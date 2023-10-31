Jack Nicklaus Reveals He Hasn't Hit A Golf Shot Since April

Jack Nicklaus has revealed he hasn’t swung a golf club since his role as an honorary starter before April’s Masters at Augusta National.

The 18-time Major winner was speaking at a clinic before the Conquer Cancer Foundation's Integra Connect Golf Classic at PGA National in Florida, where he admitted that, though he still had the desire to play, the incredible ability he displayed throughout his career is no longer close to what it was.

The 83-year-old attended the clinic alongside Annika Sorenstam, Ernie Els and Luke Donald but, unlike them, didn’t hit any shots. Per the Palm Beach Post, he explained: "I would like to go play again. I play so poorly anymore it's just really not any fun. And I run out of golf balls."

It’s not the first time in recent years Nicklaus has lamented his waning talent on the course. Before the 2022 Masters, he confirmed his retirement from its Par 3 Contest, saying: “I’m done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can’t play anymore."

Jack Nicklaus hasn't swung a club since April as an honorary starter at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thankfully, Nicklaus hasn’t lost his sense of humour over his inability to play to anything close to the standard he would like. He continued: “People always say they want to play how I do," he said. "Well, now they can. In fact, I don't think want to play like I do."

As well as his record number of Major victories, Nicklaus won 73 PGA Tour events between 1962 and 1986 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974 to cement his reputation as one of the all-time greats.

However, the last time he made a cut in a Major was the 2000 Masters, while his final appearance in one of the showpiece tournaments came five years later at The Open with an emotional farewell at St Andrews. Nicklaus’s most recent win came alongside fellow great Tom Watson in the 2011 Wendy’s Champions Skins Game, an unofficial tournament on the PGA Tour Champions.

At the clinic, Nicklaus also explained that he believes Rory McIlroy can play "until he's 80” thanks to his swing.