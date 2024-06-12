Jason Day’s Malbon Apparel For The US Open Has Been Revealed... And The Cool Golf and Cycling Jacket On Friday Is One To Look Out For!

You can expect to see Jason Day decked out in yet more eye-catching clothing from Malbon at the US Open, with the Australian's tournament look now revealed

Jason Day walks down the fairway whilst wearing sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images/Malbon Golf)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The third men's Major of 2024 is now upon us and, with a star-studded field in place at Pinehurst No.2, it is yet again a certain player who will likely turn heads when the action begins on Thursday.

Jason Day's Malbon apparel has already caused noticeable attention at both the Masters and PGA Championship, with the US Open set to be a familiar story, as eye-catching outfits are set to be introduced in North Carolina.

Posting on their social media, the design is called the 'Golf & Cycle Collection' and is to be released on the 28th June. Once again, there are four different, unique looks that range from dark, block colors, to more outlandish bright designs.

Off the bat, the standout garment is the Friday look, which features a white and blue jacket that has Malbon branding on it. Along with the Malbon branding, there are numerous embroidered patches and details but, it's worth noting that, on Friday, the weather is set to hit the low 90s, so this item may not, unfortunately, be featuring at Pinehurst No.2 for long.

Regarding Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the looks are a lot more minimalist and muted, with the polo shirts featuring hand-printed logos and details. Like previous tournaments in 2024, its seems that Day's pants will have a slightly wider leg design.  

Image 1 of 2
Jason Day hits a chip shot during a practice round of the 2024 US Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in April, during the second round of the Masters, it was Day's vest that was a talking point, with the Aussie asked to remove his Malbon Championship Vest by Augusta National on the Friday.

Like at the Masters, the more outlandish design will appear on Friday at the US Open but, as previously mentioned, the upcoming weather means the jacket may not be worn by the former Major winner. However, Day does tee off at 13.03pm (ET) on Thursday and 7.18am on Friday, so the early morning start could mean we see the jacket at some point...

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

