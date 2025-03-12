Is It Finally Time For Tiger Woods To Walk Away From Professional Golf?
The 15-time Major winner faces another long spell on the sidelines after undergoing achilles surgery
Nick Bonfield, Jonny Leighfield, Matt Cradock
Tiger Woods has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and, sadly, the surgeries still seem to be coming year after year as the great man approaches his 50th birthday in December.
Woods' latest time out will be another long stretch after rupturing a tendon in his left achilles, which required surgery this week.
It means the 15-time Major winner will almost certainly miss all four Majors this year, with the prospect of any competitive golf before he turns 50 pointing towards the PNC Championship in December, where he could ride in a cart for 36-holes while partnering his son, Charlie.
Whether he'll even be ready by then remains to be seen.
This new injury once again poses the question of whether father time has truly caught up with Woods' professional career, which is a question we asked to four of our writers...
I thought Tiger Woods was finished before his serious car crash in early 2021 and I've seen nothing since then to suggest I'm wrong. I'd go so far as to say that if you don't think he's done as an elite golfer (I'm not talking about playing on the Champions Tour), you're delusional.
It's time to stop dining out on his past achievements and accept reality. I don't care that he's won 15 Majors and is arguably the greatest golfer ever – you need a functioning body to be able to compete at the highest level and, sadly, he just doesn't have that.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Back surgeries, knee surgeries, ankle surgeries and now an achilles surgery... where does it end?
Since the start of 2023, Woods has played seven golf tournaments. His best result in that time was a 60th-place finish at the 2024 Masters – actually a really impressive achievement given he could barely walk the course.
In the other six events, he has three missed cuts, two withdrawals and an 18th... but that came in the Hero World Challenge, a tournament with a 20-man field.
He simply can't play enough competitive golf to regain his sharpness and I don't see that changing as he gets older.
Tiger, it's been a great ride, but perhaps it's time to let it go.
Maybe this Achilles injury is the straw that broke the camel's back, but it seems like Woods' time as a legitimately competitive golfer ended once he was involved in that 2021 car crash.
His last run of top-level results was early 2020 and the number of injuries and surgeries he has experienced since is more than anyone could handle.
On the one hand, it's been awesome to watch Woods try and overcome his regular injury battles and maintain that hope he could reach PGA Tour title No.83, but it doesn't look like the 49-year-old will be able to create history and you have to wonder if he isn't able to win, why is he still playing?
I have so much empathy and respect for a man who ruled the world of golf for 20 years, especially in terms of his desire to carry on competing, but I think those days are long behind Woods and it would be better for his own peace of mind if he only played socially or in exhibition events from time to time.
Thank you, Tiger, but it's time to say goodbye.
I've always been a huge fan of Woods and his ability to overcome any challenge that comes his way but, following the news of his Achilles surgery, it's got to a point where I think his career maybe should be coming to an end.
I hate to say it, especially with what he has done for the game of golf, but I personally think he needs to call it a day before it's too late.
We see in combat sports fighters who fought well past their prime and, when you see them step into the ring, it's not pleasant to watch. With Woods, I'm getting that same feeling.
The man made golf his own for decades and I have nothing but respect for who I believe is the greatest player to walk this planet.
However, with the injuries and age catching up, I'd much rather see the prize fighter leave the game before the game leaves him...
It would be very easy for me to write something very similar to my colleagues above...but I just can't.
Remember who we're discussing here. This isn't your standard 49-year-old pro who has had in excess of 20 surgeries on his back, leg, knees and feet. Anyone else would walk away but this is Tiger Woods.
If he wanted to give up, he surely would have called it a day following that LA car crash in 2021, or perhaps decided to hang up the clubs after his sixth back surgery in September.
Woods has had a very difficult time of it recently, and for a very long time to be fair, and his mother's passing has clearly rocked him - to the point where he didn't even want to practice in order to get ready for a return. Some time away might be what he needs.
He will be out for the remainder of the season and probably tee it up at the PNC Championship again in December while riding in his cart, and we'll be back to where we were a couple of months ago come January 2026.
He'll rehab his injury, rest his body - perhaps sort the PGA Tour-PIF deal out - and then do what Tiger Woods does, which is push his body further than almost anyone would, grind on his game and try to win golf tournaments again.
He'll be 50 this time next year, which sounds old and he certainly won't be a young 50 with his shopping list of injuries, but deep down I'm sure he'll believe that if he is healthy he can still compete with today's top stars.
He's in The Masters and PGA Championship for life, he's in The Open for another decade and he'll be able to tee it up in the likes of the US Senior Open and Senior Open next year.
Give him some time to heal and I'm sure he'll be back playing some good golf eventually. Whether he can still mix it with the world's best next year is all down to his body and if he can get enough tournament rounds in.
If he can play the PNC and get some of the rust off at the Genesis Invitational then rest assured we'll all be reminiscing as he rolls back the years and makes the cut at Augusta for the 25th consecutive occasion next year.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
- Matt CradockStaff Writer
- Jonny LeighfieldStaff Writer
- Nick BonfieldFeatures Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Brandel Chamblee Claims There Would Be 'Uproar On The PGA Tour' If LIV Golfers Were Allowed To Play Signature Events
The Golf Channel analyst claimed 'it would be wrong' if players from the LIV Golf League were allowed to play Signature Events on the PGA Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'That's One Of Those Rules In Golf Where It's Like, Why Are We Making This So Complicated?' - Wyndham Clark Questions Rule He Almost Got Caught Out By At Arnold Palmer Invitational
The 2023 US Open champion almost fell foul of a little-known golf rule last week at Bay Hill - which he has described as "complicated"
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Among 5 Eligible Golfers Not In The Players Championship Field
The Players Championship always claims to have 'the best field in golf', with just a handful of eligible pros not involved at TPC Sawgrass in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Is Tiger Woods’ 2025 Season Done Before It Even Started? Orthopedic Surgeon Explains 15-Time Major Winner’s Latest Injury And Recovery Timeline
We sat down with Professor Nima Heidari, a Consultant Orthopedic And Trauma Surgeon of the Foot and Ankle at The London Clinic, to find out more about Woods' recent Achilles tendon surgery
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Reveals Latest Injury Setback
The 15-time Major winner has had surgery after rupturing a tendon in his left achilles while training at home in Florida
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'There Was A Voicemail Saying It's Tiger' - PGA Tour Winner Reveals Missed Call From Tiger Woods After First Victory
Australia's Karl Vilips landed the Puerto Rico Open for his first PGA Tour victory but missed a text and call from the 15-time Major winner shortly after
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Doubtful For Players Championship Ahead Of Friday Deadline
The 15-time Major champion suggested he was unlikely to appear at TPC Sawgrass after not practicing much since the death of his mother, Kultida
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Seminole Pro-Member Scores 2025: Where Did Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Finish?
New Zealand's Ryan Fox and his playing partner, Jimmy Dunne III almost claimed a clean sweep at the exclusive one-day event in south-east Florida...
By Jonny Leighfield Published