Is It The Perfect Time For The World Cup Of Golf To Return? And Who Would Have The Best Squad?

World Cup fever is everywhere right now, but what about if it was brought back to golf? Which country would have the best team to take on the world and win?

We did have a World Cup of Golf of course, which has a long and storied history almost as much as the FIFA World Cup equivalent - with it first played as the Canada Cup way back in 1953.

It switched to the World Cup in 1967 and ran all the way until 2018, with some of the biggest names in golf competing in and winning it including two almost unstoppable teams from the USA.

Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus won it together four times in five years, while Davis Love III and Fred Couples won it four years in a row and both Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros won it two years running with different partners.

It's been played right across the globe too, so with the ever-shifting landscape in golf right now, surely it's time to bring back the World Cup of Golf?

What do you think about the World Cup of Golf returning? And who do you think would win? Let us know by joining the conversation below...

Why bring back the World Cup of Golf?

Whether you like it or not, what LIV Golf has done is show the thirst for top quality golf around the world - Australia and South Africa stand out as two huge events that were put on in the team golf league.

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And yes Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm were headline acts, but team wise having Australian and South African teams proved hugely popular, so wouldn't a World Cup work just as well?

Maybe that's something for LIV to think about for the future?

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour are investing in the Australian Open as well, so global golf is at least on the radar.