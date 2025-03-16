Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf Singapore Title

Joaquin Niemann has become only the second LIV Golfer to reach four wins on the circuit after a commanding victory at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club.

The Chilean began the day tied for the lead with Dustin Johnson but birdied the first and made five more gains to shoot a 65 on the Serapong Course and win by a comfortable five-stroke margin.

Niemann, who finished 2nd to Jon Rahm in the LIV Golf League last year, wins the $4m first prize and moves top of the standings.

"Today was one of those days, everything went my way. I hit it amazing," he said.

"I was feeling a little bit more anxious when I wake up, knowing that I was playing obviously with Sebastian, my teammate, who I know he's been playing great golf lately, with DJ playing the way he's playing for this week.

"Yeah, I was a little bit nervous. You're always nervous before a round about what's going to happen.

"It's a game where everything could happen at any time, and starting the way I started playing, it really kind of freed me up a little bit for the rest of the round, starting with a birdie on the first hole, and then being able to birdie the third and the fourth.

"Yeah, I felt like because of the start that I had, I was able to be really, really free for the whole round."

The 26-year-old has now won six times in the last 16 months with LIV wins in Mexico and Saudi last year and in Adelaide and Singapore this season to go with his 2023 Australian Open glory and 2024 Saudi International title.

Niemann now has four LIV Golf titles with Brooks Koepka leading the way with five (Image credit: Getty Images)

He is in pole position to earn LIV Golf's new spot in the US Open, which goes to the top-placed player, inside the top three of the standings, who isn't already qualified by May 19.

"I have it on my mind," he said, before revealing that he is keen to impress in the Majors. In 22 Major starts, he has a best finish of T16th, and he's hoping to change that this year.

"I know that I've been playing great out here, and if I look back into my stats, I haven't had a great result in Majors. It's something that kind of bothers me all the time."

Niemann's bogey-free round of six-under moved him to 17-under-par, with last year's champion Brooks Koepka finishing in 2nd-place after a 65 of his own.

Koepka shot a closing 65 to finish in 2nd (Image credit: Getty Images)

New LIV Golf signing Ben Campbell, who was a reserve last year, recorded his best finish in the league with a 3rd-place after a four-under-par 67.

Dustin Johnson was tied with Niemann after 36-holes but dropped down the leaderboard after a two-over-par 73, which included a run of four bogeys in seven holes.

Dustin Johnson made four bogeys to drop down to T5th (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Rahm has still never finished outside of the top-10 in a LIV Golf event that he has completed after shooting a record-breaking 21st-consecutive under-par round for a T5 finish.

In the team event, Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC won their third consecutive title by three strokes from Legion XIII.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf Singapore Leaderboard

1 Joaquin Niemann -17

2 Brooks Koepka -12

3 Ben Campbell -11

4 David Puig -10

T5 Louis Oosthuizen -9

T5 Jon Rahm -9

T5 Sebastian Munoz -9

T5 Cameron Tringale -9

T5 Dustin Johnson -9

T10 Bryson DeChambeau -7

T10 Abraham Ancer -7

T10 Paul Casey -7

T10 Jason Kokrak -7

T14 Richard Bland -5

T14 Luis Masaveu -5

T14 Kevin Na -5

T14 Charl Schwartzel -5

T14 Lucas Herbert -5

LIV Golf Singapore Team Leaderboard

1 Fireballs GC -22

2 Legion XIII -19

3 4Aces GC -18

4 Torque GC -16

5 Crushers GC -13

6 Stinger GC -12

7 HyFlyers GC -11

8 Smash GC -10

9 RangeGoats GC -6

10 Ripper GC E

11 Iron Heads GC +2

12 Cleeks GC +17

13 Majesticks GC +19