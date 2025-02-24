Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Dean Burmester with the Investec South African Open Championship trophy
Dean Burmester is the defending champion
The DP World Tour sees one of the world’s oldest golf tournaments, the Investec South African Open Championship, take place at Durban Country Club for the first time since 2010.

The event began way back in 1903, and some huge names have won the title through the years, including local heroes Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and Gary Player, who lifted the trophy a record 13 times.

It was another South African who claimed the title when it was last held, in December 2023. Back then, LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester won by three to claim his fourth DP World Tour title and walk away with the first prize of $255,000.

That was from an overall purse of $1.5m, and this week’s payout is identical, with the same amount Burmester banked heading to the victor. The runner-up is in line for a payout of $165,000.

As ever, there is more to play for than the money available at the event alone, with the International Swing stage of the season now in its penultimate week.

The leading player after the Joburg Open will be named Swing Champion, and he will book a place at each of the high-profile Back 9 events as well as a $200,000 bonus. Laurie Canter currently leads the way.

There are also 3,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available along with 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.

Below is the prize money payout for the Investec South African Open Championship.

Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$255,000

2nd

$165,000

3rd

$94,500

4th

$75,000

5th

$63,600

6th

$52,500

7th

$45,000

8th

$37,500

9th

$33,600

10th

$30,000

11th

$27,600

12th

$25,800

13th

$24,150

14th

$22,950

15th

$22,050

16th

$21,150

17th

$20,250

18th

$19,350

19th

$18,600

20th

$18,000

21st

$17,400

22nd

$16,950

23rd

$16,500

24th

$16.050

25th

$15,600

26th

$15,150

27th

$14,700

28th

$14,250

29th

$13,800

30th

$13,350

31st

$12,800

32nd

$12,450

33rd

$12,000

34th

$11,550

35th

$11,000

36th

$10,650

37th

$10,350

38th

$10,050

39th

$9,750

40th

$9,450

41st

$9,150

42nd

$9,000

43rd

$8,850

44th

$8,250

45th

$7,950

46th

$7,650

47th

$7,350

48th

$7,050

49th

$6,750

50th

$6,450

51st

$6,150

52nd

$5,850

53rd

$5,500

54th

$5,250

55th

$5,150

56th

$4,950

57th

$4,800

58th

$4,650

59th

$4,500

60th

$4,350

61st

$4,200

62nd

$4,050

63rd

$3,900

64th

$3,750

65th

$3,600

66th

$3,450

67th

$3,300

68th

$3,150

69th

$3,000

70th

$2,850

Who Are The Star Names In The Investec South African Open Championship?

Charl Schwartzel takes a shot in LIV Golf Adelaide

Charl Schwartzel is one of several LIV golfers competing

Dean Burmester won the event the last time it was held, in late 2023, and he defends his title. He’s not the only LIV golfer in the field, with Stinger GC teammates Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel also taking advantage of a gap in the big-money League’s schedule to tee it up in their homeland.

Other notable names in the field include International Swing leader Laurie Canter, who won the Bahrain Championship almost a month ago. A week later, Haotong Li claimed a dramatic victory in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, and he also plays, along with Ras al Khaimah Championship winner Alejandro del Rey and Johannes Veerman, who won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa back in December.

Another player to look out for is Shaun Norris, who is having an excellent season. He won December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship in his homeland, and began the New Year in style, finishing T6 in the Dubai Desert Classic. As such, he is currently the highest-ranked South African in the Race to Dubai standings, in fourth.

Another in-form local player competing is Daniel van Tonder, who has two wins on the HotelPlanner Tour (formerly the Challenge Tour) in 2025 so far.

Who Is The Defending Champion Of The Investec South African Open Championship?

Dean Burmester won the tournament when it was last held in 2023. He beat Renato Paratore, Jesper Svensson and Ryan van Velzen by three to claim his fourth DP World Tour win.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Investec South African Open Championship?

Players will be competing for an overall purse of $1.5m. That’s the same payout as the previous year. Back then, Dean Burmester claimed the first prize of $255,000 and the same amount will be handed to this year’s winner.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

