Jack Nicklaus Reveals He Hasn't Hit A Golf Shot Since April
The 18-time Major winner explained why he no longer plays during a golf clinic at PGA National
Jack Nicklaus has revealed he hasn’t swung a golf club since his role as an honorary starter before April’s Masters at Augusta National.
The 18-time Major winner was speaking at a clinic before the Conquer Cancer Foundation's Integra Connect Golf Classic at PGA National in Florida, where he admitted that, though he still had the desire to play, the incredible ability he displayed throughout his career is no longer close to what it was.
The 83-year-old attended the clinic alongside Annika Sorenstam, Ernie Els and Luke Donald but, unlike them, didn’t hit any shots. Per the Palm Beach Post, he explained: "I would like to go play again. I play so poorly anymore it's just really not any fun. And I run out of golf balls."
It’s not the first time in recent years Nicklaus has lamented his waning talent on the course. Before the 2022 Masters, he confirmed his retirement from its Par 3 Contest, saying: “I’m done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can’t play anymore."
Thankfully, Nicklaus hasn’t lost his sense of humour over his inability to play to anything close to the standard he would like. He continued: “People always say they want to play how I do," he said. "Well, now they can. In fact, I don't think want to play like I do."
As well as his record number of Major victories, Nicklaus won 73 PGA Tour events between 1962 and 1986 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974 to cement his reputation as one of the all-time greats.
However, the last time he made a cut in a Major was the 2000 Masters, while his final appearance in one of the showpiece tournaments came five years later at The Open with an emotional farewell at St Andrews. Nicklaus’s most recent win came alongside fellow great Tom Watson in the 2011 Wendy’s Champions Skins Game, an unofficial tournament on the PGA Tour Champions.
At the clinic, Nicklaus also explained that he believes Rory McIlroy can play "until he's 80” thanks to his swing.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
