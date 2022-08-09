ISPS Handa World Invitational Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
There’s a huge field over two courses for the return of the tri-sanctioned tournament in Northern Ireland
Like last year, the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour have joined forces for a tournament where the men and women compete in separate events for equal prize money in Northern Ireland.
The enormous 288-player field is split equally between men and women, with the former made up of DP World Tour members and the latter comprising players from the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour.
The format is unique too, with play taking place concurrently at Galgorm Castle and Massereene on Thursday and Friday, before the final two rounds get under way at Galgorm Castle. There’s a halfway cut, with the top 60 players and ties in each making the third round, before a further cut sees the best 35 players on each compete in the final round. In those final two rounds, the men and women will play in alternating groups.
Last year, Daniel Gavins and Pajaree Anannarukarn won their respective tournaments, with the former triumphing after a final round of 65, and Anannarukarn defeating Emma Talley in a playoff. Both players return for this year’s tournament.
Other players to look out for in the men’s tournament are 2019 champion Jack Senior and Connor Syme, who finished runner-up in last week’s Cazoo Open as Callum Shinkwin cruised to victory. While there’s no sign of Shinkwin this week, another 2022 DP World Tour victor, Ewan Ferguson, who won the March’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, does appear, along with local favourites Tom McKibbin, Dermot McElroy and Cormac Sharvin.
In the women’s tournament, World No.22 Leona Maguire, who finished tied for fourth in last week’s AIG Women’s Open, competes, while 2018 Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall will also appear. Other notable players include World No.42 A Lim Kim and 2021 Women’s Scottish Open winner Ryann O’Toole.
There's an increased purse on offer this year, with the overall figure over both tournaments increasing from $2.35m to $3m ($1.5m per tournament). That means the winner in each tournament will receive $250,000, with the runner-up earning $166,660.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational.
ISPS Handa World Invitational Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$250,000
|2nd
|$166,660
|3rd
|$93,900
|4th
|$75,000
|5th
|$63,600
|6th
|$52,500
|7th
|$45,000
|8th
|$37,500
|9th
|$33,600
|10th
|$30,000
|11th
|$27,600
|12th
|$25,800
|13th
|$24,150
|14th
|$22,950
|15th
|$22,050
|16th
|$21,150
|17th
|$20,250
|18th
|$19,350
|19th
|$18,600
|20th
|$18,000
|21st
|$17,400
|22nd
|$16,950
|23rd
|$16,500
|24th
|$16,050
|25th
|$15,600
|26th
|$15,150
|27th
|$14,700
|28th
|$14,250
|29th
|$13,800
|30th
|$13,350
|31st
|$12,900
|32nd
|$12,450
|33rd
|$12,000
|34th
|$11.550
|35th
|$11,250
|36th
|$10,950
|37th
|$10,650
|38th
|$10,350
|39th
|$10,050
|40th
|$9,750
|41st
|$9,450
|42nd
|$9,150
|43rd
|$8,850
|44th
|$8,550
|45th
|$8,250
|46th
|$7,950
|47th
|$7,650
|48th
|$7,350
|49th
|$7,050
|50th
|$6,750
|51st
|$6,450
|52nd
|$6,150
|53rd
|$5,850
|54th
|$5,550
|55th
|$5,250
|56th
|$4,950
|57th
|$4,650
|58th
|$4,500
|59th
|$4,350
|60th
|$4,200
|61st
|$4,050
|62nd
|$3,900
|63rd
|$3,750
|64th
|$3,600
|65th
|$3,450
ISPS Handa World Invitational Field 2022
Men
- Thomas Aiken
- Maverick Antcliff
- Zheng-Kai Bai
- Matthew Baldwin
- Richard Bland
- Christofer Blomstrand
- David Borda
- Grégory Bourdy
- Robert Brazil
- Barclay Brown
- Steven Brown
- Alejandro Cañizares
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- Todd Clements
- Ruan Conradie
- Dave Coupland
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
- Samuel Del Val
- Robert Dinwiddie
- David Dixon
- David Drysdale
- Paul Dunne
- Bryce Easton
- Pelle Edberg
- Harry Ellis
- Philip Eriksson
- Ben Evans
- Ryan Evans
- Jens Fahrbring
- Oliver Farr
- Oj Farrell
- Christopher Feldborg Nielsen
- Ewen Ferguson
- Scott Fernandez
- Matt Ford
- Calum Fyfe
- Tom Gandy
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Jordi Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Curtis Griffiths
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Jack Hearn
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- David Higgins
- Josh Hill
- David Horsey
- Craig Howie
- Gary Hurley
- Rikard Karlberg
- Niall Kearney
- Frank Kennedy
- Jesper Kennegard
- Adam Keogh
- Gary King
- Marcus Kinhult
- Tyler Koivisto
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Edoardo Raffaele Lipparelli
- Ryan Lumsden
- Haraldur Magnus
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Dermot Mcelroy
- Richard Mcevoy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Jake Mcleod
- Velten Meyer
- Guido Migliozzi
- Christopher Mivis
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Tom Murray
- Zach Murray
- Bradley Neil
- Wilco Nienaber
- Max Orrin
- Javier Otaegui
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Renato Paratore
- Marco Penge
- Robin Petersson
- Bjarki Petursson
- Carlos Pigem
- Alfie Plant
- Haydn Porteous
- Conor Purcell
- Tim Rice
- Jc Ritchie
- Victor Riu
- Jamie Rutherford
- Lauri Ruuska
- Adrien Saddier
- Jack Senior
- Cormac Sharvin
- Lee Slattery
- Jordan Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Stephen Stallings Jr
- Joël Stalter
- Ben Stow
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Jonathan Thomson
- Simon Thornton
- Johannes Veerman
- Borja Virto
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Mitch Waite
- Euan Walker
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Joakim Wikstrom
- Charlie Williams
- Andrew Wilson
- Jordan Wrisdale
- Huilin Zhang
- Jordan Zunic
Women
- Casandra Alexander
- Carmen Alonso
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Pia Babnik
- Ana Belac
- Laura Beveridge
- Lina Boqvist
- Becky Brewerton
- Hannah Burke
- Virginia Elena Carta
- Anne-Lise Caudal
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Gabriella Cowley
- Diksha Dagar
- Casey Danielson
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Laura Davies
- Rosie Davies
- Hayley Davis
- Manon De Roey
- Annabel Dimmock
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Allison Emrey
- Julia Engstrom
- Maria Fassi
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Cloe Frankish
- Laura Fuenfstueck
- Isi Gabsa
- Cara Gainer
- Nicole Garcia
- Kristen Gillman
- Linn Grant
- Emma Grechi
- Georgia Hall
- Lydia Hall
- Haylee Harford
- Leonie Harm
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Kylie Henry
- Celine Herbin
- Maria Hernandez
- Alice Hewson
- Whitney Hillier
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Vivian Hou
- Caroline Inglis
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Janie Jackson
- Linnea Johansson
- Felicity Johnson
- Jessica Karlsson
- Sarah Kemp
- A Lim Kim
- Christina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Tiia Koivisto
- Noora Komulainen
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Karolin Lampert
- Min Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Amelia Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Meghan MacLaren
- Leona Maguire
- Tvesa Malik
- Brooke Matthews
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Olivia Mehaffey
- Jana Melichova
- Morgane Metraux
- Kim Metraux
- Sydnee Michaels
- Giulia Molinaro
- Becky Morgan
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Kristyna Napoleaova
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Robynn Ree
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin
- Agathe Sauzon
- Alena Sharp
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Billie-Jo Smith
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Emma Talley
- Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
- Charlotte Thomas
- Michele Thomson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Alana Uriell
- Anne van Dam
- Savannah Vilaubi
- Aideen Walsh
- Dewi Weber
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Chloe Williams
- Sophie Witt
- Christine Wolf
- Jing Yan
- Liz Young
What Is The Tournament Purse For The ISPS Handa World Invitational?
The tournament purse for the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational is $3m which is split equally between the men's and women's competitions. This represents an increase on last year's tournament, which offered $2.35m over both tournaments. The winner of each will bank $250,000.
Who Will Be Playing In The ISPS Handa World Invitational?
Last year's winners, Daniel Gavins and Pajaree Anannarukarn, return to defend their titles. Men's champion in 2019, Jack Senior, also participates. In the women's tournament, Leona Maguire, who finished tied for fourth in the 2022 AIG Women’s Open, competes, while Georgia Hall also appears.

