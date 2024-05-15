Malbon Reveal Jason Day's Apparel For PGA Championship

After turning heads at the Masters in April, Malbon have revealed the clothing Jason Day will be wearing at the second men's Major of 2024

Jason Day hits a tee shot with his driver, then also hits a chip
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Malbon have really burst onto the golf scene in 2024, with the clothing brand signing the likes of Jason Day and Charley Hull

Along with the signings, their apparel has become a big talking point with some loving it (us included) and some not so much... One of those times came at this year's Masters, where Day's outfits drew attention on social media.

Now, ahead of the second men's Major of the year at Valhalla, Malbon have revealed what the Aussie will be donning during the week at the PGA Championship and, once again, we feel it will get people talking...

A post shared by malbongolf (@malbongolf)

A photo posted by on

Posting to their social media, we see four different styles for Thursday - Sunday, with Malbon using the PGA Championship to release their Performance Collection.

The main standout that people will be drawn to are the pants, which feature 'drawcords w/ cord lock and rubber tips'. They also have the Malbon name printed on the leg, with an 'elastic bottom hem' completing the overall look of the pants.

At the Masters in April, Day was asked to remove his Malbon Championship Vest by Augusta National. For the PGA Championship, the design of the 1/4 zip is far more muted, but still equally stylish, with drawcords also present at the waist, as well as Malbon branding present throughout.

Jason Day holds the Wanamaker trophy

Day claimed the PGA Championship in 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although many didn't seem to be fans of Day's look at Augusta National, that appeared to change at the Wells Fargo Championship, as one particular look caught the eye of many on Friday at Quail Hollow.

Many on social media were positive about the polo and pants that Day wore in North Carolina, as the 36-year-old went on to state: "It’s been nice to be able to wear some stuff that looks a little different to the norm out here. Whether you like it or not is totally your opinion."

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

