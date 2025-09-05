My Scoring Has Become Too Erratic. I Believe I Am Currently Unhandicapable

Something struck me recently after playing golf with a few friends. With absolutely nothing riding on the round - not even a friendly match - I struggled to get going. The chat and general level of tomfoolery was up to its normal standard, but it was missing something.

It was this lack of competition - no match, no losers buy the drinks, no loose change on the line. I wouldn't say I'm fiercely competitive; nor am I big punter. However, I do enjoy having something to play for, otherwise it just feels like I'm going through the motions.

What I like more than anything else is having a card in my hand. 'Start round' on the app - what a wonderful feeling. I can be six-over after three holes (I often am), but I've never found myself wishing I hadn't started a card.

Even after a poor start, you can claw it back with a good run of scoring. Forget the actual competition - this is your own personal battle. As far as I'm concerned, nothing beats it, not even taking cash off your playing partners (OK, maybe that).

So, I've got into the habit of putting a card in every time I play. It doesn't make me play slow, ignore my playing partners, or become totally self-absorbed; it just gives me a focus and that extra something to play for.

When it comes to handicaps, this is a hotly debated topic. Should you always put a card in when you play? How often should you have to put a card in? Do some golfers use general play cards to bump their handicaps up or down? So many questions. It's difficult to satisfy everyone and keep things fair.

For me, I think it's time to stop putting cards in.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recently, a playing partner said to me - and he was being totally serious - "You need to take some time away from the course, mate, that hook is killing you."

He's right - it is, and it got me thinking, at what point should you stop playing in competitions, stop putting in cards, stop accepting invites to play, and generally just stop setting foot on a golf course?

"What you need to do is go to the range with a 7-iron and just try to hit some fades," explained my friend. "Until you can do that, your handicap is only going to go in one direction."

It has been. Seven to eight, to nine, to 10... it's climbing rapidly, as are the number of 'picked up' entries on my scorecards that now mostly start with a 9. So, maybe it is time to stop putting in cards.

It's not my handicap increasing per se that concerns me - more that when I do figure out my vicious right-to-left shape, it won't be very accurate. The last thing anyone wants is to be called is a handicap bandit.

The duck hook has been responsible for some very big numbers (Image credit: Future)

Most golfers go through a bad period of form. However, when it's something mild like a slight push or the occasional duffed chip, it's unlikely to impact your handicap too severely.

As for the duck hooks, there can't be many shots quite so destructive, except maybe for the shanks (had those, too). Even with chipping or putting yips, golfers end up finishing the hole.

Take it from someone who's suffered with both the snap hooks right down to the short irons and the shanks, putting an actual number next to a hole starts to feel like a rarity. PU, PU, PU, 7, PU, 6, PU... you get the point.

In short, my scoring has become too erratic. I believe I am currently 'unhandicapable'.

I feel like there should be an asterisk next to your handicap in the app for anyone going through a bout of the hooks. Maybe sufferers should also be allowed to 'pause' their handicap if their PGA pro is able to provide a letter of support (a bit like a sick note from the doctor).

Thoughts? There must be loads of us in the same boat. What's the answer? What's the right, and fair, thing to do?