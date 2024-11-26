ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout 2024

For the third year in succession, the ISPS Handa Australian Open features both men and women playing in conjunction across two courses – one of the best in Australia, Kingston Heath Golf Club, and Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne.

The men’s event is part of the DP World Tour, while the women’s tournament is overseen by the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

The women’s and men’s championships will take place simultaneously with the first two rounds taking place at both courses. Each round will be played in alternating men's and women's groups. Every player will compete in a round at each course, before those who make the cut move to Kingston Heath Golf Club for the final two rounds.

A total prize purse of AU$3.4m is available, split evenly between the men’s and women’s fields.

For the men, there is also the considerable incentive of the chance to book a place at next year's Open. The leading three players not already exempt who make the cut will guarantee their places at the Royal Portrush Major.

Below is the prize money payout for the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $289,000 2nd $187,000 3rd $107,100 4th $85,000 5th $72,080 6th $59,500 7th $51,000 8th $42,500 9th $38,080 10th $34,000 11th $31,280 12th $29,240 13th $27,370 14th $26,010 15th $24,990 16th $23,970 17th $22,950 18th $21,930 19th $21,080 20th $20,400 21st $19,720 22nd $19,210 23rd $18,700 24th $18,190 25th $17,680 26th $17,170 27th $16,660 28th $16,150 29th $15,640 30th $15,130 31st $14,620 32nd $14,110 33rd $13,600 34th $13,090 35th $12,580 36th $12,070 37th $11,730 38th $11,390 39th $11,050 40th $10,710 41st $10,370 42nd $10,030 43rd $9,690 44th $9,350 45th $9,010 46th $8,670 47th $8,330 48th $7,990 49th $7,650 50th $7,310 51st $6,970 52nd $6,630 53rd $6,290 54th $5,950 55th $5,780 56th $5,610 57th $5,440 58th $5,270 59th $5,100 60th $4,930 61st $4,760 62nd $4,590 63rd $4,420 64th $4,250 65th $4,080

Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Australian Open?

Ashleigh Buhai is the defending women's champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the men’s tournament, 2023 champion Joaquin Niemann returns. He’s not the only LIV Golf star competing either. Local hero Cameron Smith, who missed out on last week’s Australian PGA Championship title to Elvis Smylie, plays too. Smith’s Ripper GC teammates Lucas Herbert and Marc Leishman are also appearing, along with last week’s victor.

Cameron Smith is one of the biggest names in the men's field (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour pros Harry Higgs, Victor Perez, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis, who won the event in 2017, are also competing, while there’s also an appearance from 2010 winner Geoff Ogilvy.

The women’s event has no shortage of star names either. Min Woo’s sister, two-time Major winner Minjee Lee, is one of the biggest names to appear. Other high-profile Australians competing include Hannah Green, who won three times on the LPGA Tour in 2024, 2023 Lotte Championship winner Grace Kim and Stephanie Kyriacou.

There’s also an appearance from two-time winner Ashleigh Buhai, who is defending her title, along with 2017 Women’s PGA Champion Danielle Kang. Two-time Women’s Open champion Jiyai Shin is also competing, along with LPGA Tour winner Jenny Shin.

Where Is The ISPS Handa Australian Open? The action takes place over two courses - Kingston Heath Golf Club and Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne. The first two rounds takes place over both courses with the final two rounds coming from Kingston Heath Golf Club.