Jailed Past Masters Champion Angel Cabrera 'Wants To Continue His Golf Career'
The Argentinian hopes to restart his golf career when he is released from prison
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Angel Cabrera's longtime friend and coach has revealed the 2009 Masters champion plans to resume his golf career when he is released from prison.
The two-time Major winner was jailed for two years in 2021 for assaulting, threatening and harassing a former partner, before a further 28 months was added to his sentence when he was found guilty of assaulting another ex-partner.
During his second trial, Cabrera told local press: "Many say prison is bad, but it's not the case, prison has done me good."
Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Charlie Epps, a friend and coach to Cabrera reiterated that message, before adding that the 53-year-old still harbours ambitions of a return to professional golf.
"It’s been a rough go,” Epps said. “He was in prison in Brazil and then Argentina. He’s weathered the storm and it’s taught him a couple of very important lessons. He’s admitted that.
"He’ll probably get out some time in the summer and he’s already at a halfway house. He wants to continue his golf career, the good Lord willing. I always welcome him. We’re just waiting for him to come home."
Cabrera won the first of his two Majors at a brutal US Open in 2007. He outlasted Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk at Oakmont to become the first South American to lift America’s national championship.
Despite his lack of regular titles on the PGA Tour and European Tour, Cabrera once again showed his Major pedigree at the 2009 Masters, overcoming Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell in a playoff to win South America's first Green Jacket.
Four years later, he was back in the hunt, hitting an iconic shot into the 72nd hole at Augusta National that set up a birdie and got him into a playoff with Adam Scott. However, this time he was beaten, as Scott clinched Australia's maiden Masters title on the second hole of the sudden death playoff.
"To follow up one victory at Augusta with two [would have been memorable], but he was totally happy with Adam’s victory," Epps added. "He’s got a lot of respect for his fellow golfers. That’s Angel."
Despite his troubled history, Scott admitted he'll always have respect for Cabrera for the magnanimity he displayed in defeat at the 2013 Masters, and for the belief he had in the Australian following a difficult period in his career.
"I told him, 'I haven’t forgotten what you said to me'," Scott said. "To kind of have a guy like that who’s won a couple of Majors wanting me to believe and do it myself, it was a nice thing to share and I have huge respect forever for him for doing that."
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
No Memberships, No Hassle: Springfield Golf Are Changing The Way Society Golf Is Played And Here's How You Can Get Involved
Looking to play fun and exciting social golf? Check out Springfield Golf, an up-and-coming events brand who are breaking the mould when it comes to amateur golf events.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Woods And McIlroy Play Masters Practice Round After DeChambeau Confusion
There was confusion at the Masters on Monday as Tiger Woods was mistakenly billed as playing a practice round with ex-friend Bryson DeChambeau
By Paul Higham • Published