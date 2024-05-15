Malbon Reveal Jason Day's Apparel For PGA Championship

Malbon have really burst onto the golf scene in 2024, with the clothing brand signing the likes of Jason Day and Charley Hull.

Along with the signings, their apparel has become a big talking point with some loving it (us included) and some not so much... One of those times came at this year's Masters, where Day's outfits drew attention on social media.

Now, ahead of the second men's Major of the year at Valhalla, Malbon have revealed what the Aussie will be donning during the week at the PGA Championship and, once again, we feel it will get people talking...

Posting to their social media, we see four different styles for Thursday - Sunday, with Malbon using the PGA Championship to release their Performance Collection.

The main standout that people will be drawn to are the pants, which feature 'drawcords w/ cord lock and rubber tips'. They also have the Malbon name printed on the leg, with an 'elastic bottom hem' completing the overall look of the pants.

At the Masters in April, Day was asked to remove his Malbon Championship Vest by Augusta National. For the PGA Championship, the design of the 1/4 zip is far more muted, but still equally stylish, with drawcords also present at the waist, as well as Malbon branding present throughout.

Although many didn't seem to be fans of Day's look at Augusta National, that appeared to change at the Wells Fargo Championship, as one particular look caught the eye of many on Friday at Quail Hollow.

Many on social media were positive about the polo and pants that Day wore in North Carolina, as the 36-year-old went on to state: "It’s been nice to be able to wear some stuff that looks a little different to the norm out here. Whether you like it or not is totally your opinion."