you would now be playing three off the tee.
The American had carded a 67 in the first round, but was four over in the second following his second double bogey of the day. After crushing his drive 327 yards at the 9th, his last hole, he had only 43 yards to the flag. From there, Kokrak proceeded to strike his approach over the green and across a road, into the out of bounds area.
Kokrak, who has been reportedly linked to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, hasn't yet commented on the DQ, as of writing. There has not yet been any official confirmation of him moving on to LIV either.
Texted with Will McGirt, who was playing with Kokrak. They didn’t realize the ball went OB. By the time he could figure out where to drop, the group behind was waiting. He didn’t want to hold them up and was going to MC anyway. But it wasn’t some walk-off from PGA Tour life.June 25, 2022
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.