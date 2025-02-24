Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The DP World Tour sees one of the world’s oldest golf tournaments, the Investec South African Open Championship, take place at Durban Country Club for the first time since 2010.

The event began way back in 1903, and some huge names have won the title through the years, including local heroes Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and Gary Player, who lifted the trophy a record 13 times.

It was another South African who claimed the title when it was last held, in December 2023. Back then, LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester won by three to claim his fourth DP World Tour title and walk away with the first prize of $255,000.

That was from an overall purse of $1.5m, and this week’s payout is identical, with the same amount Burmester banked heading to the victor. The runner-up is in line for a payout of $165,000.

As ever, there is more to play for than the money available at the event alone, with the International Swing stage of the season now in its penultimate week.

The leading player after the Joburg Open will be named Swing Champion, and he will book a place at each of the high-profile Back 9 events as well as a $200,000 bonus. Laurie Canter currently leads the way.

There are also 3,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available along with 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is the prize money payout for the Investec South African Open Championship.

Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $255,000 2nd $165,000 3rd $94,500 4th $75,000 5th $63,600 6th $52,500 7th $45,000 8th $37,500 9th $33,600 10th $30,000 11th $27,600 12th $25,800 13th $24,150 14th $22,950 15th $22,050 16th $21,150 17th $20,250 18th $19,350 19th $18,600 20th $18,000 21st $17,400 22nd $16,950 23rd $16,500 24th $16.050 25th $15,600 26th $15,150 27th $14,700 28th $14,250 29th $13,800 30th $13,350 31st $12,800 32nd $12,450 33rd $12,000 34th $11,550 35th $11,000 36th $10,650 37th $10,350 38th $10,050 39th $9,750 40th $9,450 41st $9,150 42nd $9,000 43rd $8,850 44th $8,250 45th $7,950 46th $7,650 47th $7,350 48th $7,050 49th $6,750 50th $6,450 51st $6,150 52nd $5,850 53rd $5,500 54th $5,250 55th $5,150 56th $4,950 57th $4,800 58th $4,650 59th $4,500 60th $4,350 61st $4,200 62nd $4,050 63rd $3,900 64th $3,750 65th $3,600 66th $3,450 67th $3,300 68th $3,150 69th $3,000 70th $2,850

Who Are The Star Names In The Investec South African Open Championship?

Charl Schwartzel is one of several LIV golfers competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dean Burmester won the event the last time it was held, in late 2023, and he defends his title. He’s not the only LIV golfer in the field, with Stinger GC teammates Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel also taking advantage of a gap in the big-money League’s schedule to tee it up in their homeland.

Other notable names in the field include International Swing leader Laurie Canter, who won the Bahrain Championship almost a month ago. A week later, Haotong Li claimed a dramatic victory in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, and he also plays, along with Ras al Khaimah Championship winner Alejandro del Rey and Johannes Veerman, who won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa back in December.

Another player to look out for is Shaun Norris, who is having an excellent season. He won December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship in his homeland, and began the New Year in style, finishing T6 in the Dubai Desert Classic. As such, he is currently the highest-ranked South African in the Race to Dubai standings, in fourth.

Another in-form local player competing is Daniel van Tonder, who has two wins on the HotelPlanner Tour (formerly the Challenge Tour) in 2025 so far.

Who Is The Defending Champion Of The Investec South African Open Championship? Dean Burmester won the tournament when it was last held in 2023. He beat Renato Paratore, Jesper Svensson and Ryan van Velzen by three to claim his fourth DP World Tour win.