Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
One of the oldest golf tournaments in the world comes from Durban Country Club
The DP World Tour sees one of the world’s oldest golf tournaments, the Investec South African Open Championship, take place at Durban Country Club for the first time since 2010.
The event began way back in 1903, and some huge names have won the title through the years, including local heroes Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and Gary Player, who lifted the trophy a record 13 times.
It was another South African who claimed the title when it was last held, in December 2023. Back then, LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester won by three to claim his fourth DP World Tour title and walk away with the first prize of $255,000.
That was from an overall purse of $1.5m, and this week’s payout is identical, with the same amount Burmester banked heading to the victor. The runner-up is in line for a payout of $165,000.
As ever, there is more to play for than the money available at the event alone, with the International Swing stage of the season now in its penultimate week.
The leading player after the Joburg Open will be named Swing Champion, and he will book a place at each of the high-profile Back 9 events as well as a $200,000 bonus. Laurie Canter currently leads the way.
There are also 3,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available along with 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the prize money payout for the Investec South African Open Championship.
Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$255,000
2nd
$165,000
3rd
$94,500
4th
$75,000
5th
$63,600
6th
$52,500
7th
$45,000
8th
$37,500
9th
$33,600
10th
$30,000
11th
$27,600
12th
$25,800
13th
$24,150
14th
$22,950
15th
$22,050
16th
$21,150
17th
$20,250
18th
$19,350
19th
$18,600
20th
$18,000
21st
$17,400
22nd
$16,950
23rd
$16,500
24th
$16.050
25th
$15,600
26th
$15,150
27th
$14,700
28th
$14,250
29th
$13,800
30th
$13,350
31st
$12,800
32nd
$12,450
33rd
$12,000
34th
$11,550
35th
$11,000
36th
$10,650
37th
$10,350
38th
$10,050
39th
$9,750
40th
$9,450
41st
$9,150
42nd
$9,000
43rd
$8,850
44th
$8,250
45th
$7,950
46th
$7,650
47th
$7,350
48th
$7,050
49th
$6,750
50th
$6,450
51st
$6,150
52nd
$5,850
53rd
$5,500
54th
$5,250
55th
$5,150
56th
$4,950
57th
$4,800
58th
$4,650
59th
$4,500
60th
$4,350
61st
$4,200
62nd
$4,050
63rd
$3,900
64th
$3,750
65th
$3,600
66th
$3,450
67th
$3,300
68th
$3,150
69th
$3,000
70th
$2,850
Who Are The Star Names In The Investec South African Open Championship?
Dean Burmester won the event the last time it was held, in late 2023, and he defends his title. He’s not the only LIV golfer in the field, with Stinger GC teammates Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel also taking advantage of a gap in the big-money League’s schedule to tee it up in their homeland.
Other notable names in the field include International Swing leader Laurie Canter, who won the Bahrain Championship almost a month ago. A week later, Haotong Li claimed a dramatic victory in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, and he also plays, along with Ras al Khaimah Championship winner Alejandro del Rey and Johannes Veerman, who won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa back in December.
Another player to look out for is Shaun Norris, who is having an excellent season. He won December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship in his homeland, and began the New Year in style, finishing T6 in the Dubai Desert Classic. As such, he is currently the highest-ranked South African in the Race to Dubai standings, in fourth.
Another in-form local player competing is Daniel van Tonder, who has two wins on the HotelPlanner Tour (formerly the Challenge Tour) in 2025 so far.
Who Is The Defending Champion Of The Investec South African Open Championship?
Dean Burmester won the tournament when it was last held in 2023. He beat Renato Paratore, Jesper Svensson and Ryan van Velzen by three to claim his fourth DP World Tour win.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Investec South African Open Championship?
Players will be competing for an overall purse of $1.5m. That’s the same payout as the previous year. Back then, Dean Burmester claimed the first prize of $255,000 and the same amount will be handed to this year’s winner.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Which Professional Golfers Use AimPoint?
The green reading method is extremely popular in both the amateur and professional game, with multiple players seen using the process during tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'That Ball Shouldn't Have Bounced Back' - Did Brian Campbell Receive The Luckiest Break Of All Time On His Way To Winning Mexico Open?
The American hit a tame, booming slice during a playoff with Aldrich Potgieter but received a lucky bounce that maintained his quest for a maiden PGA Tour title
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Prize Money Payout 2025
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches sees a $200,000 increase over 2024, with Austin Eckroat returning to defend his title at PGA National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I've Never Seen That Before' - How One Particular Product Helped This Tour Pro To The Biggest Win Of His Career
Jacques Kruyswijk claimed a two shot victory at the Magical Kenya Open, with the South African spotted using grip powder in the hot climate of Nairobi
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jacques Kruyswijk Wins Magical Kenya Open To Clinch First DP World Tour Title
South Africa's Jacques Kruyswijk won the Magical Kenya Open title at Muthaiga Golf Club by two strokes for his first DP World Tour title
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2025
Patty Tavatanakit defends her title as the limited field competes for an eye-catching first prize
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2025
Jake Knapp defends his title as players compete for a first prize of over $1m at Vidanta Vallarta
By Mike Hall Published
-
Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Darius van Driel defends his Magical Kenya Open title as players compete at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi
By Mike Hall Published
-
This Week’s DP World Tour Venue Costs Less Than A Dollar To Play For Juniors (And It's A Bargain For Adults, Too)
Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi is home to the DP World Tour's Kenya Open, where green fees for both adults and juniors are surprisingly affordable
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Australia Deserves To Have A Big Part In Golf's New Global Future
With golf possibly looking at a more global schedule in the future, we look at why Australia simply has to be at the forefront of those plans
By Paul Higham Published