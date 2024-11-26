ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The event sees some of the best men and women golfers in the world compete for a share of an eye-catching purse

Joaquin Niemann with the ISPS Handa Australian Open trophy
Joaquin Niemann won the men's title in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

For the third year in succession, the ISPS Handa Australian Open features both men and women playing in conjunction across two courses – one of the best in Australia, Kingston Heath Golf Club, and Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne.

The men’s event is part of the DP World Tour, while the women’s tournament is overseen by the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

The women’s and men’s championships will take place simultaneously with the first two rounds taking place at both courses. Each round will be played in alternating men's and women's groups. Every player will compete in a round at each course, before those who make the cut move to Kingston Heath Golf Club for the final two rounds.

A total prize purse of AU$3.4m is available, split evenly between the men’s and women’s fields.

For the men, there is also the considerable incentive of the chance to book a place at next year's Open. The leading three players not already exempt who make the cut will guarantee their places at the Royal Portrush Major.

Below is the prize money payout for the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$289,000
2nd$187,000
3rd$107,100
4th$85,000
5th$72,080
6th$59,500
7th$51,000
8th$42,500
9th$38,080
10th$34,000
11th$31,280
12th$29,240
13th$27,370
14th$26,010
15th$24,990
16th$23,970
17th$22,950
18th$21,930
19th$21,080
20th$20,400
21st$19,720
22nd$19,210
23rd$18,700
24th$18,190
25th$17,680
26th$17,170
27th$16,660
28th$16,150
29th$15,640
30th$15,130
31st$14,620
32nd$14,110
33rd$13,600
34th$13,090
35th$12,580
36th$12,070
37th$11,730
38th$11,390
39th$11,050
40th$10,710
41st$10,370
42nd$10,030
43rd$9,690
44th$9,350
45th$9,010
46th$8,670
47th$8,330
48th$7,990
49th$7,650
50th$7,310
51st$6,970
52nd$6,630
53rd$6,290
54th$5,950
55th$5,780
56th$5,610
57th$5,440
58th$5,270
59th$5,100
60th$4,930
61st$4,760
62nd$4,590
63rd$4,420
64th$4,250
65th$4,080

Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Australian Open?

Ashleigh Buhai with the ISPS Handa Australian Open trophy

Ashleigh Buhai is the defending women's champion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the men’s tournament, 2023 champion Joaquin Niemann returns. He’s not the only LIV Golf star competing either. Local hero Cameron Smith, who missed out on last week’s Australian PGA Championship title to Elvis Smylie, plays too. Smith’s Ripper GC teammates Lucas Herbert and Marc Leishman are also appearing, along with last week’s victor.

Cameron Smith takes a shot at the Australian PGA Championship

Cameron Smith is one of the biggest names in the men's field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour pros Harry Higgs, Victor Perez, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis, who won the event in 2017, are also competing, while there’s also an appearance from 2010 winner Geoff Ogilvy.

The women’s event has no shortage of star names either. Min Woo’s sister, two-time Major winner Minjee Lee, is one of the biggest names to appear. Other high-profile Australians competing include Hannah Green, who won three times on the LPGA Tour in 2024, 2023 Lotte Championship winner Grace Kim and Stephanie Kyriacou.

There’s also an appearance from two-time winner Ashleigh Buhai, who is defending her title, along with 2017 Women’s PGA Champion Danielle Kang. Two-time Women’s Open champion Jiyai Shin is also competing, along with LPGA Tour winner Jenny Shin.

Where Is The ISPS Handa Australian Open?

The action takes place over two courses - Kingston Heath Golf Club and Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne. The first two rounds takes place over both courses with the final two rounds coming from Kingston Heath Golf Club.

Who Is Playing In The ISPS Handa Australian Open?

The men’s event has a star-studded line-up, including LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith and defending champion Joaquin Niemann, while there are some big names from the women’s game appearing too, including Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Danielle Kang and Ashleigh Buhai.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸