ISPS Handa World Invitational Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Like last year, the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour have joined forces for a tournament where the men and women compete in separate events for equal prize money in Northern Ireland.

The enormous 288-player field is split equally between men and women, with the former made up of DP World Tour members and the latter comprising players from the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour.

The format is unique too, with play taking place concurrently at Galgorm Castle and Massereene on Thursday and Friday, before the final two rounds get under way at Galgorm Castle. There’s a halfway cut, with the top 60 players and ties in each making the third round, before a further cut sees the best 35 players on each compete in the final round. In those final two rounds, the men and women will play in alternating groups.

Last year, Daniel Gavins and Pajaree Anannarukarn won their respective tournaments, with the former triumphing after a final round of 65, and Anannarukarn defeating Emma Talley in a playoff. Both players return for this year’s tournament.

Other players to look out for in the men’s tournament are 2019 champion Jack Senior and Connor Syme, who finished runner-up in last week’s Cazoo Open as Callum Shinkwin cruised to victory. While there’s no sign of Shinkwin this week, another 2022 DP World Tour victor, Ewan Ferguson, who won the March’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, does appear, along with local favourites Tom McKibbin, Dermot McElroy and Cormac Sharvin.

In the women’s tournament, World No.22 Leona Maguire, who finished tied for fourth in last week’s AIG Women’s Open, competes, while 2018 Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall will also appear. Other notable players include World No.42 A Lim Kim and 2021 Women’s Scottish Open winner Ryann O’Toole.

There's an increased purse on offer this year, with the overall figure over both tournaments increasing from $2.35m to $3m ($1.5m per tournament). That means the winner in each tournament will receive $250,000, with the runner-up earning $166,660.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational.

ISPS Handa World Invitational Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st $250,000 2nd $166,660 3rd $93,900 4th $75,000 5th $63,600 6th $52,500 7th $45,000 8th $37,500 9th $33,600 10th $30,000 11th $27,600 12th $25,800 13th $24,150 14th $22,950 15th $22,050 16th $21,150 17th $20,250 18th $19,350 19th $18,600 20th $18,000 21st $17,400 22nd $16,950 23rd $16,500 24th $16,050 25th $15,600 26th $15,150 27th $14,700 28th $14,250 29th $13,800 30th $13,350 31st $12,900 32nd $12,450 33rd $12,000 34th $11.550 35th $11,250 36th $10,950 37th $10,650 38th $10,350 39th $10,050 40th $9,750 41st $9,450 42nd $9,150 43rd $8,850 44th $8,550 45th $8,250 46th $7,950 47th $7,650 48th $7,350 49th $7,050 50th $6,750 51st $6,450 52nd $6,150 53rd $5,850 54th $5,550 55th $5,250 56th $4,950 57th $4,650 58th $4,500 59th $4,350 60th $4,200 61st $4,050 62nd $3,900 63rd $3,750 64th $3,600 65th $3,450

ISPS Handa World Invitational Field 2022

Men

Thomas Aiken

Maverick Antcliff

Zheng-Kai Bai

Matthew Baldwin

Richard Bland

Christofer Blomstrand

David Borda

Grégory Bourdy

Robert Brazil

Barclay Brown

Steven Brown

Alejandro Cañizares

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

Todd Clements

Ruan Conradie

Dave Coupland

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon

Samuel Del Val

Robert Dinwiddie

David Dixon

David Drysdale

Paul Dunne

Bryce Easton

Pelle Edberg

Harry Ellis

Philip Eriksson

Ben Evans

Ryan Evans

Jens Fahrbring

Oliver Farr

Oj Farrell

Christopher Feldborg Nielsen

Ewen Ferguson

Scott Fernandez

Matt Ford

Calum Fyfe

Tom Gandy

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Jordi Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Curtis Griffiths

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Jack Hearn

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

David Higgins

Josh Hill

David Horsey

Craig Howie

Gary Hurley

Rikard Karlberg

Niall Kearney

Frank Kennedy

Jesper Kennegard

Adam Keogh

Gary King

Marcus Kinhult

Tyler Koivisto

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Edoardo Raffaele Lipparelli

Ryan Lumsden

Haraldur Magnus

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Dermot Mcelroy

Richard Mcevoy

Tom Mckibbin

Jake Mcleod

Velten Meyer

Guido Migliozzi

Christopher Mivis

James Morrison

John Murphy

Tom Murray

Zach Murray

Bradley Neil

Wilco Nienaber

Max Orrin

Javier Otaegui

Dimitrios Papadatos

Renato Paratore

Marco Penge

Robin Petersson

Bjarki Petursson

Carlos Pigem

Alfie Plant

Haydn Porteous

Conor Purcell

Tim Rice

Jc Ritchie

Victor Riu

Jamie Rutherford

Lauri Ruuska

Adrien Saddier

Jack Senior

Cormac Sharvin

Lee Slattery

Jordan Smith

Elvis Smylie

Stephen Stallings Jr

Joël Stalter

Ben Stow

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Jonathan Thomson

Simon Thornton

Johannes Veerman

Borja Virto

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Mitch Waite

Euan Walker

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Joakim Wikstrom

Charlie Williams

Andrew Wilson

Jordan Wrisdale

Huilin Zhang

Jordan Zunic

Women

Casandra Alexander

Carmen Alonso

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Pia Babnik

Ana Belac

Laura Beveridge

Lina Boqvist

Becky Brewerton

Hannah Burke

Virginia Elena Carta

Anne-Lise Caudal

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Diksha Dagar

Casey Danielson

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Laura Davies

Rosie Davies

Hayley Davis

Manon De Roey

Annabel Dimmock

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Allison Emrey

Julia Engstrom

Maria Fassi

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Cloe Frankish

Laura Fuenfstueck

Isi Gabsa

Cara Gainer

Nicole Garcia

Kristen Gillman

Linn Grant

Emma Grechi

Georgia Hall

Lydia Hall

Haylee Harford

Leonie Harm

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Kylie Henry

Celine Herbin

Maria Hernandez

Alice Hewson

Whitney Hillier

Yaeeun Hong

Yu-Sang Hou

Vivian Hou

Caroline Inglis

Nuria Iturrioz

Janie Jackson

Linnea Johansson

Felicity Johnson

Jessica Karlsson

Sarah Kemp

A Lim Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Tiia Koivisto

Noora Komulainen

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Karolin Lampert

Min Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Amelia Lewis

Lucy Li

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Meghan MacLaren

Leona Maguire

Tvesa Malik

Brooke Matthews

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Olivia Mehaffey

Jana Melichova

Morgane Metraux

Kim Metraux

Sydnee Michaels

Giulia Molinaro

Becky Morgan

Elizabeth Nagel

Kristyna Napoleaova

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Kaitlyn Papp

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Katherine Perry-Hamski

Pornanong Phatlum

Robynn Ree

Paula Reto

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin

Agathe Sauzon

Alena Sharp

Magdalena Simmermacher

Marianne Skarpnord

Billie-Jo Smith

Luna Sobron Galmes

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Emma Talley

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras

Charlotte Thomas

Michele Thomson

Mariajo Uribe

Alana Uriell

Anne van Dam

Savannah Vilaubi

Aideen Walsh

Dewi Weber

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Sophie Witt

Christine Wolf

Jing Yan

Liz Young

What Is The Tournament Purse For The ISPS Handa World Invitational? The tournament purse for the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational is $3m which is split equally between the men's and women's competitions. This represents an increase on last year's tournament, which offered $2.35m over both tournaments. The winner of each will bank $250,000.