Justin Thomas Sends Memo To PGA Tour Peers Advocating Closer TV-Player Relationships To Help Viewing Experience

Penning a lengthy letter to the PGA Tour membership, Thomas explained that 'more access and insight' can make a 'world of difference' to golf's overall viewing experience

The modern era of professional golf is far different to that of 20 years ago and, with the rise of social media and cellphones, players are appearing in the public eye more and more.

It's an aspect that two-time Major winner Justin Thomas acknowledges and, in a lengthy letter to his fellow PGA Tour peers, something that Thomas believes "can make a world of difference" in terms of broadcasting.

Penning the letter to the membership, Thomas wrote: “We have been having conversations with NBC and CBS to improve the broadcast for PGA Tour fans. We’re incredibly lucky to have many passionate people tuning in to watch us every week, but let’s be honest—this game can feel a little distant at times.”

Following his introduction, the American then explains how "more access and insight can make a WORLD of difference", before listing examples such as "pre-round interviews, mid-round interviews, wearing a mic, communication of any equipment/swing changes you're working on."

In the past, some players have been reluctant to do on-course interviews, with even Thomas himself stating back in 2020 that: "It’s not me. I do a lot of self-talking. That’s mine and Jimmy’s (caddie) time, whether we’re talking about whatever, or even the next shot. For me, there’s no benefit. It’s only going to make me look worse."

Since then, we have seen the DP World Tour introduce that element to their broadcast, whilst the likes of Max Homa, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa have all taken part in walk-and-talk interviews whilst playing rounds on the PGA Tour.

Certainly, it seems that Thomas' tune has also changed on the matter and, in the letter, the 31-year-old explains that: "I know stepping outside of our comfort zones isn't always easy. Believe me, in the past I've been the first to say 'no' before things are even done being asked. I've had no interest when someone asks for an interview mid-round or suggests trying something new.

"But I also know how much the fans love those moments -- hearing our thought processes, conversations with our caddies, our reactions to the shots, and understanding the ups and downs of competing at the highest level. While we may (at least I know I do) think it's not that important or interesting, our fans do."

Mackenzie Hughes was one of the players to take part in a walk-and-talk interview during the 2024 Genesis Invitational

According to Thomas, a recent survey found that “on-course personality” was “the highest ranked driver of interest for young fans (18-34)," with Thomas believing that "getting the younger age group interested and watching our sport could be a huge difference in our popularity.”

Claiming that one of the main reasons for his change of heart is due to his viewing of "documentaries and specials on streaming services on other sports," Thomas went on to add "the more I’ve come to realize the main reason I love them so much is the access they provide and the insight the players are giving me; a fan of them and their craft.

"I had no interest in rooting for certain players, teams, coaches before watching a handful of shows and games. But the way some of them show their cards and how they go about everything makes me an even bigger fan...

"The more we work with NBC/CBS/ESPN, the more they should be able to work with us. I'm sure many of us feel the telecasts can be better, so let's help them do that."

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

