Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf Singapore Title
The Chilean won his second LIV Golf event of the season thanks to a bogey-free 65 on Sunday in Singapore
Joaquin Niemann has become only the second LIV Golfer to reach four wins on the circuit after a commanding victory at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club.
The Chilean began the day tied for the lead with Dustin Johnson but birdied the first and made five more gains to shoot a 65 on the Serapong Course and win by a comfortable five-stroke margin.
Niemann, who finished 2nd to Jon Rahm in the LIV Golf League last year, wins the $4m first prize and moves top of the standings.
"Today was one of those days, everything went my way. I hit it amazing," he said.
"I was feeling a little bit more anxious when I wake up, knowing that I was playing obviously with Sebastian, my teammate, who I know he's been playing great golf lately, with DJ playing the way he's playing for this week.
"Yeah, I was a little bit nervous. You're always nervous before a round about what's going to happen.
"It's a game where everything could happen at any time, and starting the way I started playing, it really kind of freed me up a little bit for the rest of the round, starting with a birdie on the first hole, and then being able to birdie the third and the fourth.
"Yeah, I felt like because of the start that I had, I was able to be really, really free for the whole round."
The 26-year-old has now won six times in the last 16 months with LIV wins in Mexico and Saudi last year and in Adelaide and Singapore this season to go with his 2023 Australian Open glory and 2024 Saudi International title.
He is in pole position to earn LIV Golf's new spot in the US Open, which goes to the top-placed player, inside the top three of the standings, who isn't already qualified by May 19.
"I have it on my mind," he said, before revealing that he is keen to impress in the Majors. In 22 Major starts, he has a best finish of T16th, and he's hoping to change that this year.
"I know that I've been playing great out here, and if I look back into my stats, I haven't had a great result in Majors. It's something that kind of bothers me all the time."
Niemann's bogey-free round of six-under moved him to 17-under-par, with last year's champion Brooks Koepka finishing in 2nd-place after a 65 of his own.
New LIV Golf signing Ben Campbell, who was a reserve last year, recorded his best finish in the league with a 3rd-place after a four-under-par 67.
Dustin Johnson was tied with Niemann after 36-holes but dropped down the leaderboard after a two-over-par 73, which included a run of four bogeys in seven holes.
Jon Rahm has still never finished outside of the top-10 in a LIV Golf event that he has completed after shooting a record-breaking 21st-consecutive under-par round for a T5 finish.
In the team event, Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC won their third consecutive title by three strokes from Legion XIII.
LIV Golf Singapore Leaderboard
- 1 Joaquin Niemann -17
- 2 Brooks Koepka -12
- 3 Ben Campbell -11
- 4 David Puig -10
- T5 Louis Oosthuizen -9
- T5 Jon Rahm -9
- T5 Sebastian Munoz -9
- T5 Cameron Tringale -9
- T5 Dustin Johnson -9
- T10 Bryson DeChambeau -7
- T10 Abraham Ancer -7
- T10 Paul Casey -7
- T10 Jason Kokrak -7
- T14 Richard Bland -5
- T14 Luis Masaveu -5
- T14 Kevin Na -5
- T14 Charl Schwartzel -5
- T14 Lucas Herbert -5
LIV Golf Singapore Team Leaderboard
- 1 Fireballs GC -22
- 2 Legion XIII -19
- 3 4Aces GC -18
- 4 Torque GC -16
- 5 Crushers GC -13
- 6 Stinger GC -12
- 7 HyFlyers GC -11
- 8 Smash GC -10
- 9 RangeGoats GC -6
- 10 Ripper GC E
- 11 Iron Heads GC +2
- 12 Cleeks GC +17
- 13 Majesticks GC +19
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
