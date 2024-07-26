'It's A Milestone For Us' - Adidas Reveals New Codechaos 25 Golf Shoe

Announced alongside ambassador Gareth Bale yesterday, Adidas has revealed its Codechaos 25 spikeless golf shoe, available from August 1st. The updated shoe features a 3D Torsion Plate in the outsole, updated TwistGrip outsole and an upper comprised of a durable, multi-layer knit. It'll also be available in a new BOA model with PerformFit Wrap, a new technology aiming to provide a more customized fit for all golfers.

This is the third generation of Codechaos, a shoe that was first introduced in 2019 with the aim of redefining the meaning and mentality behind a spikeless shoe. Coming off the back of the lauded Tour360 24 launched in February this year, the brand is hoping to form similar dominance as one of the best spikeless shoes on the market too.

As was the case with Codechaos 22, it's likely the colors and silhouette will catch your attention first, but the performance upgrades on Codechaos 25 are what will set the new model apart from the swathe of other spikeless shoes on the market. The redesigned 3D Torsion Plate on the outsole aims to provide a blend of high level stability through the swing and while walking. The Adidas team also found the 3D Torsion plate provided a better overall fit and helped minimize midfoot bend, which ultimately can cause internal heel slip.

(Image credit: adidas)

You'll likely also recognize the TwistGrip outsole, but this has been updated too with a new lug shape placed over a greater surface area. It's added up to a 40% increase in traction-providing elements compared to previous iterations of the shoe. Visually, the outsole no longer bleeds onto the upper of the shoe as we saw in Codechaos 22 and more recently in the G/FORE G/18.

“Nearly 5 years ago, we made the bold move to introduce Codechaos when traditional spikeless models were saturating the market,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf. “The impact this footwear had then and continues to have now is another proof point for us that golfers are continuing to look for spikeless performance in athletic and non-traditional silhouettes. Codechaos 25 represents a milestone for us on how we’ve made this shoe better over the past 5 years, especially during a time where golf has seen such tremendous growth and participation.”

(Image credit: adidas)

To further enhance the appeal of the shoe, the team worked closely with the engineers at BOA to incorporate PerformFit Wrap as part of the CodeChaos 25 BOA model. Covered by a zipper shroud, the PerformFit Wrap offers golfers another component aimed to provide a locked-in feel with additional stability.

The upper for Codechaos 25 is comprised of a durable, multi-layer knit with the goal of providing golfers with additional flexibility. The bottom layer closest to the foot features a soft, moisture-wicking material, which helps to increase comfort over the course of the round. The middle layer, a jacquard, is an open structure aimed to provide flexibility and help golfers adapt to the lie, while the outer layer is a sporty mesh to enhance the layers beneath.

Codechaos 25 and Codechaos 25 BOA will be available worldwide in both men's and women's styles from August 1st. The laced version will be available in the US beginning November 1st.